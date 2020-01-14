Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, TE Connectivity had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.84. TE Connectivity's stock last closed at $97.93 per share.
  • For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Cleveland Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.14. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $57.45 per share.
  • For Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Five Below earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.22 and a 52-week-low of $95.52. Five Below's stock last closed at $107.46 per share.
  • For Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE: AIT), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Applied Industrial Tech showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.21 and a 52-week-low of $49.45. Applied Industrial Tech's stock last closed at $65.92 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Forterra showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Forterra's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the stock for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $26.27 per share.
  • Northcoast Research changed the rating for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Thor Industries showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.80 and a 52-week-low of $42.05. Thor Industries's stock last closed at $73.79 per share.
  • Northcoast Research upgraded the stock for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Camping World Holdings showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.12 and a 52-week-low of $7.12. Camping World Holdings's stock last closed at $14.51 per share.
  • For Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Union Pacific showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.38 and a 52-week-low of $149.09. Union Pacific's stock last closed at $179.92 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) from Neutral to Buy. U.S. Xpress Enterprises earned ($0.03) in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock last closed at $5.39 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Werner Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $27.27. Werner Enterprises's stock last closed at $37.46 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $3.50, compared to $3.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $263.74 and a 52-week-low of $188.11. Canadian Pacific Railway's stock last closed at $262.68 per share.
  • For Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Greif had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.37 and a 52-week-low of $29.85. Greif's stock last closed at $44.24 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. WESCO International earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.32 and a 52-week-low of $42.03. WESCO International's stock last closed at $56.41 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for TC Pipelines LP (NYSE: TCP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, TC Pipelines had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.93 and a 52-week-low of $30.36. TC Pipelines's stock last closed at $42.96 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Overweight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Trinity Industries had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.63 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Trinity Industries's stock last closed at $21.41 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ: PRMW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Primo Water earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. Primo Water's stock last closed at $13.91 per share.
  • For Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Greenbrier Companies had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.36 and a 52-week-low of $21.30. Greenbrier Companies's stock last closed at $27.44 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Brady showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. Brady's stock last closed at $57.84 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.70 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $128.45 per share.
  • Dawson James changed the rating for IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: IMAC) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, IMAC Holdings had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.21 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. IMAC Holdings's stock last closed at $1.44 per share.
  • For Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wintrust Financial showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.25 and a 52-week-low of $59.34. Wintrust Financial's stock last closed at $68.94 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Instructure had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.31 and a 52-week-low of $36.49. Instructure's stock last closed at $47.70 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Alliance Data Systems had an EPS of $5.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.95 and a 52-week-low of $99.20. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $112.41 per share.
  • For Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK), First Analysis downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.72 and a 52-week-low of $107.16. Splunk's stock last closed at $156.46 per share.
  • First Analysis changed the rating for CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.74 and a 52-week-low of $74.86. CyberArk Software's stock last closed at $141.00 per share.
  • First Analysis changed the rating for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $192.17. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $240.96 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Neutral to Underperform. Freeport-McMoRan earned ($0.01) in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $13.54 per share.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Williams Companies showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $23.79 per share.
  • For Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Terex had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.57 and a 52-week-low of $22.84. Terex's stock last closed at $28.33 per share.
  • For Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Encana had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Encana's stock last closed at $4.35 per share.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.98 and a 52-week-low of $61.33. Sysco's stock last closed at $83.73 per share.
  • For REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, REV Group had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.76. REV Group's stock last closed at $10.73 per share.

 

Initiations

  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dynex Capital is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Dynex Capital had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. Dynex Capital's stock last closed at $17.69 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, JonesTrading initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR). The price target is set at $20.00 for ARMOUR Residential REIT. In the third quarter, ARMOUR Residential REIT showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.46 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT's stock last closed at $18.89 per share.
  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE: AI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arlington Asset Inv is set at $7.25. For the third quarter, Arlington Asset Inv had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.91 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. Arlington Asset Inv's stock last closed at $5.63 per share.
  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE: PBA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pembina Pipeline is set at $6.25. Pembina Pipeline earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.32 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. Pembina Pipeline's stock last closed at $38.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL). The price target is set at $191.00 for Carlisle Companies. In the third quarter, Carlisle Companies showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.18 and a 52-week-low of $103.90. Carlisle Companies's stock last closed at $160.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC). The price target is set at $68.00 for Owens-Corning. Owens-Corning earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $44.46. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $65.08 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN). The price target is set at $31.00 for Beacon Roofing Supply. For the fourth quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $34.68 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy Corp (NYSE: VLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Valero Energy is set at $116.00. In the third quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.99 and a 52-week-low of $69.44. Valero Energy's stock last closed at $96.24 per share.
  • With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Apache Corp (NYSE: APA). The price target is set at $38.00 for Apache. Apache earned ($0.29) in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.33. Apache's stock last closed at $31.98 per share.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with a Positive rating. The price target for ConocoPhillips is set at $80.00. For the third quarter, ConocoPhillips had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $65.13 per share.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) with a Positive rating. The price target for Hess is set at $82.00. Hess earned ($0.32) in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. Hess's stock last closed at $69.30 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set at $122.00. In the third quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $3.11, compared to $3.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $80.24. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $105.30 per share.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL) with a Positive rating. The price target for Noble Energy is set at $27.00. Noble Energy earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.40 and a 52-week-low of $19.01. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $22.26 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC). The price target is set at $50.00 for HollyFrontier. HollyFrontier earned $1.68 in the third quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.88 and a 52-week-low of $37.73. HollyFrontier's stock last closed at $48.29 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK). The price target is set at $33.00 for Delek US Hldgs. In the third quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $29.74. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $33.17 per share.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for TriplePoint Venture Gwth is set at $15.50. TriplePoint Venture Gwth earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. TriplePoint Venture Gwth's stock last closed at $13.92 per share.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Halliburton is set at $15.90. Halliburton earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. Halliburton's stock last closed at $23.76 per share.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Valaris is set at $2.30. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Valaris's EPS was ($1.27). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Valaris's stock last closed at $6.21 per share.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set at $27.10. In the third quarter, Schlumberger showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $30.65. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $39.23 per share.
  • For Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS), Bernstein initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Tenaris earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.32 and a 52-week-low of $19.90. Tenaris's stock last closed at $23.09 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG). The price target is set at $2.90 for Transocean. In the third quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Transocean's stock last closed at $6.25 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set at $125.00. For the third quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.74 and a 52-week-low of $74.86. CyberArk Software's stock last closed at $141.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL). The price target is set at $24.00 for SailPoint Technologies. For the third quarter, SailPoint Technologies had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. SailPoint Technologies's stock last closed at $25.99 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Proofpoint is set at $140.00. For the third quarter, Proofpoint had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.58 and a 52-week-low of $89.01. Proofpoint's stock last closed at $121.35 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

