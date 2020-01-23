Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Underperform to Neutral. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.33. JELD-WEN Holding closed at $26.62 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, BOK Financial had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.72 and a 52-week-low of $72.29. At the end of the last trading period, BOK Financial closed at $82.93.
  • For Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Proto Labs showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.60 and a 52-week-low of $88.75. Proto Labs closed at $109.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cross Research downgraded the previous rating for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) from Hold to Sell. Belden earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.33 and a 52-week-low of $41.50. At the end of the last trading period, Belden closed at $53.20.

 

Initiations

  • Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Sono-Tek Corp (OTC: SOTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sono-Tek is set to $3.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. Sono-Tek closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Latest Ratings for JELD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020UpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jan 2020UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2020UpgradesHoldBuy

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

