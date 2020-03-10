Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2020
Upgrades
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Quanex Building Prods had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. Quanex Building Prods's stock last closed at $13.62 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for MTS Systems Corp (NASDAQ: MTSC) from Neutral to Buy. MTS Systems earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.81. MTS Systems's stock last closed at $28.87 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Lydall Inc (NYSE: LDL) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lydall showed an EPS of ($0.17), compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Lydall's stock last closed at $9.41 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for CSG Systems International Inc (NASDAQ: CSGS) from Neutral to Buy. CSG Systems International earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.69 and a 52-week-low of $39.33. CSG Systems International's stock last closed at $39.59 per share.
- Susquehanna upgraded the stock for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) from Negative to Neutral. Realogy Holdings earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Realogy Holdings's stock last closed at $6.69 per share.
- For Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Noble Energy had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.78. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $9.34 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.18) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. SM Energy's stock last closed at $1.36 per share.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $40.89. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $57.35 per share.
Downgrades
- For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Algonquin Power had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.04. Algonquin Power's stock last closed at $14.90 per share.
- BTIG downgraded the stock for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Camden Prop Trust showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.73 and a 52-week-low of $96.69. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $102.02 per share.
- For Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Trip.com Group showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.95 and a 52-week-low of $26.85. Trip.com Group's stock last closed at $26.90 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. USA Compression Partners earned ($0.03) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. USA Compression Partners's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $4.03 per share.
- For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Patterson-UTI Energy earned ($0.44) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $2.38 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Oil States International Inc (NYSE: OIS) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Oil States International had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Oil States International's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.69 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. Carnival's stock last closed at $21.75 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Nine Energy Service earned ($0.57) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.09. Nine Energy Service's stock last closed at $1.35 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Helix Energy Solutions Gr had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. Helix Energy Solutions Gr's stock last closed at $2.89 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: OAS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Oasis Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. Oasis Petroleum's stock last closed at $0.33 per share.
- For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $7.03 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.89 and a 52-week-low of $34.89. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $37.60 per share.
Initiations
- Needham initiated coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) with a Buy rating. The price target for China Online Education Gr is set at $36.00. For the fourth quarter, China Online Education Gr had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.90). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. China Online Education Gr's stock last closed at $29.03 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on electroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR). The price target is set at $2.00 for electroCore. In the third quarter, electroCore showed an EPS of ($0.35), compared to ($0.45) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. electroCore's stock last closed at $0.65 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS). The price target is set at $10.00 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, Corvus Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Corvus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $2.72 per share.
