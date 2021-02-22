Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • For Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marriott Intl had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. The current stock performance of Marriott Intl shows a 52-week-high of $148.91 and a 52-week-low of $46.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.28.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.92 and a 52-week-low of $17.46. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $51.88.
  • For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Galapagos showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $274.03 and a 52-week-low of $81.89. At the end of the last trading period, Galapagos closed at $86.28.
  • For Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ceragon Networks showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. At the end of the last trading period, Ceragon Networks closed at $5.03.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $201.07.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Balchem earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Balchem shows a 52-week-high of $132.50 and a 52-week-low of $78.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.55.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) from Neutral to Outperform. Tapestry earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. At the end of the last trading period, Tapestry closed at $39.51.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) from Neutral to Overweight. Energy Transfer earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Energy Transfer closed at $7.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $3.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $24.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from Hold to Buy. Spirit Airlines earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $42.83 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.51.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. At the end of the last trading period, JetBlue Airways closed at $17.39.
  • For Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Alaska Air Group had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of Alaska Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $65.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.24.
  • For Southern Co (NYSE:SO), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Southern earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $41.96. Southern closed at $59.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SkyWest earned $0.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SkyWest shows a 52-week-high of $57.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.73.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delta Air Lines shows a 52-week-high of $58.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.73.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $65.52.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) from Neutral to Overweight. Marathon Petroleum earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.35 and a 52-week-low of $15.26. Marathon Petroleum closed at $52.98 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.41 and a 52-week-low of $84.97. At the end of the last trading period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $155.06.
  • For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $24.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) from Overweight to Neutral. Telephone and Data earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Telephone and Data shows a 52-week-high of $25.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.53.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. United States Cellular earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.91. United States Cellular closed at $31.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TechnipFMC earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $7.28.
  • For Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI), Kansas City Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Valmont Industries earned $2.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.84 and a 52-week-low of $82.60. At the end of the last trading period, Valmont Industries closed at $231.49.
  • For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Consolidated Edison had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of Consolidated Edison shows a 52-week-high of $94.65 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.21.
  • For Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.29 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 closed at $82.29.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. SunPower earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $37.76.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Qualtrics International. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $41.08. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $45.09.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Precigen is set to $14.00. Precigen earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Precigen shows a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.81.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.34. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $22.00.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $54.00. For the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. Tenable Holdings closed at $44.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies is set to $48.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $30.04. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies closed at $40.17.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $30.04. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies closed at $40.17.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $16.79 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AAL + ABNB)

Looking Into American Airlines Group's Return On Capital Employed
How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?
How SPACs Are Like Venture Capital For Public Markets: Loup
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Why BofA Sees Tailwinds For Mesa Air Group
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Air Products & Chemicals, Airbnb And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WABMorgan StanleyMaintains95.0
VICIMorgan StanleyMaintains28.0
VIACMorgan StanleyMaintains55.0
VERMorgan StanleyMaintains36.0
VCYTMorgan StanleyMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com