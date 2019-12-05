Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2019
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE: BRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Brown & Brown showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. Brown & Brown's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.37 and a 52-week-low of $25.72. Brown & Brown's stock last closed at $37.63 per share.
- For Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Chewy's EPS was ($0.21). The total market value of Chewy's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.68. Chewy's stock last closed at $22.88 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Neutral to Outperform. EnLink Midstream earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. EnLink Midstream's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $4.41 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The current market cap for Facebook is at $575.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.66 and a 52-week-low of $123.02. Facebook's stock last closed at $198.71 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $10.12, compared to $13.06 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alphabet's outstanding shares is at $899.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1333.92 and a 52-week-low of $977.66. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1318.94 per share.
- For Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: LOB), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Live Oak Bancshares had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current market cap for Live Oak Bancshares is at $745.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.46 and a 52-week-low of $13.09. Live Oak Bancshares's stock last closed at $18.11 per share.
- For Markel Corp (NYSE: MKL), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Markel showed an EPS of $13.95, compared to $28.50 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Markel's outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1216.47 and a 52-week-low of $950.16. Markel's stock last closed at $1109.47 per share.
- For Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. Nike's market cap stands at $139.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $93.68 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, SunCoke Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current market cap for SunCoke Energy is at $468.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. SunCoke Energy's stock last closed at $5.13 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for WR Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) from Sector Perform to Outperform. WR Berkley earned $0.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. WR Berkley's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.54 and a 52-week-low of $45.91. WR Berkley's stock last closed at $68.06 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, YETI Holdings had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current market cap for YETI Holdings is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.11 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. YETI Holdings's stock last closed at $31.37 per share.
Downgrades
- Nomura downgraded the stock for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Buy to Neutral. Discover Financial earned $2.36 in the third quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Discover Financial is at $25.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $54.36. Discover Financial's stock last closed at $83.61 per share.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Etsy earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Etsy's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $39.81. Etsy's stock last closed at $42.14 per share.
- For F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for F5 Networks is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.70 and a 52-week-low of $121.36. F5 Networks's stock last closed at $143.58 per share.
- For The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Hartford Financial Servs earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. Hartford Financial Servs's market cap stands at $20.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $40.54. Hartford Financial Servs's stock last closed at $60.80 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Instructure showed an EPS of ($0.11), compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. Instructure's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.47. Instructure's stock last closed at $48.85 per share.
- Nomura downgraded the stock for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. Synchrony Finl's market cap stands at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.62 and a 52-week-low of $21.77. Synchrony Finl's stock last closed at $37.47 per share.
- For Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Waters earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Waters is at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $173.41. Waters's stock last closed at $224.95 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Whiting Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Whiting Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $578.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.45 and a 52-week-low of $4.29. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $5.06 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) from Buy to Hold. Xylem earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Xylem's outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.67 and a 52-week-low of $60.65. Xylem's stock last closed at $75.38 per share.
Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axcelis Technologies is set at $30.00. In the third quarter, Axcelis Technologies showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Axcelis Technologies's outstanding shares is at $621.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.99. Axcelis Technologies's stock last closed at $22.30 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp (NYSE: ADC). The price target is set at $82.00 for Agree Realty. For the third quarter, Agree Realty had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The total market value of Agree Realty's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.46. Agree Realty's stock last closed at $73.78 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set at $28.00. EVO Payments earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of EVO Payments's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.81. EVO Payments's stock last closed at $27.75 per share.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a Reduce rating. The price target for Facebook is set at $178.00. Facebook earned $2.12 in the third quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Facebook is at $575.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.66 and a 52-week-low of $123.02. Facebook's stock last closed at $198.71 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII). The price target is set at $38.00 for Federated Investors. For the third quarter, Federated Investors had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. Federated Investors's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.04. Federated Investors's stock last closed at $33.22 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN). The price target is set at $24.00 for Flexion Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Flexion Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($1.15) from the year-ago quarter. Flexion Therapeutics's market cap stands at $655.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Flexion Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.57 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Hess is set at $65.00. For the third quarter, Hess had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. Hess's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.59. Hess's stock last closed at $61.21 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on 51job Inc (NASDAQ: JOBS). The price target is set at $80.00 for 51job. For the third quarter, 51job had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. 51job's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.08 and a 52-week-low of $57.06. 51job's stock last closed at $76.91 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX). The price target is set at $45.00 for Knight-Swift. In the third quarter, Knight-Swift showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Knight-Swift's outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $23.27. Knight-Swift's stock last closed at $35.63 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mastercard is set at $330.00. Mastercard earned $2.15 in the third quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. Mastercard's market cap stands at $279.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $293.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.89. Mastercard's stock last closed at $286.84 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE: NMFC) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Mountain Finance is set at $14.75. For the third quarter, New Mountain Finance had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. New Mountain Finance's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. New Mountain Finance's stock last closed at $13.54 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) with a Sell rating. The price target for Old Dominion Freight is set at $173.00. For the third quarter, Old Dominion Freight had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current market cap for Old Dominion Freight is at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.25 and a 52-week-low of $115.00. Old Dominion Freight's stock last closed at $181.78 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT). The price target is set at $33.00 for Plantronics. For the second quarter, Plantronics had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current market cap for Plantronics is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.92 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. Plantronics's stock last closed at $24.20 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for PayPal Holdings is set at $120.00. PayPal Holdings earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. PayPal Holdings's market cap stands at $122.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $76.70. PayPal Holdings's stock last closed at $105.00 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR). The price target is set at $27.00 for Schneider National. Schneider National earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Schneider National's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.38 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Schneider National's stock last closed at $22.03 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Square is set at $70.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Square's EPS was $0.25. Square's market cap stands at $26.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $68.14 per share.
- For Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Compass Point initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Visa is at $398.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.05 and a 52-week-low of $121.60. Visa's stock last closed at $180.62 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Werner Enterprises is set at $45.00. For the third quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The total market value of Werner Enterprises's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $27.27. Werner Enterprises's stock last closed at $35.53 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is set at $25.00. The current market cap for X4 Pharmaceuticals is at $152.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $10.18 per share.
