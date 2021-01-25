Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dick's Sporting Goods shows a 52-week-high of $68.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.13.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Sell to Hold. Salesforce.com earned $1.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $115.29. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce.com closed at $225.84.
  • For Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Regency Centers showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regency Centers shows a 52-week-high of $64.65 and a 52-week-low of $31.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.93.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Halliburton shows a 52-week-high of $24.14 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.23.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.36 and a 52-week-low of $85.69. At the end of the last trading period, Electronic Arts closed at $146.00.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.52. At the end of the last trading period, Cheesecake Factory closed at $42.36.
  • For Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Schlumberger showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schlumberger shows a 52-week-high of $36.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.41.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Mosaic closed at $28.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $8.36, compared to $6.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $664.64 and a 52-week-low of $328.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $537.78.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, ArcelorMittal had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. ArcelorMittal closed at $22.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from Neutral to Outperform. Wells Fargo earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.09 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Wells Fargo closed at $31.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. American Eagle Outfitters earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. American Eagle Outfitters closed at $24.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was changed from Hold to Buy. Medifast earned $2.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medifast shows a 52-week-high of $229.00 and a 52-week-low of $49.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.32.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), R5 Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Walmart earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walmart shows a 52-week-high of $153.66 and a 52-week-low of $102.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.34.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zymeworks shows a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.20.
  • For US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, US Foods Hldg showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. US Foods Hldg closed at $34.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Roadhouse shows a 52-week-high of $84.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.71.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Sysco shows a 52-week-high of $84.12 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.17.
  • For Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $88.77 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.36.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Kodiak Sciences showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.98 and a 52-week-low of $35.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kodiak Sciences closed at $164.33.
  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) from Outperform to Underperform. In the third quarter, GameStop showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. GameStop closed at $64.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Banner earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.12. Banner closed at $51.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.41 and a 52-week-low of $84.97. At the end of the last trading period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $172.38.
  • Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, 3D Sys showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. 3D Sys closed at $34.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Keysight Technologies showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.16 and a 52-week-low of $77.93. At the end of the last trading period, Keysight Technologies closed at $145.19.
  • For Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR), National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Sierra Wireless had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $21.50.
  • For Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Imax had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Imax shows a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.49.
  • For Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Magnite earned $0.06 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Magnite shows a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.08.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Glu Mobile had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Glu Mobile closed at $9.92 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Buy rating. The current stock performance of Viridian Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $22.45 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.78.
  • With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Pinduoduo. For the third quarter, Pinduoduo had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. At the end of the last trading period, Pinduoduo closed at $171.89.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) with an Outperform rating. JD.com earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JD.com shows a 52-week-high of $96.20 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.91.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for GoodRx Holdings is set to $52.00. GoodRx Holdings earned $0.09 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.22 and a 52-week-low of $33.51. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $44.48.
  • With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Bilibili. For the third quarter, Bilibili had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Bilibili closed at $133.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) with a Market Perform rating. For the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding had an EPS of $2.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $319.32 and a 52-week-low of $169.95. At the end of the last trading period, Alibaba Group Holding closed at $258.67.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG). The price target seems to have been set at $255.00 for LHC Group. In the third quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $236.81 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $218.17.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for KemPharm. The current stock performance of KemPharm shows a 52-week-high of $6.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.02.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK). The price target seems to have been set at $15.50 for Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cushman & Wakefield shows a 52-week-high of $20.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.20.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avis Budget Gr is set to $50.00. In the third quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $2.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $41.05.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AEO + ACBI)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Atlantic Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Atlantic Capital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BOXDA DavidsonDowngrades18.0
WMTR5 CapitalDowngrades131.0
ZYMECitigroupDowngrades53.0
VNRXAegis CapitalMaintains10.0
VLRSHSBCUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com