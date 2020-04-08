Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
Upgrades
- Citigroup changed the rating for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from Neutral to Buy. ANGI Homeservices earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.10. ANGI Homeservices's stock last closed at $4.41 per share.
- For Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Genuine Parts earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.68. Genuine Parts's stock last closed at $69.34 per share.
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $26.15. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $58.95 per share.
- For Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.87 and a 52-week-low of $31.57. Dentsply Sirona's stock last closed at $38.09 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Stewart Information Servs earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Stewart Information Servs's stock last closed at $25.50 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NuVasive had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.91 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. NuVasive's stock last closed at $50.51 per share.
- For Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA), Societe Generale upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Fox's stock last closed at $25.49 per share.
- Societe Generale upgraded the stock for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Hold to Buy. Criteo earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Criteo's stock last closed at $8.89 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fidelity National Finl earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.00. Fidelity National Finl's stock last closed at $25.72 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Neutral to Buy. CSX earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.73 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. CSX's stock last closed at $61.15 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, Mueller Water Products had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. Mueller Water Products's stock last closed at $8.14 per share.
- For Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Twitter earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter's stock last closed at $25.61 per share.
Downgrades
- For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.13 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Alliance Data Systems earned $4.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.95 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $35.56 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, AutoZone showed an EPS of $12.39, compared to $11.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1274.41 and a 52-week-low of $684.91. AutoZone's stock last closed at $910.85 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Jack Henry & Associates showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.93 and a 52-week-low of $123.64. Jack Henry & Associates's stock last closed at $167.18 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Laureate Education had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.30. Laureate Education's stock last closed at $10.66 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) from Neutral to Underperform. Old Dominion Freight earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.21 and a 52-week-low of $119.01. Old Dominion Freight's stock last closed at $142.64 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. The Western Union's stock last closed at $19.90 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Glu Mobile earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $6.13 per share.
- For Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Sage Therapeutics earned ($3.25) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($3.38) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $29.03 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Camden Prop Trust earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.73 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $80.36 per share.
- For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. TD Ameritrade Holding earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.70. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $36.06 per share.
- For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Charles Schwab earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $34.86 per share.
- For Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Wayfair earned ($2.80) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($1.12) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.40 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Wayfair's stock last closed at $77.43 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $79.07. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $101.11 per share.
- For Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.61 and a 52-week-low of $67.31. Life Storage's stock last closed at $96.97 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.70. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $97.31 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CubeSmart had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $26.26 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, AngioDynamics showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.61 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. AngioDynamics's stock last closed at $10.44 per share.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bionano Genomics is set at $1.50. In the fourth quarter, Bionano Genomics showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.64) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Bionano Genomics's stock last closed at $0.28 per share.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Raytheon Technologies is set at $58.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $48.05. Raytheon Technologies's stock last closed at $57.52 per share.
- For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the fourth quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $7.50, compared to $6.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $518.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $501.51 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT). The price target is set at $60.00 for Planet Fitness. In the fourth quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.77 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Planet Fitness's stock last closed at $45.83 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National General Holdings is set at $26.00. For the fourth quarter, National General Holdings had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.82. National General Holdings's stock last closed at $15.12 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Odeon Capital initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC). The price target is set at $72.00 for Agree Realty. Agree Realty earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.51 and a 52-week-low of $45.23. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $60.10 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG). The price target is set at $240.00 for RingCentral. In the fourth quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.60 and a 52-week-low of $101.33. RingCentral's stock last closed at $195.26 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: VAR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Varian Medical Systems is set at $126.00. In the first quarter, Varian Medical Systems showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.06 and a 52-week-low of $89.62. Varian Medical Systems's stock last closed at $107.00 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR). The price target is set at $85.00 for NovoCure. NovoCure earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.84 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. NovoCure's stock last closed at $64.54 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings