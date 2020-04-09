Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2020
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) from Underweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Big Lots showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $2.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.53 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Big Lots's stock last closed at $15.75 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Clarivate Analytics's EPS was $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Clarivate Analytics's stock last closed at $20.62 per share.
- For Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Copa Holdings had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Copa Holdings's stock last closed at $42.04 per share.
- For Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI), Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Navient's stock last closed at $7.65 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Vertiv Holdings LLC (NYSE: VERT/U) from Hold to Buy.
- Baird upgraded the stock for WNS (Holdings) Ltd (NYSE: WNS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, WNS (Holdings) had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.86 and a 52-week-low of $34.26. WNS (Holdings)'s stock last closed at $43.00 per share.
- For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Ovintiv showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.94 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Ovintiv's stock last closed at $4.11 per share.
- For Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Charter Equity upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the first quarter, Broadcom had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.58 and a 52-week-low of $155.67. Broadcom's stock last closed at $261.10 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Cytokinetics showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.48) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Cytokinetics's stock last closed at $12.76 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from Underweight to Neutral. Bank of New York Mellon earned $1.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.60 and a 52-week-low of $26.40. Bank of New York Mellon's stock last closed at $35.63 per share.
Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NBRV) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Nabriva Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.29), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.19 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $156.63. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $214.53 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Clovis Oncology showed an EPS of ($1.81), compared to ($1.88) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $6.93 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR) from Buy to Sell. FLIR Systems earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $34.85 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.31 and a 52-week-low of $82.00. United Parcel Service's stock last closed at $98.73 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) from In-Line to Underperform. Intuitive Surgical earned $3.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $619.00 and a 52-week-low of $360.50. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $510.50 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD) from In-Line to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl showed an EPS of $7.78, compared to $6.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $579.40. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $740.48 per share.
- For NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from In-Line to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, NovoCure had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.84 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. NovoCure's stock last closed at $69.50 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $2.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.11 and a 52-week-low of $74.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $111.25 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: VAR) from Outperform to Underperform. Varian Medical Systems earned $1.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.06 and a 52-week-low of $89.62. Varian Medical Systems's stock last closed at $115.16 per share.
- MKM Partners downgraded the stock for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.25 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Marcus & Millichap earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. Marcus & Millichap's stock last closed at $29.64 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Waste Management showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.79 and a 52-week-low of $85.34. Waste Management's stock last closed at $95.66 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Eli Lilly earned $1.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.87 and a 52-week-low of $101.36. Eli Lilly's stock last closed at $146.03 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CBRE Group showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. CBRE Group's stock last closed at $45.24 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR). The price target is set at $17.00 for Carrier Global. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Carrier Global's stock last closed at $14.26 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS). The price target is set at $6.00 for Stereotaxis. In the fourth quarter, Stereotaxis showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Stereotaxis's stock last closed at $2.72 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP). The price target is set at $74.00 for Inspire Medical Systems. In the fourth quarter, Inspire Medical Systems showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.53. Inspire Medical Systems's stock last closed at $62.21 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW). The price target is set at $37.00 for Dow. In the fourth quarter, Dow earned $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.95. Dow's stock last closed at $34.77 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN). The price target is set at $4.00 for Zosano Pharma. Zosano Pharma earned ($0.46) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.85) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.46 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. Zosano Pharma's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, Brooks Automation showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.35 and a 52-week-low of $21.19. Brooks Automation's stock last closed at $31.62 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Newmont is set at $61.00. In the fourth quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.77. Newmont's stock last closed at $50.47 per share.
