Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 10:26am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Societe Generale shares closed at $6.25 on Wednesday.

 

Downgrades

  • DZ Bank changed the rating for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Deere's outstanding shares is at $54.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.48 and a 52-week-low of $132.68. Deere's stock last closed at $169.06 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Overweight to Neutral. Dollar Tree earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dollar Tree is at $26.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.71 and a 52-week-low of $81.02. Dollar Tree's stock last closed at $93.03 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, First Shanghai initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG). The price target is set at $729.40 for Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical earned $3.43 in the third quarter, compared to $2.83 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intuitive Surgical's outstanding shares is at $63.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.71 and a 52-week-low of $430.24. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $591.25 per share.
  • GF Securities initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) with an Accumulate rating. The price target for Micron Technology is set at $57.90. In the fourth quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $3.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Micron Technology is at $52.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.39 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $48.16 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR + DE)

52 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; 360 Finance Shares Spike Higher
Dollar Tree's Q3 Margins Disappoint Analysts, Yet They Maintain Bullish Ratings
Mid-Day Market Update: Central Garden & Pet Drops Following Weak Q4 Earnings; AVX Shares Surge
How Has Trading Sentiment Changed In The Retail Sector Ahead Of Black Friday?
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEMorgan StanleyMaintains197.0
AIVSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains54.0
EXPSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains102.0
PDMSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains24.0
PLYASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Black Friday Experts On 2019 Trends, Why Best Buy Is A Winner