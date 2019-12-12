Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2019
Upgrades
- Citigroup changed the rating for Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Agree Realty had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. Agree Realty's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.46. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $70.85 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Akzo Nobel NV (OTC: AKZOY) from Underweight to Neutral. The current market cap for Akzo Nobel is at $19.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.12 and a 52-week-low of $27.37. Akzo Nobel's stock last closed at $32.75 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Bausch Health Companies had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The total market value of Bausch Health Companies's outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $29.32 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Physicians Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. Physicians Realty Trust's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $18.64 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) from Sell to Neutral. FedEx earned $3.05 in the first quarter, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FedEx is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.32 and a 52-week-low of $137.78. FedEx's stock last closed at $159.10 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) from Neutral to Buy. General Electric earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of General Electric's outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.84 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. General Electric's stock last closed at $10.96 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. Globus Medical's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.61 and a 52-week-low of $38.01. Globus Medical's stock last closed at $56.88 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Neutral to Outperform. Home Depot earned $2.53 in the third quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. Home Depot's market cap stands at $240.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.31 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $212.02 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Neutral to Buy. Healthcare Realty Trust earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.08. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $32.88 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kroger's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $28.02 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Model N Inc (NYSE: MODN) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Model N showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Model N is at $974.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.98. Model N's stock last closed at $30.37 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Realty Income showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Realty Income is at $26.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.17 and a 52-week-low of $59.93. Realty Income's stock last closed at $74.54 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII) from In-Line to Outperform. Oceaneering International earned ($0.30) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Oceaneering International is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $13.48 per share.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Neutral to Underweight. Autodesk earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. Autodesk's market cap stands at $39.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.55 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Autodesk's stock last closed at $179.64 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Allegion had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The total market value of Allegion's outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.75 and a 52-week-low of $74.83. Allegion's stock last closed at $125.71 per share.
- For Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ansys's outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.52 and a 52-week-low of $136.80. Ansys's stock last closed at $251.63 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Global Management's outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.28 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. Apollo Global Management's stock last closed at $44.95 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Bright Scholar Education showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. Bright Scholar Education's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Bright Scholar Education's stock last closed at $9.61 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Carlyle Group showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Carlyle Group's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. Carlyle Group's stock last closed at $30.18 per share.
- For FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current market cap for FormFactor is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.77 and a 52-week-low of $12.71. FormFactor's stock last closed at $23.75 per share.
- For Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. Glaukos earned ($0.10) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Glaukos's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.60. Glaukos's stock last closed at $57.31 per share.
- Gordon Haskett changed the rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Buy to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Home Depot showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Home Depot is at $240.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.31 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $212.02 per share.
- For Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Miragen Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.36), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.29). The current market cap for Miragen Therapeutics is at $20.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.96 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Miragen Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.69 per share.
- For Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Merit Medical Systems earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Merit Medical Systems's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.64 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $30.01 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Children's Place showed an EPS of $3.03, compared to $3.07 from the year-ago quarter. Children's Place's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.84 and a 52-week-low of $53.80. Children's Place's stock last closed at $54.31 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Children's Place had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The total market value of Children's Place's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.84 and a 52-week-low of $53.80. Children's Place's stock last closed at $54.31 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS). The price target is set at $8.00 for Amyris. For the third quarter, Amyris had an EPS of ($0.45), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The total market value of Amyris's outstanding shares is at $346.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.06 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. Amyris's stock last closed at $3.24 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apergy is set at $34.00. For the third quarter, Apergy had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current market cap for Apergy is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.62. Apergy's stock last closed at $27.99 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical is set at $75.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical earned ($2.04) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.53) in the year-ago quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.86 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $51.36 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR). The price target is set at $28.00 for Baker Hughes. The total market value of Baker Hughes's outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $22.68 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bloomin Brands is set at $25.00. Bloomin Brands earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bloomin Brands's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.29 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Bloomin Brands's stock last closed at $21.94 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cheesecake Factory is set at $41.00. For the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current market cap for Cheesecake Factory is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.15 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. Cheesecake Factory's stock last closed at $40.74 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX). The price target is set at $52.00 for Cognex. In the third quarter, Cognex showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cognex is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.31 and a 52-week-low of $34.88. Cognex's stock last closed at $52.45 per share.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for The Chefs' Warehouse is set at $41.00. The Chefs' Warehouse earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The Chefs' Warehouse's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.06 and a 52-week-low of $29.56. The Chefs' Warehouse's stock last closed at $35.20 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC). The price target is set at $23.50 for Capital Southwest. In the second quarter, Capital Southwest showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. Capital Southwest's market cap stands at $392.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.22. Capital Southwest's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Darden Restaurants is set at $115.00. In the first quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Darden Restaurants is at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.41 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $117.47 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT). The price target is set at $50.00 for Brinker International. Brinker International earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Brinker International's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.72 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $41.07 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR). The price target is set at $78.00 for Emerson Electric. Emerson Electric earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Emerson Electric is at $44.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.77 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $75.75 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eaton is set at $98.00. For the third quarter, Eaton had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. The current market cap for Eaton is at $36.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.76 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $93.39 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV). The price target is set at $3.50 for Arcimoto. In the third quarter, Arcimoto showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.20) from the year-ago quarter. Arcimoto's market cap stands at $33.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.53. Arcimoto's stock last closed at $1.54 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Fiverr International earned ($0.12). The total market value of Fiverr International's outstanding shares is at $700.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Fiverr International's stock last closed at $21.65 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HBCP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Home Bancorp is set at $41.50. For the third quarter, Home Bancorp had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The total market value of Home Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $356.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.80 and a 52-week-low of $32.59. Home Bancorp's stock last closed at $39.00 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Honeywell International is set at $192.00. In the third quarter, Honeywell International showed an EPS of $2.08, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Honeywell International is at $123.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.12 and a 52-week-low of $123.48. Honeywell International's stock last closed at $176.07 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE). The price target is set at $19.00 for Hewlett Packard. For the fourth quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current market cap for Hewlett Packard is at $21.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $15.88 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA). The price target is set at $24.00 for HUYA. For the third quarter, HUYA had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current market cap for HUYA is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.93. HUYA's stock last closed at $18.19 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Susquehanna initiated coverage on II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI). The price target is set at $30.00 for II-VI. In the first quarter, II-VI showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for II-VI is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. II-VI's stock last closed at $30.36 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ingersoll-Rand is set at $150.00. In the third quarter, Ingersoll-Rand showed an EPS of $1.99, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingersoll-Rand's outstanding shares is at $30.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.61 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $133.01 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, UBS initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI). The price target is set at $40.00 for Johnson Controls Intl. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Johnson Controls Intl is at $33.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Johnson Controls Intl's stock last closed at $42.71 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX). The price target is set at $105.00 for Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics earned ($0.39) in the third quarter. The total market value of Karuna Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $325.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Karuna Therapeutics's stock last closed at $64.42 per share.
- With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE). The price target is set at $90.00 for Lumentum Holdings. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. Lumentum Holdings's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.54 and a 52-week-low of $37.31. Lumentum Holdings's stock last closed at $69.81 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Monolithic Power Systems is set at $185.00. Monolithic Power Systems earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. Monolithic Power Systems's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.25 and a 52-week-low of $106.50. Monolithic Power Systems's stock last closed at $169.05 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: OBNK) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Origin Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Origin Bancorp is at $826.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.43. Origin Bancorp's stock last closed at $36.45 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB). The price target is set at $30.00 for Opus Bank. For the third quarter, Opus Bank had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The total market value of Opus Bank's outstanding shares is at $898.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.26 and a 52-week-low of $17.79. Opus Bank's stock last closed at $25.38 per share.
