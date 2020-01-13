Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2020
Upgrades
- For 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, 3D Systems had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. 3D Systems's stock last closed at $9.99 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for Ryder System Inc (NYSE: R) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Ryder System showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.65 and a 52-week-low of $44.90. Ryder System's stock last closed at $53.12 per share.
- For Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Nuance Communications had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.53 and a 52-week-low of $12.48. Nuance Communications's stock last closed at $18.40 per share.
- For TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, TerraForm Power showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to ($0.16) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. TerraForm Power's stock last closed at $15.60 per share.
- For Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Saratoga Investment had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.39 and a 52-week-low of $21.22. Saratoga Investment's stock last closed at $26.75 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Teradyne showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.90 and a 52-week-low of $30.84. Teradyne's stock last closed at $67.93 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) from Neutral to Outperform. Hexcel earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.00 and a 52-week-low of $59.25. Hexcel's stock last closed at $72.91 per share.
- For NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Needham upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. In the third quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $245.93 and a 52-week-low of $131.00. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $244.32 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Underperform to Neutral. DTE Energy earned $1.91 in the third quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $108.52. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $128.88 per share.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.19. Cimarex Energy's stock last closed at $54.01 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Northland initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM). The price target is set at $19.00 for Constellium. Constellium earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Constellium's stock last closed at $13.29 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Sutro Biopharma showed an EPS of ($0.56), compared to ($21.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.69. Sutro Biopharma's stock last closed at $12.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC). The price target is set at $78.00 for NextCure. Interestingly, in the third quarter, NextCure's EPS was ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. NextCure's stock last closed at $56.70 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB). The price target is set at $28.00 for Genmab. Genmab earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.48. Genmab's stock last closed at $22.70 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forty Seven is set at $55.00. In the third quarter, Forty Seven showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Forty Seven's stock last closed at $35.28 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Forestar Group Inc (NYSE: FOR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Forestar is set at $22.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Forestar's EPS was $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Forestar's stock last closed at $19.92 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Exelixis is set at $31.00. In the third quarter, Exelixis showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Exelixis's stock last closed at $18.32 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH). The price target is set at $77.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($1.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.65). The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $62.52 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Albany International Corp (NYSE: AIN). The price target is set at $76.00 for Albany International. For the third quarter, Albany International had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.05 and a 52-week-low of $65.23. Albany International's stock last closed at $75.01 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CEL-SCI Corp (AMEX: CVM). The price target is set at $18.00 for CEL-SCI. For the fourth quarter, CEL-SCI had an EPS of ($0.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.70). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.37. CEL-SCI's stock last closed at $7.77 per share.
