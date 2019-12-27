Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) from Sell to Neutral. Kite Realty Gr Trust earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kite Realty Gr Trust's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.77 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $19.03 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.17) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $3.50 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Darden Restaurants's outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $108.95 per share.
  • PiperJaffray changed the rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spring Bank showed an EPS of ($0.42), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Spring Bank is at $48.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Spring Bank's stock last closed at $1.20 per share.
  • Compass Point changed the rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Weingarten Realty showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Weingarten Realty is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.17 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Weingarten Realty's stock last closed at $31.03 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Dick's Sporting Goods is set at $49.00. For the third quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The total market value of Dick's Sporting Goods's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.78 and a 52-week-low of $29.98. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $47.68 per share.
  • Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Under Armour is set at $23.00. Under Armour earned $0.22 in the third quarter. Under Armour's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.52. Under Armour's stock last closed at $21.82 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The price target is set at $110.00 for Nike. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The total market value of Nike's outstanding shares is at $145.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.40 and a 52-week-low of $68.65. Nike's stock last closed at $100.66 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

