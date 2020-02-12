Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Northland changed the rating for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Casa Systems had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.09. Casa Systems's stock last closed at $3.89 per share.
  • For Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cardinal Health earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.48 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $59.36 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. First Western Financial earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. First Western Financial's stock last closed at $17.89 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Reduce to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Eaton had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.39 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $103.54 per share.
  • For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of ($0.62), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.95). The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $102.03. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $131.99 per share.
  • For Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.29 and a 52-week-low of $51.16. Las Vegas Sands's stock last closed at $68.84 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $32.14. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $57.25 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A) from Hold to Buy. Royal Dutch Shell earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for WisdomTree Investments Inc (NASDAQ: WETF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. WisdomTree Investments earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.04 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. WisdomTree Investments's stock last closed at $4.42 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Adient earned $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $27.26 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock for MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, MSCI showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.57 and a 52-week-low of $169.21. MSCI's stock last closed at $303.28 per share.
  • William Blair changed the rating for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from Market Perform to Outperform. W.W. Grainger earned $3.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $346.60 and a 52-week-low of $255.09. W.W. Grainger's stock last closed at $300.87 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Abiomed showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $364.31 and a 52-week-low of $155.02. Abiomed's stock last closed at $175.82 per share.
  • For Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU), Dougherty downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Qumu earned ($0.11) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.21) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.78 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Qumu's stock last closed at $2.16 per share.
  • Susquehanna changed the rating for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Positive to Neutral. NMI Holdings earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $35.57 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) from Buy to Neutral. i3 Verticals earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $35.21 per share.
  • For NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $35.57 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Overweight to Neutral. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.70 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock last closed at $11.56 per share.
  • For Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.73 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. Macerich's stock last closed at $24.23 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Teladoc Health earned ($0.28) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.34) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.09 and a 52-week-low of $48.57. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $110.48 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) from Outperform to Neutral. Insperity earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.92 and a 52-week-low of $67.06. Insperity's stock last closed at $89.09 per share.
  • Societe Generale changed the rating for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Criteo had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Criteo's stock last closed at $14.02 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NMI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. NMI Holdings's stock last closed at $35.57 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Indonesia Energy Corp is set at $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Indonesia Energy Corp's stock last closed at $6.85 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX). The price target is set at $13.00 for Ardelyx. For the third quarter, Ardelyx had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Ardelyx's stock last closed at $7.43 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VOYAMorgan StanleyMaintains70.0
VRNSMorgan StanleyMaintains105.0
SERVMorgan StanleyMaintains41.0
CRMMorgan StanleyMaintains225.0
RNGMorgan StanleyMaintains205.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
