Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN), Vertical Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eaton showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.20 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Eaton's stock last closed at $102.32 per share.
  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) from Neutral to Buy. ePlus earned $1.64 in the third quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.63 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. ePlus's stock last closed at $83.02 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) from Sell to Neutral. Cummins earned $2.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.72 and a 52-week-low of $141.14. Cummins's stock last closed at $166.38 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, nVent Electric had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $26.77 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics had an EPS of $3.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.76 and a 52-week-low of $160.21. General Dynamics's stock last closed at $183.97 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Matrix Service had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.36 and a 52-week-low of $16.15. Matrix Service's stock last closed at $19.85 per share.
  • For W R Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, W R Grace had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.71 and a 52-week-low of $62.46. W R Grace's stock last closed at $62.77 per share.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ: GAIN) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Gladstone Investment showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.34 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Gladstone Investment's stock last closed at $13.82 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trip.com Group showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Trip.com Group's stock last closed at $33.93 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Funko showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
  • Compass Point downgraded the stock for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.13 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. Walker & Dunlop's stock last closed at $74.97 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, Funko had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Overweight to Underweight. Funko earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Funko's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
  • For FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $26.38 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Kansas City Southern showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.10 and a 52-week-low of $101.11. Kansas City Southern's stock last closed at $172.66 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $65.87 per share.

 

Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU) with a Neutral rating. Anglogold Ashanti earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.29. Anglogold Ashanti's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
  • Noble Capital initiated coverage on Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gevo is set at $3.00. In the third quarter, Gevo showed an EPS of ($0.66), compared to ($0.85) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.84. Gevo's stock last closed at $2.10 per share.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ARMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals is set at $8.00. For the third quarter, Armata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.60). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Armata Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.71 per share.
  • For Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ligand Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.50 and a 52-week-low of $84.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $92.19 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) with a Hold rating. SunCoke Energy earned ($0.02) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. SunCoke Energy's stock last closed at $6.41 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set at $56.00. In the third quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $44.35. Dell Technologies's stock last closed at $50.76 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI). The price target is set at $700.00 for MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre earned ($0.95) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $725.19 and a 52-week-low of $338.95. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $675.84 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Etsy is set at $46.00. In the third quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. Etsy's stock last closed at $49.57 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AU + CMI)

January Class 8 Orders Remain Low But Outperform Year Ago
Cummins Reports Weak Q4 Results Amid Uncertainty Over Coronavirus
12 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2020
Mack Trucks Sees Opportunity In Stable Medium-Duty Market
10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PTONMKM PartnersMaintains28.0
AUUBSInitiates Coverage On
ETNVertical ResearchUpgrades
PLUSSidoti & Co.Upgrades105.0
GEVONoble CapitalInitiates Coverage On3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga