Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 23, 2019
Upgrades
- For 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. 3M earned $2.58 in the third quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for 3M is at $97.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.75 and a 52-week-low of $150.58. 3M's stock last closed at $175.37 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Ready Capital had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current market cap for Ready Capital is at $711.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Ready Capital's stock last closed at $15.48 per share.
Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) from Buy to Neutral. Stealth BioTherapeutics earned ($0.04) in the third quarter. The current market cap for Stealth BioTherapeutics is at $406.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock last closed at $4.75 per share.
- For Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG), Northcoast Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Penske Automotive Group had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The current market cap for Penske Automotive Group is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.81 and a 52-week-low of $38.53. Penske Automotive Group's stock last closed at $52.23 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The total market value of Rockwell Automation's outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.46. Rockwell Automation's stock last closed at $204.42 per share.
- BTIG downgraded the stock for Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Valeritas Holdings had an EPS of ($1.91), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). The current market cap for Valeritas Holdings is at $12.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Valeritas Holdings's stock last closed at $0.65 per share.
- For Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Valeritas Holdings had an EPS of ($1.91), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). The current market cap for Valeritas Holdings is at $12.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Valeritas Holdings's stock last closed at $0.65 per share.
Initiations
- For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Cracker Barrel Old earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. Cracker Barrel Old's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.93 and a 52-week-low of $149.50. Cracker Barrel Old's stock last closed at $156.91 per share.
- Itau BBA initiated coverage on GeoPark Ltd (NYSE: GPRK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for GeoPark is set at $23.00. GeoPark earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. GeoPark's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.89. GeoPark's stock last closed at $21.69 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The price target is set at $295.00 for IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp earned $1.35 in the third quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of IAC/InterActiveCorp's outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.72 and a 52-week-low of $161.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp's stock last closed at $245.84 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Wedbush initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH). The price target is set at $80.00 for Match Group. In the third quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Match Group's outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.68. Match Group's stock last closed at $79.86 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO). The price target is set at $10.00 for Soleno Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Soleno Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Soleno Therapeutics's market cap stands at $68.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Soleno Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.73 per share.
- For Oxurion NV (OTC: TBGNF), Roth Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current market cap for Oxurion is at $108.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.82. Oxurion's stock last closed at $2.85 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd (NASDAQ: TLC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Taiwan Liposome Co is set at $11.00. In the third quarter, Taiwan Liposome Co earned ($0.09). The total market value of Taiwan Liposome Co's outstanding shares is at $195.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Taiwan Liposome Co's stock last closed at $5.70 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR). The price target is set at $20.00 for X4 Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, X4 Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.94), compared to ($0.76) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for X4 Pharmaceuticals is at $132.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.93 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $10.40 per share.
