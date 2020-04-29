Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2020
Upgrades
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Consolidated Edison earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.10 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $83.08 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $92.14. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $131.68 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Q2 Holdings had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.90 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Q2 Holdings's stock last closed at $74.12 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Parker Hannifin had an EPS of $2.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $215.94 and a 52-week-low of $93.00. Parker Hannifin's stock last closed at $146.53 per share.
- For Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Juniper Networks earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.26 and a 52-week-low of $15.20. Juniper Networks's stock last closed at $23.91 per share.
- Mizuho upgraded the stock for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from Neutral to Buy. Invitation Homes earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Invitation Homes's stock last closed at $22.81 per share.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $49.11 per share.
Downgrades
- Loop Capital changed the rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.40 and a 52-week-low of $48.89. Albemarle's stock last closed at $64.25 per share.
- For Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Accumulate to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.53. Five Below's stock last closed at $90.03 per share.
- For RH (NYSE: RH), Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, RH showed an EPS of $3.72, compared to $3.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.27 and a 52-week-low of $73.14. RH's stock last closed at $148.96 per share.
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) from Outperform to Neutral. Turtle Beach earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Turtle Beach's stock last closed at $10.19 per share.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the stock for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Buy to Accumulate. Walmart earned $1.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.38 and a 52-week-low of $98.85. Walmart's stock last closed at $128.01 per share.
- Rosenblatt downgraded the stock for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.60 and a 52-week-low of $115.38. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $196.18 per share.
- For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Tyson Foods earned $1.66 in the first quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Tyson Foods's stock last closed at $62.81 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Incyte had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.81 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. Incyte's stock last closed at $97.67 per share.
- For Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hormel Foods showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Hormel Foods's stock last closed at $47.75 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from Outperform to Neutral. Guidewire Software earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.16 and a 52-week-low of $71.64. Guidewire Software's stock last closed at $88.03 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Corning earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.26 and a 52-week-low of $17.44. Corning's stock last closed at $22.14 per share.
- For D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $46.92 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $2.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.88 and a 52-week-low of $52.70. Celanese's stock last closed at $81.95 per share.
- For Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Akamai Technologies earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.25 and a 52-week-low of $73.19. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $101.93 per share.
- For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $82.00. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $96.39 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX). The price target is set at $7.00 for Aptinyx. In the fourth quarter, Aptinyx showed an EPS of ($0.41), compared to ($0.42) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Aptinyx's stock last closed at $2.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU). The price target is set at $153.00 for Roku. Roku earned ($0.13) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku's stock last closed at $119.36 per share.
- For Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. Tapestry's stock last closed at $16.09 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Capri Holdings's stock last closed at $15.02 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) with a Neutral rating. For the fourth quarter, Columbia Sportswear had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.44 and a 52-week-low of $51.82. Columbia Sportswear's stock last closed at $75.57 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, BTIG initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). The price target is set at $5.00 for Under Armour. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Under Armour's EPS was $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. Under Armour's stock last closed at $10.82 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, VF showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF's stock last closed at $59.45 per share.
- For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Steven Madden earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. Steven Madden's stock last closed at $23.57 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on The Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE). The price target is set at $22.00 for Lovesac. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Lovesac's EPS was $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Lovesac's stock last closed at $11.31 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for J2 Global is set at $105.00. In the fourth quarter, J2 Global showed an EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.57 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. J2 Global's stock last closed at $77.01 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deckers Outdoor is set at $201.00. For the third quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $7.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.70. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $147.69 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU). The price target is set at $261.00 for Lululemon Athletica. For the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $2.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.20 and a 52-week-low of $128.84. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $224.47 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The price target is set at $108.00 for Nike. In the third quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Nike's stock last closed at $88.79 per share.
