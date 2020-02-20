Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 20, 2020
Upgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) from Hold to Buy. La-Z-Boy shares closed at $32.76 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Neutral to Buy. ADI shares closed at $123.89 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) from Neutral to Overweight. Ternium shares closed at $20.11 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Franklin Resources shares closed at $25.37 on Wednesday.
Downgrades
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) from Buy to Hold. Tivity Health earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.84. Tivity Health's stock last closed at $22.93 per share.
- For Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Legg Mason earned $1.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Legg Mason's stock last closed at $50.36 per share.
- Societe Generale downgraded the stock for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $151.06. Workday's stock last closed at $197.58 per share.
- Edward Jones changed the rating for Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $20.80 per share.
- For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG), Edward Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.89 and a 52-week-low of $64.33. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $77.25 per share.
- Edward Jones changed the rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $2.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $114.79. Pioneer Natural Resources's stock last closed at $141.18 per share.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) with an Underweight rating. In the third quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Wipro's stock last closed at $3.83 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) with an Overweight rating. Infosys earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Infosys's stock last closed at $11.31 per share.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aptose Biosciences is set at $16.00. Aptose Biosciences earned ($0.12) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.57. Aptose Biosciences's stock last closed at $8.60 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK). The price target is set at $205.00 for Stanley Black & Decker. Stanley Black & Decker earned $2.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.67 and a 52-week-low of $126.37. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $161.81 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR). The price target is set at $120.00 for Avalara. In the fourth quarter, Avalara showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $47.75. Avalara's stock last closed at $90.23 per share.
