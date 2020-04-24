Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2020
Upgrades
- For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST), BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Host Hotels & Resorts earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. Host Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $10.80 per share.
- For FirstService Corp (NASDAQ: FSV), William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, FirstService had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.87 and a 52-week-low of $57.38. FirstService's stock last closed at $80.17 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE: WST) from Underperform to Neutral. West Pharmaceutical Servs earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $190.27 and a 52-week-low of $112.33. West Pharmaceutical Servs's stock last closed at $187.47 per share.
- For Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Oceaneering International earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $4.20 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) from Hold to Buy. Calix earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Calix's stock last closed at $7.65 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) from Neutral to Buy. Coherent earned $0.86 in the first quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.08 and a 52-week-low of $78.21. Coherent's stock last closed at $110.90 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Expedia Group earned $1.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $63.37 per share.
- For Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Immunomedics showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. Immunomedics's stock last closed at $26.18 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Lear had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.67 and a 52-week-low of $63.20. Lear's stock last closed at $85.21 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Materion Corp (NYSE: MTRN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Materion showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Materion's stock last closed at $47.22 per share.
- For eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, eBay showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. eBay's stock last closed at $37.91 per share.
Downgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Buy to Hold. Zscaler earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Zscaler's stock last closed at $66.24 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Xcel Energy earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.14 and a 52-week-low of $46.58. Xcel Energy's stock last closed at $64.38 per share.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $7.67 per share.
- Kansas City Capital downgraded the stock for Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) from Outperform to Perform. Mitcham Industries earned ($0.12) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.24) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. Mitcham Industries's stock last closed at $0.99 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.26. Marathon Petroleum's stock last closed at $25.93 per share.
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Insulet had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.85 and a 52-week-low of $81.85. Insulet's stock last closed at $206.16 per share.
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Imax showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Imax's stock last closed at $11.01 per share.
- For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Illumina's stock last closed at $312.71 per share.
- DZ Bank changed the rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Hold to Sell. For the first quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.08. AT&T's stock last closed at $29.51 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Delphi Technologies had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Delphi Technologies's stock last closed at $7.67 per share.
- For Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Invesco earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.20. Invesco's stock last closed at $7.28 per share.
- Rosenblatt downgraded the stock for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $8.78 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Market Perform to Underperform. Travelers Companies earned $2.62 in the first quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.09 and a 52-week-low of $76.99. Travelers Companies's stock last closed at $100.41 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Tyson Foods's stock last closed at $60.91 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.31 and a 52-week-low of $93.92. Splunk's stock last closed at $131.69 per share.
- For Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Workday earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday's stock last closed at $143.60 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, USA Compression Partners showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.52. USA Compression Partners's stock last closed at $8.81 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hershey showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.20 and a 52-week-low of $109.88. Hershey's stock last closed at $136.89 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Neutral to Underweight. Equity Residential earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.55 and a 52-week-low of $49.62. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $63.80 per share.
- For NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, NiSource had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.67 and a 52-week-low of $19.56. NiSource's stock last closed at $25.84 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Terex's stock last closed at $13.32 per share.
Initiations
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arrow Electronics is set at $80.00. In the fourth quarter, Arrow Electronics showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.62 and a 52-week-low of $39.25. Arrow Electronics's stock last closed at $53.65 per share.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Avnet is set at $30.00. Avnet earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.85. Avnet's stock last closed at $27.30 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) with an Overweight rating. In the fourth quarter, 360 Finance showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.70 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. 360 Finance's stock last closed at $7.36 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Stifel initiated coverage on Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS). The price target is set at $20.00 for Radius Health. Radius Health earned ($0.29) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.66) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.97 and a 52-week-low of $10.32. Radius Health's stock last closed at $17.18 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK). The price target is set at $141.00 for American Water Works Co. American Water Works Co earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.70 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. American Water Works Co's stock last closed at $124.67 per share.
