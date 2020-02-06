Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2020
Upgrades
- For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN), Vertical Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eaton showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.20 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $102.32 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) from Neutral to Buy. ePlus earned $1.64 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.63 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. ePlus's stock last closed at $83.02 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) from Sell to Neutral. Cummins earned $2.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.72 and a 52-week-low of $141.14. Cummins's stock last closed at $166.38 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, nVent Electric had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $26.77 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics had an EPS of $3.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.76 and a 52-week-low of $160.21. General Dynamics's stock last closed at $183.97 per share.
Downgrades
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Matrix Service had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.36 and a 52-week-low of $16.15. Matrix Service's stock last closed at $19.85 per share.
- For W R Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, W R Grace had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.71 and a 52-week-low of $62.46. W R Grace's stock last closed at $62.77 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ: GAIN) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Gladstone Investment showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.34 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Gladstone Investment's stock last closed at $13.82 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trip.com Group showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Trip.com Group's stock last closed at $33.93 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
- Compass Point downgraded the stock for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.13 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. Walker & Dunlop's stock last closed at $74.97 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, Funko had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Overweight to Underweight. Funko earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
- For FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $26.38 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Kansas City Southern showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.10 and a 52-week-low of $101.11. Kansas City Southern's stock last closed at $172.66 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $65.87 per share.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU) with a Neutral rating. Anglogold Ashanti earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.29. Anglogold Ashanti's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
- Noble Capital initiated coverage on Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gevo is set at $3.00. In the third quarter, Gevo showed an EPS of ($0.66), compared to ($0.85) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.84. Gevo's stock last closed at $2.10 per share.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ARMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals is set at $8.00. For the third quarter, Armata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.60). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Armata Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.71 per share.
- For Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ligand Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.50 and a 52-week-low of $84.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $92.19 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) with a Hold rating. SunCoke Energy earned ($0.02) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. SunCoke Energy's stock last closed at $6.41 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set at $56.00. In the third quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $44.35. Dell Technologies's stock last closed at $50.76 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). The price target is set at $700.00 for MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre earned ($0.95) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $725.19 and a 52-week-low of $338.95. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $675.84 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Etsy is set at $46.00. In the third quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. Etsy's stock last closed at $49.57 per share.
