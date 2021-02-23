Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 11:07am
Upgrades

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for NatWest Group PLC (NYSE:NWG) from Underperform to Neutral. NatWest Group earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. NatWest Group closed at $5.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Intuit earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $423.74 and a 52-week-low of $187.68. At the end of the last trading period, Intuit closed at $401.55.

For Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Republic Services had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.37. At the end of the last trading period, Republic Services closed at $89.02.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $403.00 and a 52-week-low of $125.47. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $384.61.

For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.75 and a 52-week-low of $50.02. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $101.81.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) from Underperform to Neutral. adidas earned $3.27 in the third quarter, compared to $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of adidas shows a 52-week-high of $182.48 and a 52-week-low of $96.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $177.44.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was changed from Hold to Buy. Bio-Techne earned $1.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bio-Techne shows a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $155.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $377.00.

For Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $3.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.56.

For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $306.08 and a 52-week-low of $197.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $214.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.92 and a 52-week-low of $71.33. Advance Auto Parts closed at $167.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Texas Instruments earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.80 and a 52-week-low of $93.09. Texas Instruments closed at $173.09 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Gates Industrial Corp had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Gates Industrial Corp closed at $17.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE:FLOW), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, SPX FLOW showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.74. SPX FLOW closed at $59.53 at the end of the last trading period.

For iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. At the end of the last trading period, iQIYI closed at $23.88.

For TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, TimkenSteel had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of TimkenSteel shows a 52-week-high of $6.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.30.

Downgrades

For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Pivotal Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. DISH Network earned $1.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DISH Network shows a 52-week-high of $40.88 and a 52-week-low of $17.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.26.

GLJ Research downgraded the previous rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. SunPower closed at $33.53 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.03 and a 52-week-low of $23.78. At the end of the last trading period, Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $29.86.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Tele2 AB (OTC:TLTZY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.70. Tele2 closed at $6.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Pareto, the prior rating for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was changed from Hold to Sell. Diana Shipping earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Diana Shipping shows a 52-week-high of $3.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.02.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) from Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Principal Financial Gr showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Financial Gr closed at $59.58.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. At the end of the last trading period, Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $16.69.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) from Outperform to Market Perform. The RealReal earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. The RealReal closed at $28.61 at the end of the last trading period.

For Heineken NV (OTC:HEINY), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. The current stock performance of Heineken shows a 52-week-high of $56.04 and a 52-week-low of $37.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.95.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) from Buy to Hold. GasLog earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. GasLog closed at $5.90 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $54.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Qualtrics International closed at $45.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agrify is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.43 and a 52-week-low of $10.59. Agrify closed at $12.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $60.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.60.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.60.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) with a Hold rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set to $32.00. Ping Identity Holding earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.02. At the end of the last trading period, Ping Identity Holding closed at $33.57.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $313.00. For the third quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $88.66. At the end of the last trading period, Okta closed at $274.47.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $55.00. The current stock performance of Qualtrics International shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.60.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Home Point Capital is set to $16.00. The current stock performance of Home Point Capital shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.54.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group Inc II (NYSE:DMYD). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for dMY Technology Group Inc. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. dMY Technology Group Inc closed at $20.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Qualtrics International. The current stock performance of Qualtrics International shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.60.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Qualtrics International. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.60.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Home Point Capital. The current stock performance of Home Point Capital shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.54.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Qualtrics International. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Qualtrics International closed at $45.60 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for LightPath Technologies is set to $5.50. In the second quarter, LightPath Technologies showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LightPath Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $5.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.34.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Home Point Capital is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Home Point Capital shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.54.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Home Point Capital is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Home Point Capital shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.54.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Qualtrics International. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Qualtrics International closed at $45.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Home Point Capital is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. At the end of the last trading period, Home Point Capital closed at $11.54.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for UWM Holdings is set to $10.50. UWM Holdings earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. UWM Holdings closed at $8.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (OTC:SMFKY), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. The current stock performance of Smurfit Kappa Group shows a 52-week-high of $47.80 and a 52-week-low of $21.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.31.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of Qualtrics International shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.60.

Stifel initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ:ONEW) with a Buy rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set to $42.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, OneWater Marine's EPS was $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. OneWater Marine closed at $36.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qualtrics International is set to $49.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.60.

