Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • SVB Leerink changed the rating for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pacira BioSciences earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.35 and a 52-week-low of $27.90. Pacira BioSciences's stock last closed at $32.52 per share.
  • For Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE: PRGO), SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Perrigo showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.86 and a 52-week-low of $40.17. Perrigo's stock last closed at $43.74 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ross Stores had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.16 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $65.00 per share.
  • For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Uber Technologies earned ($0.64) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $20.49 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Hold to Buy. Vale earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Vale's stock last closed at $7.37 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.18 and a 52-week-low of $23.07. Aflac's stock last closed at $26.91 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ArcBest had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $13.54. ArcBest's stock last closed at $19.71 per share.
  • Nomura changed the rating for Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Capital One Financial had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.59 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Capital One Financial's stock last closed at $46.25 per share.
  • Nomura upgraded the stock for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Discover Financial showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Discover Financial's stock last closed at $28.36 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, National Oilwell Varco had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. National Oilwell Varco's stock last closed at $10.29 per share.
  • For UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. UnitedHealth Group earned $3.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $306.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.19. UnitedHealth Group's stock last closed at $219.88 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.69 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $43.77 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) from Neutral to Buy. PepsiCo earned $1.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.20 and a 52-week-low of $112.00. PepsiCo's stock last closed at $117.34 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.52 and a 52-week-low of $50.51. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $54.32 per share.
  • For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.78 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Kraft Heinz's stock last closed at $22.28 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) from Neutral to Buy. Constellation Brands earned $2.14 in the third quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.48 and a 52-week-low of $107.00. Constellation Brands's stock last closed at $123.15 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) from Neutral to Buy. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.32 and a 52-week-low of $36.32. Molson Coors Beverage's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Silgan Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.89. Silgan Hldgs's stock last closed at $26.41 per share.
  • For Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $3.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $124.05. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $146.99 per share.
  • For Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.32 and a 52-week-low of $36.32. Molson Coors Beverage's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
  • For Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Helmerich & Payne earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $12.80 per share.
  • Gabelli & Co. changed the rating for Weatherford International PLC (OTC: WFTLF) from Sell to Hold. Weatherford International earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.22) in the year-ago quarter.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Nike's stock last closed at $70.25 per share.
  • For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), DZ Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $85.31 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. Arconic's stock last closed at $15.88 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Athene Holding earned $1.97 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Athene Holding's stock last closed at $18.29 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Allegheny Technologies earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $7.53 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of ($1.11), compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Peabody Energy's stock last closed at $3.86 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Equitable Holdings showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Equitable Holdings's stock last closed at $11.25 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.11 and a 52-week-low of $22.54. Liberty SiriusXM Gr's stock last closed at $28.56 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Duluth Holdings had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Duluth Holdings's stock last closed at $4.21 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cintas had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.81 and a 52-week-low of $160.39. Cintas's stock last closed at $183.00 per share.
  • For GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, GameStop had an EPS of ($0.49), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. GameStop's stock last closed at $4.20 per share.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.38 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, VF showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $51.25. VF's stock last closed at $57.10 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) from Outperform to Neutral. Valaris earned ($1.55) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.39. Valaris's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.75 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Synaptics's stock last closed at $48.54 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of ($0.43), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.13 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Occidental Petroleum earned ($0.30) in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.83 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $10.82 per share.
  • For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Halliburton earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Halliburton's stock last closed at $4.80 per share.
  • For Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Lincoln National had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.52 and a 52-week-low of $16.95. Lincoln National's stock last closed at $19.21 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Prudential Financial earned $2.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $44.37 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Textron earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Textron's stock last closed at $25.45 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, FGL had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. FGL's stock last closed at $9.54 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $3.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.26 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Reinsurance Group's stock last closed at $70.51 per share.
  • For American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, American Equity Inv had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. American Equity Inv's stock last closed at $12.66 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). The price target is set at $50.00 for Maxim Integrated Products. For the second quarter, Maxim Integrated Products had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $41.93. Maxim Integrated Products's stock last closed at $45.76 per share.
  • For New Frontier Health Corp (NYSE: NFH), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. New Frontier Health's stock last closed at $7.21 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF). The price target is set at $35.00 for OneMain Holdings. OneMain Holdings earned $1.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.21. OneMain Holdings's stock last closed at $16.88 per share.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Market Perform rating. Pinduoduo earned ($0.12) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $33.80 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Contura Energy is set at $8.00. In the fourth quarter, Contura Energy showed an EPS of ($0.39), compared to ($3.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Contura Energy's stock last closed at $3.27 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Air Transport Services Gr is set at $25.00. For the fourth quarter, Air Transport Services Gr had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Air Transport Services Gr's stock last closed at $19.11 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tractor Supply is set at $81.00. In the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $63.89. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $76.39 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEL + AFL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BPWells FargoMaintains27.0
ASMLWells FargoMaintains250.0
ARWWells FargoMaintains48.0
AMATWells FargoMaintains50.0
AMDWells FargoMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga