Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2020 9:33am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC), Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, MRC Global had an EPS of ($0.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. MRC Global's stock last closed at $4.47 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.14 in the first quarter, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.01 and a 52-week-low of $178.45. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $214.45 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for NuStar Energy LP (NYSE: NS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, NuStar Energy had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.06 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. NuStar Energy's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($1.77), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.65). The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.04 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $30.95 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Zumiez had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.68 and a 52-week-low of $18.38. Zumiez's stock last closed at $22.10 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $11.49 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Neutral to Outperform. Burlington Stores earned $3.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.89 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $207.07 per share.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.47. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $10.57 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIC) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Magic Software had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.53 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. Magic Software's stock last closed at $8.66 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNSS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.96 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, WideOpenWest had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. WideOpenWest's stock last closed at $4.68 per share.
  • For Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Valaris earned ($1.55). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Valaris's stock last closed at $1.09 per share.
  • For Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE: TTI), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Tetra Technologies earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.66 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Tetra Technologies's stock last closed at $0.50 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.96 and a 52-week-low of $67.94. Progressive's stock last closed at $77.98 per share.
  • For WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, WideOpenWest showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. WideOpenWest's stock last closed at $4.68 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Forum Energy Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. Forum Energy Technologies's stock last closed at $0.27 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) from Buy to Neutral. CNO Finl Gr earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.91. CNO Finl Gr's stock last closed at $14.92 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY). The price target is set at $88.00 for GoDaddy. GoDaddy earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.30 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. GoDaddy's stock last closed at $62.28 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

