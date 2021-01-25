Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dick's Sporting Goods shows a 52-week-high of $68.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.13.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Sell to Hold. Salesforce.com earned $1.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $225.84.
- For Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Regency Centers showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regency Centers shows a 52-week-high of $64.65 and a 52-week-low of $31.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.93.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Halliburton shows a 52-week-high of $24.14 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.23.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.36 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. At the end of the last trading period, Electronic Arts closed at $146.00.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.52. At the end of the last trading period, Cheesecake Factory closed at $42.36.
- For Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Schlumberger showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schlumberger shows a 52-week-high of $36.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.41.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Mosaic closed at $28.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $8.36, compared to $6.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $664.64 and a 52-week-low of $328.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $537.78.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, ArcelorMittal had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. ArcelorMittal closed at $22.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from Neutral to Outperform. Wells Fargo earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.09 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Wells Fargo closed at $31.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. American Eagle Outfitters earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. American Eagle Outfitters closed at $24.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was changed from Hold to Buy. Medifast earned $2.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medifast shows a 52-week-high of $229.00 and a 52-week-low of $49.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.32.
Downgrades
- For Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), R5 Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Walmart earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walmart shows a 52-week-high of $153.66 and a 52-week-low of $102.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.34.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zymeworks shows a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.20.
- For US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, US Foods Hldg showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. US Foods Hldg closed at $34.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Roadhouse shows a 52-week-high of $84.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.71.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Sysco shows a 52-week-high of $84.12 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.17.
- For Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $88.77 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.36.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Kodiak Sciences showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.98 and a 52-week-low of $35.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kodiak Sciences closed at $164.33.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) from Outperform to Underperform. In the third quarter, GameStop showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. GameStop closed at $64.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Banner earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.12. Banner closed at $51.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.41 and a 52-week-low of $84.97. At the end of the last trading period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $172.38.
- Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, 3D Sys showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. 3D Sys closed at $34.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Keysight Technologies showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.16 and a 52-week-low of $77.93. At the end of the last trading period, Keysight Technologies closed at $145.19.
- For Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR), National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Sierra Wireless had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $21.50.
- For Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Imax had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Imax shows a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.49.
- For Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Magnite earned $0.06 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Magnite shows a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.08.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Glu Mobile closed at $9.92 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Buy rating. The current stock performance of Viridian Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.78.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Pinduoduo. For the third quarter, Pinduoduo had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. At the end of the last trading period, Pinduoduo closed at $171.89.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) with an Outperform rating. JD.com earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JD.com shows a 52-week-high of $96.20 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.91.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for GoodRx Holdings is set to $52.00. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.09 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.22 and a 52-week-low of $33.51. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $44.48.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Bilibili. For the third quarter, Bilibili had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Bilibili closed at $133.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) with a Market Perform rating. For the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding had an EPS of $2.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $319.32 and a 52-week-low of $169.95. At the end of the last trading period, Alibaba Group Holding closed at $258.67.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG). The price target seems to have been set at $255.00 for LHC Group. In the third quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $236.81 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $218.17.
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for KemPharm. The current stock performance of KemPharm shows a 52-week-high of $6.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.02.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK). The price target seems to have been set at $15.50 for Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cushman & Wakefield shows a 52-week-high of $20.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.20.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avis Budget Gr is set to $50.00. In the third quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $2.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $41.05.
