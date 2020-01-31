Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 10:21am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Zelman upgraded the stock for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Sell to Hold. Equity Residential earned $0.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.55 and a 52-week-low of $70.78. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $83.98 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Adient's EPS was $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $19.33 per share.
  • Societe Generale changed the rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Deutsche Bank had an EPS of ($0.45), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Deutsche Bank's stock last closed at $9.29 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PGC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Peapack Gladstone Finl showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.95. Peapack Gladstone Finl's stock last closed at $29.67 per share.
  • For Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX), Lake Street upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Himax Technologies earned ($0.04) in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Himax Technologies's stock last closed at $3.93 per share.
  • For Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $7.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $124.78. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $177.65 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $82.62. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $93.83 per share.
  • For Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Xcel Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.86 and a 52-week-low of $50.39. Xcel Energy's stock last closed at $68.76 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • OTR Global changed the rating for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from Positive to Mixed. Canada Goose Holdings earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.94 and a 52-week-low of $31.35. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $31.76 per share.
  • National Bank Financial downgraded the stock for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Vermilion Energy earned ($0.05) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.48 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Vermilion Energy's stock last closed at $15.38 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $52.69. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $62.28 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. M.D.C. Holdings earned $1.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.13. M.D.C. Holdings's stock last closed at $44.48 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) from Buy to Hold. Packaging Corp of America earned $1.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $87.85. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $99.59 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Atmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.98 and a 52-week-low of $93.86. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $117.36 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Harsco is set at $25.00. For the third quarter, Harsco had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. Harsco's stock last closed at $15.09 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

