Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2020
Upgrades
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Pacira BioSciences earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.35 and a 52-week-low of $27.90. Pacira BioSciences's stock last closed at $32.52 per share.
- For Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE: PRGO), SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Perrigo showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.86 and a 52-week-low of $40.17. Perrigo's stock last closed at $43.74 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ross Stores had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.16 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $65.00 per share.
- For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Uber Technologies earned ($0.64) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $20.49 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Hold to Buy. Vale earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Vale's stock last closed at $7.37 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Aflac had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.18 and a 52-week-low of $23.07. Aflac's stock last closed at $26.91 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ: ARCB) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ArcBest had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $13.54. ArcBest's stock last closed at $19.71 per share.
- Nomura changed the rating for Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Capital One Financial had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.59 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Capital One Financial's stock last closed at $46.25 per share.
- Nomura upgraded the stock for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Discover Financial showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Discover Financial's stock last closed at $28.36 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, National Oilwell Varco had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. National Oilwell Varco's stock last closed at $10.29 per share.
- For UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. UnitedHealth Group earned $3.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $306.71 and a 52-week-low of $200.19. UnitedHealth Group's stock last closed at $219.88 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.69 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $43.77 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) from Neutral to Buy. PepsiCo earned $1.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.20 and a 52-week-low of $112.00. PepsiCo's stock last closed at $117.34 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.52 and a 52-week-low of $50.51. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $54.32 per share.
- For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.78 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Kraft Heinz's stock last closed at $22.28 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) from Neutral to Buy. Constellation Brands earned $2.14 in the third quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.48 and a 52-week-low of $107.00. Constellation Brands's stock last closed at $123.15 per share.
- Guggenheim upgraded the stock for Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) from Neutral to Buy. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.32 and a 52-week-low of $36.32. Molson Coors Beverage's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Silgan Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.89. Silgan Hldgs's stock last closed at $26.41 per share.
- For Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $3.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $124.05. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $146.99 per share.
- For Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. Molson Coors Beverage earned $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.32 and a 52-week-low of $36.32. Molson Coors Beverage's stock last closed at $38.50 per share.
- For Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Helmerich & Payne earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $12.80 per share.
- Gabelli & Co. changed the rating for Weatherford International PLC (OTC: WFTLF) from Sell to Hold. Weatherford International earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.22) in the year-ago quarter.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Nike's stock last closed at $70.25 per share.
- For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), DZ Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $85.31 per share.
Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. Arconic's stock last closed at $15.88 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Athene Holding earned $1.97 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Athene Holding's stock last closed at $18.29 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Allegheny Technologies earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Allegheny Technologies's stock last closed at $7.53 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of ($1.11), compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Peabody Energy's stock last closed at $3.86 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Equitable Holdings showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Equitable Holdings's stock last closed at $11.25 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.11 and a 52-week-low of $22.54. Liberty SiriusXM Gr's stock last closed at $28.56 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Duluth Holdings had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Duluth Holdings's stock last closed at $4.21 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cintas had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.81 and a 52-week-low of $160.39. Cintas's stock last closed at $183.00 per share.
- For GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, GameStop had an EPS of ($0.49), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. GameStop's stock last closed at $4.20 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AMC Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.95. AMC Entertainment's stock last closed at $3.38 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, VF showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $51.25. VF's stock last closed at $57.10 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) from Outperform to Neutral. Valaris earned ($1.55) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.39. Valaris's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.75 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Synaptics's stock last closed at $48.54 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of ($0.43), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Transocean's stock last closed at $1.13 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Occidental Petroleum earned ($0.30) in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.83 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $10.82 per share.
- For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Halliburton earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Halliburton's stock last closed at $4.80 per share.
- For Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Lincoln National had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.52 and a 52-week-low of $16.95. Lincoln National's stock last closed at $19.21 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Prudential Financial earned $2.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.39 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Prudential Financial's stock last closed at $44.37 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Textron earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Textron's stock last closed at $25.45 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, FGL had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. FGL's stock last closed at $9.54 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $3.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.26 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Reinsurance Group's stock last closed at $70.51 per share.
- For American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, American Equity Inv had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. American Equity Inv's stock last closed at $12.66 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM). The price target is set at $50.00 for Maxim Integrated Products. For the second quarter, Maxim Integrated Products had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.73 and a 52-week-low of $41.93. Maxim Integrated Products's stock last closed at $45.76 per share.
- For New Frontier Health Corp (NYSE: NFH), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. New Frontier Health's stock last closed at $7.21 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF). The price target is set at $35.00 for OneMain Holdings. OneMain Holdings earned $1.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.21. OneMain Holdings's stock last closed at $16.88 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Market Perform rating. Pinduoduo earned ($0.12) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $33.80 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Contura Energy is set at $8.00. In the fourth quarter, Contura Energy showed an EPS of ($0.39), compared to ($3.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Contura Energy's stock last closed at $3.27 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Air Transport Services Gr is set at $25.00. For the fourth quarter, Air Transport Services Gr had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Air Transport Services Gr's stock last closed at $19.11 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tractor Supply is set at $81.00. In the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $63.89. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $76.39 per share.
