Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 9:33am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Neutral to Outperform. D.R. Horton earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $34.00 per share.
  • MKM Partners changed the rating for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Neutral to Buy. Papa John's International earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.19 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $53.37 per share.
  • For Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ASTE), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Astec Industries showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $25.17. Astec Industries's stock last closed at $34.97 per share.
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) from Neutral to Outperform. Axalta Coating Sys earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.92. Axalta Coating Sys's stock last closed at $17.26 per share.
  • Piper Sandler changed the rating for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Underweight to Neutral. Cree earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Cree's stock last closed at $35.46 per share.
  • For Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Corteva's EPS was $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $20.38. Corteva's stock last closed at $23.50 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Denny's had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Denny's's stock last closed at $7.68 per share.
  • For Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Equitable Holdings earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.89. Equitable Holdings's stock last closed at $14.45 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) from Neutral to Buy. Southwest Gas Holdings earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.94 and a 52-week-low of $45.68. Southwest Gas Holdings's stock last closed at $69.56 per share.
  • For Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Atmos Energy had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.08 and a 52-week-low of $77.92. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $99.15 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) from Hold to Buy. El Pollo Loco Holdings earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. El Pollo Loco Holdings's stock last closed at $8.45 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hartford Finl Servs Gr earned $1.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Hartford Finl Servs Gr's stock last closed at $35.23 per share.
  • For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.11 and a 52-week-low of $28.59. U.S. Bancorp's stock last closed at $34.44 per share.
  • For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $56.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $66.20 per share.
  • For Vale SA (NYSE: VALE), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Vale had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $6.49. Vale's stock last closed at $8.30 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, AmerisourceBergen had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.50 and a 52-week-low of $70.55. AmerisourceBergen's stock last closed at $88.43 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM) from Sector Weight to Overweight. ABM Indus earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.67 and a 52-week-low of $19.79. ABM Indus's stock last closed at $24.35 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.10 and a 52-week-low of $70.00. Trane Technologies's stock last closed at $82.58 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Essex Property Trust earned $3.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $175.81. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $220.35 per share.
  • Longbow Research changed the rating for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, HD Supply Holdings showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $28.43 per share.
  • For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB), Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $49.62 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Tremont Mortgage earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Tremont Mortgage's stock last closed at $2.10 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Intelsat showed an EPS of ($0.81), compared to ($0.81) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Intelsat's stock last closed at $1.50 per share.
  • For Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kansas City Southern showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.59 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Kansas City Southern's stock last closed at $126.97 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.58. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $15.45 per share.
  • For CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. CenturyLink earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $9.47 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, iHeartMedia's EPS was $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $7.31 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) from Buy to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $2.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.30 and a 52-week-low of $124.54. Stryker's stock last closed at $166.39 per share.
  • For Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: VAR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Varian Medical Systems earned $1.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.06 and a 52-week-low of $89.62. Varian Medical Systems's stock last closed at $102.61 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.08. AT&T's stock last closed at $29.17 per share.
  • BTIG downgraded the stock for Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Transocean had an EPS of ($0.43), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.17 per share.
  • BTIG downgraded the stock for Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) from Buy to Neutral. Borr Drilling earned ($0.63) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.24. Borr Drilling's stock last closed at $0.48 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF). The price target is set at $15.00 for Profound Medical. In the fourth quarter, Profound Medical showed an EPS of ($0.43), compared to ($2.07) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Profound Medical's stock last closed at $9.74 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set at $86.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.77) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.65) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $26.79 per share.
  • For VF Corp (NYSE: VFC), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the third quarter, VF showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. VF's stock last closed at $54.05 per share.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Zoom Video Communications's EPS was $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.94 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $146.12 per share.
  • For Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hanesbrands had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Hanesbrands's stock last closed at $7.87 per share.
  • For American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $7.95 per share.

