Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 9:39am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
  • For Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Nomura upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: CY) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cypress Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.42. Cypress Semiconductor's stock last closed at $19.18 per share.
  • For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
  • Janney Capital upgraded the stock for Unitil Corp (NYSE: UTL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Unitil had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.76 and a 52-week-low of $52.98. Unitil's stock last closed at $57.54 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) from Neutral to Buy. Veritiv earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Veritiv's stock last closed at $8.05 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $3.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.89 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $218.23 per share.
  • Chardan Capital changed the rating for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Arbutus Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Arbutus Biopharma's stock last closed at $3.00 per share.
  • For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $30.45. DISH Network's stock last closed at $31.43 per share.
  • William Blair changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $940.28 and a 52-week-low of $604.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $726.93 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.84. BJ's Wholesale Club's stock last closed at $22.99 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) from Neutral to Buy. Vipshop Holdings earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
  • Nomura changed the rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Reduce to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $2.23, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $222.00. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $257.14 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Alumina Ltd (OTC: AWCMY) from Neutral to Buy.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, American Tower showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $2.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.62 and a 52-week-low of $179.43. American Tower's stock last closed at $247.19 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Cellectis had an EPS of ($0.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Cellectis's stock last closed at $15.74 per share.
  • For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings had an EPS of $23.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $22.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2094.00 and a 52-week-low of $1592.45. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1647.44 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE: CFR) from Buy to Hold. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.56 and a 52-week-low of $73.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock last closed at $74.47 per share.
  • For First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMBI), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, First Midwest Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. First Midwest Bancorp's stock last closed at $17.76 per share.
  • For Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Global Medical REIT showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Global Medical REIT's stock last closed at $14.99 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Raymond James Financial had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.94. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $74.64 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Calyxt showed an EPS of ($0.37), compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Calyxt's stock last closed at $5.88 per share.
  • For The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $33.47 per share.
  • China Renaissance changed the rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX) from Buy to Hold. LexinFintech Holdings earned $0.54 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. LexinFintech Holdings's stock last closed at $10.97 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) from Buy to Neutral. Calyxt earned ($0.37) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.26) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Calyxt's stock last closed at $5.88 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from Buy to Neutral. NextEra Energy Partners earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.39) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.87 and a 52-week-low of $43.68. NextEra Energy Partners's stock last closed at $60.44 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For Natural Resources Partners LP (NYSE: NRP), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, Natural Resources showed an EPS of $2.40, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.86. Natural Resources's stock last closed at $13.59 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC). The price target is set at $18.00 for Eagle Point Credit Co. In the fourth quarter, Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $13.72 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) with an Outperform rating. Limelight Networks earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Limelight Networks's stock last closed at $4.97 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT). The price target is set at $10.00 for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.47 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) with a Buy rating. Booking Holdings earned $23.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $22.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2094.00 and a 52-week-low of $1592.45. Booking Holdings's stock last closed at $1647.44 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eagle Point Credit Co is set at $18.00. Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $13.72 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Despegar.com is set at $15.00. Despegar.com earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. Despegar.com's stock last closed at $11.20 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG) with a Buy rating. The price target for trivago is set at $2.15. In the fourth quarter, trivago showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. trivago's stock last closed at $1.75 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TripAdvisor is set at $25.00. In the fourth quarter, TripAdvisor showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.17. TripAdvisor's stock last closed at $21.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE). The price target is set at $130.00 for Expedia Group. In the fourth quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.60. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $91.51 per share.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $48.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Lyft's stock last closed at $37.08 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ: ZGNX). The price target is set at $27.00 for Zogenix. For the fourth quarter, Zogenix had an EPS of ($1.18), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.53). The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.22 and a 52-week-low of $18.27. Zogenix's stock last closed at $26.36 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set at $192.00. For the first quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $95.71. GW Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $99.19 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRVL). The price target is set at $24.00 for Prevail Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Prevail Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.62), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Prevail Therapeutics's stock last closed at $16.23 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sage Therapeutics is set at $71.00. For the fourth quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of ($3.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($3.38). The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $45.45. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $50.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperformer, CIBC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY). The price target is set at $84.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. In the fourth quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.11 and a 52-week-low of $41.81. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $68.47 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set at $124.00. In the fourth quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.65 and a 52-week-low of $71.85. Neurocrine Biosciences's stock last closed at $95.03 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, National Securities initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE: NMFC). The price target is set at $12.50 for New Mountain Finance. New Mountain Finance earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. New Mountain Finance's stock last closed at $13.34 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alector is set at $40.00. For the third quarter, Alector had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.34). The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Alector's stock last closed at $29.45 per share.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending is set at $5.75. In the first quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending's stock last closed at $5.10 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is set at $69.00. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.50) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.70 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $44.39 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ABUS)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Trevana Pain Drug Resubmission Accepted For Review, Can-Fite To Explore Treatment For COVID-19
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Jumps Into The COVID-19 Fray, Exact Sciences Buys Cancer Diagnostics Companies
The Week Ahead In Biotech: COVID-19 Stocks In The Spotlight, Earnings Taper Off
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
100 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HRBMorgan StanleyMaintains24.0
IRMorgan StanleyMaintains37.0
KRMorgan StanleyMaintains29.0
OKTAMorgan StanleyMaintains140.0
RDUSMorgan StanleyMaintains33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga