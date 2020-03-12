Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
Upgrades
- For Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Skyworks Solutions earned $1.68 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $89.84 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.43. Snap's stock last closed at $10.80 per share.
- For Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Shell Midstream Partners earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.70 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Shell Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $12.18 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Cheniere Energy Partners's stock last closed at $28.63 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $30.46. ONEOK's stock last closed at $35.94 per share.
- Needham upgraded the stock for Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) from Hold to Buy. Semtech earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.13 and a 52-week-low of $32.81. Semtech's stock last closed at $33.78 per share.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock for AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, AMETEK had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.73. AMETEK's stock last closed at $77.20 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Tencent Music earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Tencent Music's stock last closed at $11.76 per share.
- For Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Williams Companies earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $16.03 per share.
- For KB Home (NYSE: KBH), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. KB Home's stock last closed at $26.73 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, LendingTree showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $434.94 and a 52-week-low of $247.08. LendingTree's stock last closed at $249.77 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kinder Morgan earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $15.51 per share.
- For Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $4.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.24 and a 52-week-low of $106.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $108.04 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Focus Financial Partners had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. Focus Financial Partners's stock last closed at $21.59 per share.
- For Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.53. Valero Energy's stock last closed at $54.41 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $47.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock last closed at $49.23 per share.
- For Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.28. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $87.02 per share.
- For Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA), HSBC upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Liberty Latin America showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to ($1.34) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.74. Liberty Latin America's stock last closed at $11.87 per share.
- For Total SA (NYSE: TOT), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Total had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.82 and a 52-week-low of $34.06. Total's stock last closed at $34.52 per share.
- Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Underweight to Neutral. Fox earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Fox's stock last closed at $27.78 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) from Underweight to Neutral. Mirati Therapeutics earned ($1.83) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.87) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.59 and a 52-week-low of $55.11. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $77.37 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Vanda Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.26 and a 52-week-low of $9.84. Vanda Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $10.60 per share.
Downgrades
- For American Express Co (NYSE: AXP), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, American Express had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $93.87. American Express's stock last closed at $95.38 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.48 and a 52-week-low of $79.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $81.08 per share.
- For Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Focus Financial Partners earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. Focus Financial Partners's stock last closed at $21.59 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) from Buy to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Foundation Building had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. Foundation Building's stock last closed at $14.51 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NVR showed an EPS of $64.41, compared to $58.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4071.13 and a 52-week-low of $2687.68. NVR's stock last closed at $3403.73 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Tellurian's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) from Neutral to Underperform. Alamos Gold earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Alamos Gold's stock last closed at $5.47 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $17.53. MGM Resorts Intl's stock last closed at $18.08 per share.
- For Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Tellurian's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Targa Resources earned ($0.11) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $14.42 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Rattler Midstream earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Rattler Midstream's stock last closed at $5.68 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $8.66 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Plains All American's stock last closed at $8.60 per share.
- For PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. PBF Logistics earned $0.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. PBF Logistics's stock last closed at $11.00 per share.
- For NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, NGL Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. NGL Energy Partners's stock last closed at $3.60 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, MPLX showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. MPLX's stock last closed at $15.41 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Outperform to Market Perform. EnLink Midstream earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $1.97 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Delek Logistics Partners had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.12 and a 52-week-low of $10.59. Delek Logistics Partners's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, DCP Midstream showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. DCP Midstream's stock last closed at $6.94 per share.
- For Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Crestwood Equity Partners showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Crestwood Equity Partners's stock last closed at $8.55 per share.
- B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Neutral to Underperform. Toll Brothers earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.31 and a 52-week-low of $30.42. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $30.66 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) from Outperform to Market Perform. Investors Real Estate earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.24 and a 52-week-low of $55.99. Investors Real Estate's stock last closed at $71.05 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Host Hotels & Resorts earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.44. Host Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $11.55 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Empire State Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.35. Empire State Realty Trust's stock last closed at $10.67 per share.
- For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.48 and a 52-week-low of $79.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's stock last closed at $81.08 per share.
- For WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, WEC Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.88. WEC Energy Gr's stock last closed at $97.47 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, NiSource had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.67 and a 52-week-low of $25.94. NiSource's stock last closed at $27.10 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, HSBC initiated coverage on Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO). The price target is set at $28.00 for Youdao. In the fourth quarter, Youdao earned ($0.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.01. Youdao's stock last closed at $21.02 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonic Automotive is set at $35.00. Sonic Automotive earned $0.97 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $21.42 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics is set at $20.00. In the fourth quarter, Neoleukin Therapeutics showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Neoleukin Therapeutics's stock last closed at $7.96 per share.
