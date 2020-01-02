Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Comfort Systems USA showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Comfort Systems USA's stock last closed at $49.84 per share.
  • For Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC), PiperJaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Bausch Health Companies showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.97 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $29.92 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Citizens Financial Group earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.92 and a 52-week-low of $29.27. Citizens Financial Group's stock last closed at $40.61 per share.
  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) from Neutral to Buy. Acushnet Holdings earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.96 and a 52-week-low of $20.75. Acushnet Holdings's stock last closed at $32.54 per share.
  • For Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.45 and a 52-week-low of $151.63. Stryker's stock last closed at $209.97 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) from Sell to Neutral. Caesars Entertainment earned ($0.53) in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Caesars Entertainment's stock last closed at $13.60 per share.
  • Susquehanna upgraded the stock for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) from Neutral to Positive. Crocs earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.27 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. Crocs's stock last closed at $41.89 per share.
  • Susquehanna upgraded the stock for Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) from Neutral to Positive. Shoe Carnival earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.84 and a 52-week-low of $21.47. Shoe Carnival's stock last closed at $37.28 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.67 and a 52-week-low of $98.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $149.70 per share.
  • For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Estee Lauder Cos earned $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.33 and a 52-week-low of $121.47. Estee Lauder Cos's stock last closed at $206.60 per share.
  • For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Sector Perform. Wells Fargo earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.34. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $53.77 per share.
  • For Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.93 and a 52-week-low of $64.13. Baxter International's stock last closed at $83.56 per share.
  • For Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Sirius XM Holdings had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Sirius XM Holdings's stock last closed at $7.15 per share.
  • For Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.93 and a 52-week-low of $64.13. Baxter International's stock last closed at $83.56 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Weyerhaeuser had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.28 and a 52-week-low of $20.91. Weyerhaeuser's stock last closed at $30.19 per share.
  • Baird downgraded the stock for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Henry Schein had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.58. Henry Schein's stock last closed at $66.72 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Louisiana-Pacific showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $20.71. Louisiana-Pacific's stock last closed at $29.67 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.12 and a 52-week-low of $57.18. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $86.38 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, CyrusOne had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.94. CyrusOne's stock last closed at $65.43 per share.
  • For Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Abbott Laboratories earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.24 and a 52-week-low of $65.50. Abbott Laboratories's stock last closed at $86.85 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Buy to Neutral. Medtronic earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.94 and a 52-week-low of $81.66. Medtronic's stock last closed at $113.37 per share.
  • For Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Aflac earned $1.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.18 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Aflac's stock last closed at $52.89 per share.
  • For Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Flex had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.87 and a 52-week-low of $7.32. Flex's stock last closed at $12.62 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to ($0.07) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.13 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $84.55 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earned ($1.96) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.74) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.50 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $42.71 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.66 and a 52-week-low of $160.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $218.95 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Globus Medical showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.15 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Globus Medical's stock last closed at $58.88 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hologic earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.74 and a 52-week-low of $37.68. Hologic's stock last closed at $52.21 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH). The price target is set at $134.00 for GW Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $95.00. GW Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $104.56 per share.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Moderna is set at $24.00. In the third quarter, Moderna earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The price target is set at $25.00 for Moderna. In the third quarter, Moderna earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The price target is set at $28.00 for Moderna. Moderna earned ($0.37) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Moderna is set at $27.00. Moderna earned ($0.37) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The price target is set at $22.00 for Moderna. In the third quarter, Moderna earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The price target is set at $20.00 for Moderna. Moderna earned ($0.37) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Insmed is set at $20.00. In the third quarter, Insmed showed an EPS of ($0.68), compared to ($1.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.13 and a 52-week-low of $12.74. Insmed's stock last closed at $23.88 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals is set at $14.00. In the third quarter, Paratek Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($1.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. Paratek Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.03 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). The price target is set at $20.00 for Moderna. Moderna earned ($0.37) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Moderna is set at $29.00. In the third quarter, Moderna earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Moderna's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.

