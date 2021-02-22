Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021
Upgrades
- For Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marriott Intl had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. The current stock performance of Marriott Intl shows a 52-week-high of $148.91 and a 52-week-low of $46.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.28.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.92 and a 52-week-low of $17.46. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $51.88.
- For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Galapagos showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $274.03 and a 52-week-low of $81.89. At the end of the last trading period, Galapagos closed at $86.28.
- For Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ceragon Networks showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. At the end of the last trading period, Ceragon Networks closed at $5.03.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $201.07.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Balchem earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Balchem shows a 52-week-high of $132.50 and a 52-week-low of $78.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.55.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) from Neutral to Outperform. Tapestry earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. At the end of the last trading period, Tapestry closed at $39.51.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) from Neutral to Overweight. Energy Transfer earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Energy Transfer closed at $7.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $24.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Hold to Buy. Spirit Airlines earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $42.83 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.51.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. At the end of the last trading period, JetBlue Airways closed at $17.39.
- For Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Alaska Air Group had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of Alaska Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $65.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.24.
- For Southern Co (NYSE:SO), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Southern earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $41.96. Southern closed at $59.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- For SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SkyWest earned $0.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SkyWest shows a 52-week-high of $57.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.73.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $58.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.73.
- For Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $65.52.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) from Neutral to Overweight. Marathon Petroleum earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.35 and a 52-week-low of $15.26. Marathon Petroleum closed at $52.98 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.41 and a 52-week-low of $84.97. At the end of the last trading period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $155.06.
- For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $24.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) from Overweight to Neutral. Telephone and Data earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Telephone and Data shows a 52-week-high of $25.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.53.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. United States Cellular earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.91. United States Cellular closed at $31.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TechnipFMC earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $7.28.
- For Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI), Kansas City Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Valmont Industries earned $2.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.84 and a 52-week-low of $82.60. At the end of the last trading period, Valmont Industries closed at $231.49.
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Consolidated Edison had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of Consolidated Edison shows a 52-week-high of $94.65 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.21.
- For Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.29 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 closed at $82.29.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. SunPower earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $37.76.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Qualtrics International. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.09.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Precigen is set to $14.00. Precigen earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Precigen shows a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.81.
- Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.34. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $22.00.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $54.00. For the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. Tenable Holdings closed at $44.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies is set to $48.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $30.04. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies closed at $40.17.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $30.04. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies closed at $40.17.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.
