Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Upgrades

  • MKM Partners changed the rating for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Neutral to Buy. Uber Technologies earned ($0.64) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $37.16 per share.
  • For General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. In the fourth quarter, General Electric showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. General Electric's stock last closed at $12.95 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ: ZGNX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zogenix showed an EPS of ($0.95), compared to ($1.08) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.22 and a 52-week-low of $35.25. Zogenix's stock last closed at $52.62 per share.
  • Pivotal Research changed the rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Hold. Columbia Sportswear earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.74 and a 52-week-low of $87.60. Columbia Sportswear's stock last closed at $94.21 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. Ford Motor's stock last closed at $8.26 per share.
  • Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $28.63. Twitter's stock last closed at $38.41 per share.
  • DA Davidson downgraded the stock for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Underperform. GrubHub earned ($0.05) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.98 and a 52-week-low of $32.11. GrubHub's stock last closed at $54.56 per share.
  • For GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, GasLog Partners had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $9.96. GasLog Partners's stock last closed at $5.36 per share.
  • For GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, GasLog had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.28. GasLog's stock last closed at $5.97 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boeing is set at $375.00. Boeing earned ($2.33) in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $302.72. Boeing's stock last closed at $341.46 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Algonquin Power is set at $17.00. In the third quarter, Algonquin Power showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Algonquin Power's stock last closed at $15.08 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of ($1.11), compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Peabody Energy's stock last closed at $8.95 per share.
  • For L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, L3Harris Technologies earned $2.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.50 and a 52-week-low of $154.99. L3Harris Technologies's stock last closed at $226.03 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

