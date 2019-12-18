Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2019
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Alexandria Real Estate had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The total market value of Alexandria Real Estate's outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.51 and a 52-week-low of $109.04. Alexandria Real Estate's stock last closed at $154.95 per share.
- For Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS), Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Atossa Genetics had an EPS of ($0.36), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.64). The total market value of Atossa Genetics's outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. Atossa Genetics's stock last closed at $1.42 per share.
- For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, AvalonBay Communities showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $2.28 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AvalonBay Communities's outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.87 and a 52-week-low of $167.01. AvalonBay Communities's stock last closed at $206.67 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Brixmor Property Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Brixmor Property Group's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $20.95 per share.
- For Banco Santander Mexico SA (NYSE: BSMX), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Banco Santander Mexico had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. Banco Santander Mexico's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Banco Santander Mexico's stock last closed at $6.91 per share.
- Loop Capital upgraded the stock for Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cabot Microelectronics had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The total market value of Cabot Microelectronics's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $82.24. Cabot Microelectronics's stock last closed at $134.07 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Americold Realty Trust earned $0.30. The current market cap for Americold Realty Trust is at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. Americold Realty Trust's stock last closed at $33.14 per share.
- For Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delta Air Lines is at $35.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $58.67 per share.
- DZ Bank upgraded the stock for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) from Hold to Buy. DuPont de Nemours earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for DuPont de Nemours is at $48.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.47 and a 52-week-low of $61.63. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $64.23 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, EPR Props had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The current market cap for EPR Props is at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.75 and a 52-week-low of $62.75. EPR Props's stock last closed at $68.05 per share.
- For Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is at $30.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's stock last closed at $15.34 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Healthcare Trust had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The total market value of Healthcare Trust's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Healthcare Trust's stock last closed at $29.20 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Eli Lilly showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. Eli Lilly's market cap stands at $112.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.13 and a 52-week-low of $101.36. Eli Lilly's stock last closed at $125.25 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. Macerich's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.02 and a 52-week-low of $25.53. Macerich's stock last closed at $25.94 per share.
- For Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: MNARF), TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. The current market cap for Morguard North American is at $566.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.54 and a 52-week-low of $12.69. Morguard North American's stock last closed at $13.70 per share.
Downgrades
- William Blair changed the rating for Aduro Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Aduro Biotech showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to ($0.29) from the year-ago quarter. Aduro Biotech's market cap stands at $91.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Aduro Biotech's stock last closed at $1.15 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Neutral to Underperform. AMC Entertainment Hldgs earned ($0.53) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.82) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMC Entertainment Hldgs is at $973.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $7.47. AMC Entertainment Hldgs's stock last closed at $8.12 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) from Top Pick to Outperform. In the third quarter, Alexandria Real Estate showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. Alexandria Real Estate's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.51 and a 52-week-low of $109.04. Alexandria Real Estate's stock last closed at $154.95 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) from Overweight to Neutral. Black Knight earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. Black Knight's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $42.62. Black Knight's stock last closed at $63.93 per share.
- For Boston Properties Inc (NYSE: BXP), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Boston Properties showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boston Properties's outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.35 and a 52-week-low of $107.84. Boston Properties's stock last closed at $134.47 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Mack-Cali Realty Corp (NYSE: CLI) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Mack-Cali Realty showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mack-Cali Realty's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $18.74. Mack-Cali Realty's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
- Longbow Research changed the rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) from Buy to Neutral. Domino's Pizza earned $2.05 in the third quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Domino's Pizza is at $11.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $291.83 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Essential Props Realty showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Essential Props Realty's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.10 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Essential Props Realty's stock last closed at $24.69 per share.
- For Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Equity Residential's outstanding shares is at $32.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.55 and a 52-week-low of $63.17. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $80.11 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Essex Property Trust is at $20.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $334.17 and a 52-week-low of $235.51. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $296.10 per share.
- For FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.03. The current market cap for FedEx is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.32 and a 52-week-low of $137.78. FedEx's stock last closed at $163.25 per share.
- For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Galapagos earned $6.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Galapagos's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.29 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Galapagos's stock last closed at $212.38 per share.
- For Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Halliburton is at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. Halliburton's stock last closed at $24.69 per share.
- For Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE: HY), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hyster-Yale Materials had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The total market value of Hyster-Yale Materials's outstanding shares is at $845.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.79 and a 52-week-low of $43.26. Hyster-Yale Materials's stock last closed at $63.68 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Overweight to Neutral. Kimco Realty earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. Kimco Realty's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $20.38 per share.
- PiperJaffray changed the rating for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Overweight to Neutral. LogMeIn earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. LogMeIn's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $62.02. LogMeIn's stock last closed at $85.95 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE: MNR) from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Monmouth Real Estate Inv had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current market cap for Monmouth Real Estate Inv is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.88. Monmouth Real Estate Inv's stock last closed at $14.86 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE). The price target is set at $5.00 for Allied Esports. Allied Esports earned ($0.24) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.58) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Allied Esports is at $83.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.81 and a 52-week-low of $2.44. Allied Esports's stock last closed at $2.75 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO). The price target is set at $37.00 for Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics earned ($0.50) in the third quarter, compared to ($10.71) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Allogene Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.80 and a 52-week-low of $23.37. Allogene Therapeutics's stock last closed at $27.19 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial Inc (NYSE: AX). The price target is set at $35.00 for Axos Financial. Axos Financial earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. Axos Financial's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.52 and a 52-week-low of $23.87. Axos Financial's stock last closed at $30.19 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK). The price target is set at $9.00 for Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.36) in the year-ago quarter. Comstock Resources's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Comstock Resources's stock last closed at $7.03 per share.
- For Cormedix Inc (AMEX: CRMD), B. Riley FBR initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, Cormedix showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cormedix's outstanding shares is at $143.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. Cormedix's stock last closed at $6.52 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $50.00. Datadog earned $0.00 in the third quarter. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.09 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $37.18 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Biotech is set at $9.00. Fortress Biotech earned ($0.22) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.37) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortress Biotech is at $99.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Fortress Biotech's stock last closed at $2.01 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Four Corners Property is set at $30.00. Four Corners Property earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Four Corners Property's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.85 and a 52-week-low of $24.97. Four Corners Property's stock last closed at $27.05 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI). The price target is set at $46.00 for II-VI. For the first quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current market cap for II-VI is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. II-VI's stock last closed at $33.13 per share.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is set at $38.00. In the third quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $28.05 per share.
- National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Investors Real Estate is set at $81.00. In the second quarter, Investors Real Estate showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Investors Real Estate is at $879.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.00 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Investors Real Estate's stock last closed at $72.49 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). The price target is set at $23.00 for Kinder Morgan. For the third quarter, Kinder Morgan had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The total market value of Kinder Morgan's outstanding shares is at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $20.49 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN). The price target is set at $25.00 for OptiNose. In the third quarter, OptiNose showed an EPS of ($0.69), compared to ($0.61) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of OptiNose's outstanding shares is at $324.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. OptiNose's stock last closed at $8.90 per share.
