Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 9:53am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, AeroVironment showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. AeroVironment's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.38 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. AeroVironment's stock last closed at $61.34 per share.
  • For Changyou.com Ltd (NASDAQ: CYOU), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Changyou.com had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. Changyou.com's market cap stands at $509.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.43. Changyou.com's stock last closed at $9.55 per share.
  • Citi changed the rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Neutral to Buy. Altria Group earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altria Group's outstanding shares is at $83.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $39.30. Altria Group's stock last closed at $49.72 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. Plains All American's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $16.77. Plains All American's stock last closed at $17.44 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plains GP Holdings's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $17.50 per share.
  • Buckingham changed the rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. Spirit Airlines's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $32.97. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $39.19 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Charles Schwab had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The total market value of Charles Schwab's outstanding shares is at $52.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.97 and a 52-week-low of $34.58. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $49.53 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Splunk is at $18.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.26 and a 52-week-low of $90.08. Splunk's stock last closed at $149.22 per share.
  • Compass Point upgraded the stock for Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) from Neutral to Buy. The total market value of Trulieve Cannabis's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $6.68. Trulieve Cannabis's stock last closed at $12.92 per share.
  • William Blair changed the rating for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Treehouse Foods showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. Treehouse Foods's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.60. Treehouse Foods's stock last closed at $48.94 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Bank of America changed the rating for ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ADT had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current market cap for ADT is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. ADT's stock last closed at $9.25 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $9.17, compared to $7.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Biogen is at $53.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $215.78. Biogen's stock last closed at $299.81 per share.
  • For Deere & Co (NYSE: DE), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Deere had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. Deere's market cap stands at $54.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.48 and a 52-week-low of $132.68. Deere's stock last closed at $168.00 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Dow earned $0.86. Dow's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $40.44. Dow's stock last closed at $53.39 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, DouYu International Hldgs's EPS was $0.04. The total market value of DouYu International Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. DouYu International Hldgs's stock last closed at $7.46 per share.
  • B. Riley changed the rating for Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cedar Fair showed an EPS of $3.43, compared to $3.76 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cedar Fair's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.86 and a 52-week-low of $45.58. Cedar Fair's stock last closed at $55.90 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, HUYA had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. HUYA's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. HUYA's stock last closed at $21.09 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Philip Morris Intl had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. Philip Morris Intl's market cap stands at $126.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. Philip Morris Intl's stock last closed at $83.01 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Roku had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). Roku's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $160.37 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The current market cap for Teladoc Health is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.30 and a 52-week-low of $42.08. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $83.70 per share.
  • For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The total market value of Wells Fargo's outstanding shares is at $218.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.04 and a 52-week-low of $43.02. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $54.45 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI). The price target is set at $18.80 for Apollo Commercial Real. In the third quarter, Apollo Commercial Real showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Commercial Real's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $16.41. Apollo Commercial Real's stock last closed at $18.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC). The price target is set at $30.00 for Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bausch Health Companies's outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.64 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $28.25 per share.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is set at $36.00. For the third quarter, Blackstone Mortgage Trust had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current market cap for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.77 and a 52-week-low of $30.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock last closed at $36.62 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG). The price target is set at $18.00 for Centogene. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.81. Centogene's stock last closed at $12.97 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Transportation is set at $25.00. In the third quarter, Fortress Transportation showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortress Transportation is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.21 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Fortress Transportation's stock last closed at $18.01 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Galapagos is set at $199.00. For the third quarter, Galapagos had an EPS of $6.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. Galapagos's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.02 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Galapagos's stock last closed at $195.81 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Galera Therapeutics is set at $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Galera Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citi initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX). The price target is set at $20.00 for Galera Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Galera Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galera Therapeutics is set at $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Galera Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galera Therapeutics is set at $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Galera Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for International Paper is set at $53.00. International Paper earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for International Paper is at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.24 and a 52-week-low of $36.45. International Paper's stock last closed at $46.36 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for iQIYI is set at $20.00. For the third quarter, iQIYI had an EPS of ($0.70), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.63). The current market cap for iQIYI is at $12.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.18 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. iQIYI's stock last closed at $19.15 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF). The price target is set at $20.50 for KKR Real Estate Finance. For the third quarter, KKR Real Estate Finance had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. KKR Real Estate Finance's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.80 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. KKR Real Estate Finance's stock last closed at $20.19 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR). The price target is set at $19.10 for Ladder Capital. For the third quarter, Ladder Capital had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. Ladder Capital's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.82 and a 52-week-low of $14.75. Ladder Capital's stock last closed at $17.29 per share.
  • For New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ), Compass Point initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. New Residential Inv earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for New Residential Inv is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $15.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG). The price target is set at $118.00 for Packaging Corp of America. For the third quarter, Packaging Corp of America had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The total market value of Packaging Corp of America's outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $77.90. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $111.86 per share.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) with a Neutral rating. PennyMac Mortgage earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. PennyMac Mortgage's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. PennyMac Mortgage's stock last closed at $23.09 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC). The price target is set at $25.00 for Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics earned ($0.96) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.91) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Revance Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $706.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Revance Therapeutics's stock last closed at $17.90 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG). The price target is set at $102.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of SolarEdge Technologies's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.69 and a 52-week-low of $32.42. SolarEdge Technologies's stock last closed at $81.61 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Silvergate Capital is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Silvergate Capital's stock last closed at $16.45 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Starwood Property Trust is set at $26.00. In the third quarter, Starwood Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. Starwood Property Trust's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.96 and a 52-week-low of $19.16. Starwood Property Trust's stock last closed at $24.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX). The price target is set at $21.50 for TPG RE Finance Trust. In the third quarter, TPG RE Finance Trust showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TPG RE Finance Trust's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.56 and a 52-week-low of $17.81. TPG RE Finance Trust's stock last closed at $20.24 per share.
  • For Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO), Compass Point initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Two Harbors Investment earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Two Harbors Investment's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.75 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Two Harbors Investment's stock last closed at $14.54 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK). The price target is set at $48.00 for WestRock. In the third quarter, WestRock showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of WestRock's outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. WestRock's stock last closed at $40.36 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

