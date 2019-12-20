Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2019
Upgrades
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. American Electric Power earned $1.46 in the third quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. American Electric Power's market cap stands at $45.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.22 and a 52-week-low of $72.25. American Electric Power's stock last closed at $93.96 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Autoliv earned $1.30 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Autoliv's outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.01 and a 52-week-low of $61.07. Autoliv's stock last closed at $86.40 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Brunswick showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. Brunswick's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.23 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick's stock last closed at $60.46 per share.
- Janney Capital changed the rating for Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE: CPK) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Chesapeake Utilities had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. Chesapeake Utilities's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.29 and a 52-week-low of $77.20. Chesapeake Utilities's stock last closed at $96.75 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill changed the rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Camden Prop Trust had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The total market value of Camden Prop Trust's outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.67 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $105.40 per share.
- For Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN), Guggenheim Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Dunkin Brands Group showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dunkin Brands Group is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.73 and a 52-week-low of $61.69. Dunkin Brands Group's stock last closed at $73.54 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Kellogg had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The total market value of Kellogg's outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.13 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $66.77 per share.
- Wedbush upgraded the stock for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for KeyCorp is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. KeyCorp's stock last closed at $20.22 per share.
- For Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Lear earned $3.54 in the third quarter, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lear's outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.10. Lear's stock last closed at $141.58 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Alliant Energy earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Alliant Energy is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. Alliant Energy's stock last closed at $54.22 per share.
Downgrades
- Wedbush changed the rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, BOK Financial showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. BOK Financial's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.96. BOK Financial's stock last closed at $87.46 per share.
- First Analysis changed the rating for CalAmp Corp (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, CalAmp had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The total market value of CalAmp's outstanding shares is at $382.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.91 and a 52-week-low of $9.35. CalAmp's stock last closed at $11.86 per share.
- For Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Carolina Financial earned $0.83 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carolina Financial's outstanding shares is at $844.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Carolina Financial's stock last closed at $43.73 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for United Breweries Co Inc (NYSE: CCU) from Hold to Reduce. In the third quarter, United Breweries showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. United Breweries's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.48 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. United Breweries's stock last closed at $19.78 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Galapagos showed an EPS of $6.57, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. Galapagos's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.29 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Galapagos's stock last closed at $205.65 per share.
- For The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Hershey showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Hershey's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.20 and a 52-week-low of $100.80. Hershey's stock last closed at $146.69 per share.
- For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.96. LyondellBasell Industries's market cap stands at $29.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.91 and a 52-week-low of $68.61. LyondellBasell Industries's stock last closed at $95.33 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Michaels Companies showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. Michaels Companies's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Michaels Companies's stock last closed at $6.70 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, Baird initiated coverage on Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR). The price target is set at $11.00 for Amcor. Amcor earned $0.13 in the first quarter. Amcor's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. Amcor's stock last closed at $10.80 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CHMG). The price target is set at $49.00 for Chemung Financial. In the third quarter, Chemung Financial showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. Chemung Financial's market cap stands at $206.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.87. Chemung Financial's stock last closed at $44.60 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set at $18.00. Change Healthcare earned $0.27 in the second quarter. The total market value of Change Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Change Healthcare's stock last closed at $14.69 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coherent is set at $205.00. For the fourth quarter, Coherent had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. Coherent's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.92 and a 52-week-low of $90.10. Coherent's stock last closed at $166.20 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM). The price target is set at $75.00 for Dorman Products. For the third quarter, Dorman Products had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. Dorman Products's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.38 and a 52-week-low of $67.39. Dorman Products's stock last closed at $73.78 per share.
- With a rating of Strong Buy, Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $46.00 for Health Catalyst. In the third quarter, Health Catalyst earned ($0.27). The current market cap for Health Catalyst is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $30.32 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream Inc (NASDAQ: HSTM) with a Market Perform rating. HealthStream earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. HealthStream's market cap stands at $908.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.06. HealthStream's stock last closed at $28.05 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) with a Buy rating. The price target for iMedia Brands is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, iMedia Brands had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). iMedia Brands's market cap stands at $39.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. iMedia Brands's stock last closed at $3.99 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP). The price target is set at $155.00 for IPG Photonics. For the third quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. IPG Photonics's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.17 and a 52-week-low of $104.64. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $146.29 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on nLight Inc (NASDAQ: LASR). The price target is set at $25.00 for nLight. In the third quarter, nLight showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. nLight's market cap stands at $503.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.77 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. nLight's stock last closed at $19.94 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX). The price target is set at $6.50 for LiveXLive Media. In the second quarter, LiveXLive Media showed an EPS of ($0.19), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. LiveXLive Media's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. LiveXLive Media's stock last closed at $1.98 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG). The price target is set at $19.00 for Dorian LPG. For the second quarter, Dorian LPG had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). Dorian LPG's market cap stands at $679.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Dorian LPG's stock last closed at $14.95 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW). The price target is set at $25.00 for Medical Properties Trust. In the third quarter, Medical Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. Medical Properties Trust's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.25. Medical Properties Trust's stock last closed at $20.34 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS). The price target is set at $6.00 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Marinus Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to ($0.27) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is at $71.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. Marinus Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.50 per share.
- For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Williams Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current market cap for Marathon Oil is at $9.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $13.19 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mohawk Group Holdings is set at $9.00. In the third quarter, Mohawk Group Holdings earned ($0.75). The total market value of Mohawk Group Holdings's outstanding shares is at $103.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Mohawk Group Holdings's stock last closed at $4.30 per share.
