Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 10:05am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded  La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) from Hold to Buy. La-Z-Boy shares closed at $32.76 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Neutral to Buy. ADI shares closed at $123.89 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) from Neutral to Overweight. Ternium shares closed at $20.11 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Franklin Resources shares closed at $25.37 on Wednesday.

 

Downgrades

  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) from Buy to Hold. Tivity Health earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Tivity Health's stock last closed at $22.93 per share.
  • For Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Legg Mason earned $1.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Legg Mason's stock last closed at $50.36 per share.
  • Societe Generale downgraded the stock for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $151.06. Workday's stock last closed at $197.58 per share.
  • Edward Jones changed the rating for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $20.80 per share.
  • For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG), Edward Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.89 and a 52-week-low of $64.33. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $77.25 per share.
  • Edward Jones changed the rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $2.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $114.79. Pioneer Natural Resources's stock last closed at $141.18 per share.

 

Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) with an Underweight rating. In the third quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Wipro's stock last closed at $3.83 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) with an Overweight rating. Infosys earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Infosys's stock last closed at $11.31 per share.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aptose Biosciences is set at $16.00. Aptose Biosciences earned ($0.12) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.57. Aptose Biosciences's stock last closed at $8.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK). The price target is set at $205.00 for Stanley Black & Decker. Stanley Black & Decker earned $2.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.67 and a 52-week-low of $126.37. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $161.81 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). The price target is set at $120.00 for Avalara. In the fourth quarter, Avalara showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $47.75. Avalara's stock last closed at $90.23 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APTO + AVLR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Snub For Merck, Priority Review For Roche's Tecentriq sBLA
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Deciphera Cancer Drug Gets Priority Review, Fast Track Designation For Soligenix, Revolution Medicines IPO
17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SNPSCredit SuisseMaintains180.0
GRMNCredit SuisseMaintains104.0
OVVCredit SuisseMaintains28.0
GRPNCredit SuisseMaintains2.0
ZGCanaccord GenuityMaintains72.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga