Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2020
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Underperform to Neutral. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.33. JELD-WEN Holding closed at $26.62 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, BOK Financial had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.72 and a 52-week-low of $72.29. At the end of the last trading period, BOK Financial closed at $82.93.
- For Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Proto Labs showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.60 and a 52-week-low of $88.75. Proto Labs closed at $109.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cross Research downgraded the previous rating for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) from Hold to Sell. Belden earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.33 and a 52-week-low of $41.50. At the end of the last trading period, Belden closed at $53.20.
Initiations
- Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Sono-Tek Corp (OTC: SOTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sono-Tek is set to $3.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. Sono-Tek closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period.
Latest Ratings for JELD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2020
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Jan 2020
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jan 2020
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
