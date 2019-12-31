Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 31, 2019
Downgrades
- For WAVE Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE), SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, WAVE Life Sciences showed an EPS of ($1.48), compared to ($1.28) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.64 and a 52-week-low of $7.78. WAVE Life Sciences's stock last closed at $7.99 per share.
Initiations
- Argus Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Residential Inv is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, New Residential Inv showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $16.03 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $24.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.03 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $22.36 per share.
