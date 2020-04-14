Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2020
Upgrades
- UBS changed the rating for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) from Neutral to Buy. Fidelity National Info earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.21 and a 52-week-low of $91.68. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $123.59 per share.
- For NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. NOW earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.72 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. NOW's stock last closed at $5.59 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday's stock last closed at $141.18 per share.
- For Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Allison Transmission showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.46 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $33.61 per share.
- For Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Chubb showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.74 and a 52-week-low of $87.35. Chubb's stock last closed at $119.77 per share.
- For Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.00 and a 52-week-low of $87.63. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $137.50 per share.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Molina Healthcare had an EPS of $2.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.01 and a 52-week-low of $102.85. Molina Healthcare's stock last closed at $156.98 per share.
- For WR Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, WR Berkley had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $43.05. WR Berkley's stock last closed at $56.69 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $968.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $650.95 per share.
- For Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Phillips 66 Partners had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $19.00. Phillips 66 Partners's stock last closed at $37.82 per share.
- For Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Sunoco had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.46. Sunoco's stock last closed at $17.83 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Genpact showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.20 and a 52-week-low of $19.41. Genpact's stock last closed at $29.51 per share.
Downgrades
- For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. AMC Entertainment earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $2.06 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Cloudflare's EPS was ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.28 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $23.58 per share.
- For Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Hecla Mining showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to ($0.06) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Hecla Mining's stock last closed at $2.31 per share.
- For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $2.33 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Zuora showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.21. Zuora's stock last closed at $9.47 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Ameren had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.66 and a 52-week-low of $58.74. Ameren's stock last closed at $75.81 per share.
- For Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Coeur Mining had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Coeur Mining's stock last closed at $4.21 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) from Buy to Neutral. Deere earned $1.63 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.99 and a 52-week-low of $106.14. Deere's stock last closed at $139.80 per share.
- For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. Square's stock last closed at $59.42 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from Market Perform to Underperform. CME Group earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.36 and a 52-week-low of $131.80. CME Group's stock last closed at $182.68 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from Overweight to Neutral. Cronos Group earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.86 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Cronos Group's stock last closed at $5.79 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Southwest Gas Holdings earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.94 and a 52-week-low of $45.68. Southwest Gas Holdings's stock last closed at $76.61 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ: AUDC) from Buy to Hold. AudioCodes earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. AudioCodes's stock last closed at $26.15 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Oasis Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $5.22 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) from Buy to Hold. Republic Services earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.91 and a 52-week-low of $65.37. Republic Services's stock last closed at $78.88 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Buy to Neutral. Etsy earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.95. Etsy's stock last closed at $55.44 per share.
Initiations
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) with a Buy rating. The price target for HealthEquity is set at $56.00. HealthEquity earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $34.40. HealthEquity's stock last closed at $47.05 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with an Overweight rating. In the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.94 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $135.92 per share.
- For Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Slack Technologies earned ($0.04) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $24.97 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Signature Bank is set at $103.00. For the fourth quarter, Signature Bank had an EPS of $2.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.64 and a 52-week-low of $68.98. Signature Bank's stock last closed at $85.17 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM). The price target is set at $95.00 for Axsome Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.71), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.94 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. Axsome Therapeutics's stock last closed at $60.04 per share.
- For 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the third quarter, 8x8 had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. 8x8's stock last closed at $16.50 per share.
- For Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. Harmonic's stock last closed at $5.79 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN). The price target is set at $11.00 for NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $8.14 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Keysight Technologies is set at $112.00. Keysight Technologies earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.03. Keysight Technologies's stock last closed at $92.69 per share.
