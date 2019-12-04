Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2019
Upgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE: AKS) from Underweight to Neutral. AK Steel Holding earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AK Steel Holding's outstanding shares is at $746.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. AK Steel Holding's stock last closed at $3.02 per share.
- For Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Atmos Energy earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Atmos Energy's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.19 and a 52-week-low of $87.88. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $105.51 per share.
- WBB Securities upgraded the stock for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) from Speculative Buy to Buy. Cidara Therapeutics earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cidara Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $72.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.84 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Cidara Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.36 per share.
- Maxim Group upgraded the stock for Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) from Hold to Buy. Denny's earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Denny's's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. Denny's's stock last closed at $20.15 per share.
- Northcoast Research upgraded the stock for IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) from Neutral to Buy. The total market value of IAA's outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.96 and a 52-week-low of $34.95. IAA's stock last closed at $46.40 per share.
- For NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. NetEase earned $5.08 in the third quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NetEase's outstanding shares is at $36.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $320.00 and a 52-week-low of $209.01. NetEase's stock last closed at $317.32 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) from Sell to Hold. Universal Technical earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. Universal Technical's market cap stands at $151.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Universal Technical's stock last closed at $6.53 per share.
- For Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Woodward showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Woodward is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.40. Woodward's stock last closed at $114.97 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is at $28.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.52 and a 52-week-low of $96.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $143.42 per share.
Downgrades
- For Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Audentes Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.01 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $58.93 per share.
- Chardan Capital downgraded the stock for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Buy to Neutral. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Audentes Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.01 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $58.93 per share.
- For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Eaton earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Eaton is at $36.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.38 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $91.38 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Marvell Technology Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. Marvell Technology Group's market cap stands at $16.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.38 and a 52-week-low of $14.34. Marvell Technology Group's stock last closed at $25.16 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Owens-Corning showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Owens-Corning is at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $40.64. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $65.87 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, ViewRay showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ViewRay is at $258.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. ViewRay's stock last closed at $4.44 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, ViewRay showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. ViewRay's market cap stands at $258.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. ViewRay's stock last closed at $4.44 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Buy to Neutral. Workday earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Workday's outstanding shares is at $36.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $141.70. Workday's stock last closed at $173.50 per share.
Initiations
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aviat Networks is set at $20.00. Aviat Networks earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.12) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Aviat Networks is at $74.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.53 and a 52-week-low of $12.29. Aviat Networks's stock last closed at $13.75 per share.
- For CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Speculative Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.04 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on 36KR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KRKR) with a Buy rating. The price target for 36KR Holdings is set at $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. 36KR Holdings's stock last closed at $8.59 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB). The price target is set at $275.00 for Mesa Laboratories. In the second quarter, Mesa Laboratories showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. Mesa Laboratories's market cap stands at $994.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.47 and a 52-week-low of $181.21. Mesa Laboratories's stock last closed at $232.46 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ: MSEX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Middlesex Water is set at $69.00. For the third quarter, Middlesex Water had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current market cap for Middlesex Water is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.69 and a 52-week-low of $49.17. Middlesex Water's stock last closed at $61.56 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Staar Surgical is set at $46.00. For the third quarter, Staar Surgical had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The total market value of Staar Surgical's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Staar Surgical's stock last closed at $36.82 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics is set at $33.00. The total market value of SpringWorks Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $825.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock last closed at $25.91 per share.
