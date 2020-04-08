Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Citigroup changed the rating for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from Neutral to Buy. ANGI Homeservices earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.10. ANGI Homeservices's stock last closed at $4.41 per share.
  • For Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Genuine Parts earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.68. Genuine Parts's stock last closed at $69.34 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $58.95 per share.
  • For Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.87 and a 52-week-low of $31.57. Dentsply Sirona's stock last closed at $38.09 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Stewart Information Servs earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Stewart Information Servs's stock last closed at $25.50 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NuVasive had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.91 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. NuVasive's stock last closed at $50.51 per share.
  • For Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA), Societe Generale upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Fox's stock last closed at $25.49 per share.
  • Societe Generale upgraded the stock for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Hold to Buy. Criteo earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Criteo's stock last closed at $8.89 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fidelity National Finl earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.00. Fidelity National Finl's stock last closed at $25.72 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Neutral to Buy. CSX earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. CSX's stock last closed at $61.15 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, Mueller Water Products had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. Mueller Water Products's stock last closed at $8.14 per share.
  • For Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Twitter earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter's stock last closed at $25.61 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.13 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Alliance Data Systems earned $4.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.95 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $35.56 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $12.39, compared to $11.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1274.41 and a 52-week-low of $684.91. AutoZone's stock last closed at $910.85 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.93 and a 52-week-low of $123.64. Jack Henry & Associates's stock last closed at $167.18 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Laureate Education had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.30. Laureate Education's stock last closed at $10.66 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) from Neutral to Underperform. Old Dominion Freight earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.21 and a 52-week-low of $119.01. Old Dominion Freight's stock last closed at $142.64 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. The Western Union's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Glu Mobile earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $6.13 per share.
  • For Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Sage Therapeutics earned ($3.25) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($3.38) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $29.03 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Camden Prop Trust earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.73 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $80.36 per share.
  • For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.70. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $36.06 per share.
  • For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Charles Schwab earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $34.86 per share.
  • For Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Wayfair earned ($2.80) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.40 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Wayfair's stock last closed at $77.43 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $79.07. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $101.11 per share.
  • For Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.61 and a 52-week-low of $67.31. Life Storage's stock last closed at $96.97 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $97.31 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CubeSmart had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $26.26 per share.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the stock for AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, AngioDynamics showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.61 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. AngioDynamics's stock last closed at $10.44 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bionano Genomics is set at $1.50. In the fourth quarter, Bionano Genomics showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.64) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Bionano Genomics's stock last closed at $0.28 per share.
  • Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Raytheon Technologies is set at $58.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $48.05. Raytheon Technologies's stock last closed at $57.52 per share.
  • For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the fourth quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $7.50, compared to $6.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $518.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $501.51 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT). The price target is set at $60.00 for Planet Fitness. In the fourth quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.77 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Planet Fitness's stock last closed at $45.83 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National General Holdings is set at $26.00. For the fourth quarter, National General Holdings had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.82. National General Holdings's stock last closed at $15.12 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Odeon Capital initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC). The price target is set at $72.00 for Agree Realty. Agree Realty earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.51 and a 52-week-low of $45.23. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $60.10 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG). The price target is set at $240.00 for RingCentral. In the fourth quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $101.33. RingCentral's stock last closed at $195.26 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: VAR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Varian Medical Systems is set at $126.00. In the first quarter, Varian Medical Systems showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.06 and a 52-week-low of $89.62. Varian Medical Systems's stock last closed at $107.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). The price target is set at $85.00 for NovoCure. NovoCure earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.84 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. NovoCure's stock last closed at $64.54 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADC + ADS)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga CEO Talks Hedging Bets, Dividend Plays On PreMarket Prep
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
130 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CAMTB. Riley FBRMaintains13.0
SAGEMizuhoMaintains36.0
COOJefferiesMaintains340.0
UNSBMO CapitalMaintains5.0
FNVBMO CapitalMaintains162.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga