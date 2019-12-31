Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 31, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Share:

Downgrades

  • For WAVE Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE), SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, WAVE Life Sciences showed an EPS of ($1.48), compared to ($1.28) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.64 and a 52-week-low of $7.78. WAVE Life Sciences's stock last closed at $7.99 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Argus Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Residential Inv is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, New Residential Inv showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $16.03 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $24.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.03 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $22.36 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRZ + BRBR)

5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMTMorgan StanleyMaintains130.0
ATVICredit SuisseMaintains69.0
NVDABenchmarkMaintains275.0
NRZArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On18.0
SLGLH.C. WainwrightMaintains26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Seadrill Reports 3-Year, $199M Middle East Contract