Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2019
Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Societe Generale shares closed at $6.25 on Wednesday.
Downgrades
- DZ Bank changed the rating for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Deere's outstanding shares is at $54.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.48 and a 52-week-low of $132.68. Deere's stock last closed at $169.06 per share.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Overweight to Neutral. Dollar Tree earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dollar Tree is at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $81.02. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $93.03 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, First Shanghai initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG). The price target is set at $729.40 for Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical earned $3.43 in the third quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intuitive Surgical's outstanding shares is at $63.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.71 and a 52-week-low of $430.24. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $591.25 per share.
- GF Securities initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) with an Accumulate rating. The price target for Micron Technology is set at $57.90. In the fourth quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $3.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Micron Technology is at $52.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.39 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $48.16 per share.
