Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2019
Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. TD Ameritrade Holding's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.78 per share.
- Citi upgraded the stock for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. TD Ameritrade Holding's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.78 per share.
- For Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Barclays had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The total market value of Barclays's outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Barclays's stock last closed at $8.83 per share.
- SVB Leerink upgraded the stock for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of ($3.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.73). The current market cap for bluebird bio is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.42. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $74.84 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.11) in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. Chesapeake Energy's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.58 per share.
- For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Commercial Metals earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Commercial Metals's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. Commercial Metals's stock last closed at $20.93 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE: CMD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cantel Medical had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current market cap for Cantel Medical is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.87 and a 52-week-low of $63.47. Cantel Medical's stock last closed at $75.81 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.82 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chipotle Mexican Grill is at $21.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $786.43 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the third quarter, Camden Prop Trust showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. Camden Prop Trust's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.67 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $109.54 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. Deckers Outdoor's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $110.87. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $164.58 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Physicians Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The total market value of Physicians Realty Trust's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $18.56 per share.
- For Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Dynex Capital earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dynex Capital is at $370.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. Dynex Capital's stock last closed at $16.57 per share.
- Stifel upgraded the stock for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.08. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $32.27 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Hold to Buy. Healthcare Trust earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Healthcare Trust is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Healthcare Trust's stock last closed at $29.64 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. JELD-WEN Holding's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $21.98 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) from Sell to Buy. For the first quarter, Kennametal had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current market cap for Kennametal is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $27.49. Kennametal's stock last closed at $34.28 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Mid-America Apartment had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. Mid-America Apartment's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.15 and a 52-week-low of $91.21. Mid-America Apartment's stock last closed at $134.06 per share.
Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Adamis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The total market value of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $49.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.62 per share.
- B. Riley changed the rating for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Airgain is at $110.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Airgain is at $110.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
- For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the third quarter, CymaBay Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics's market cap stands at $308.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, CymaBay Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The total market value of CymaBay Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $308.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Comerica is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $70.50 per share.
- For Conmed Corp (NASDAQ: CNMD), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Conmed earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. Conmed's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.91. Conmed's stock last closed at $116.55 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. CenterPoint Energy's market cap stands at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $24.80 per share.
- For La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ: LJPC), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, La Jolla Pharmaceutical had an EPS of ($1.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.93). La Jolla Pharmaceutical's market cap stands at $190.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. La Jolla Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $2.59 per share.
- For The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO), Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $83.80 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. Medicines Co's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $83.80 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock for MTS Systems Corp (NASDAQ: MTSC) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, MTS Systems had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. MTS Systems's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.31 and a 52-week-low of $38.42. MTS Systems's stock last closed at $60.56 per share.
- For PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, PagSeguro Digital had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. PagSeguro Digital's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. PagSeguro Digital's stock last closed at $33.66 per share.
- Vertical Research changed the rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) from Buy to Hold. Packaging Corp of America earned $1.92 in the third quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. Packaging Corp of America's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $77.90. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $111.92 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Molson Coors Brewing had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. Molson Coors Brewing's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.24 and a 52-week-low of $49.92. Molson Coors Brewing's stock last closed at $52.42 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tiffany earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. Tiffany's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Tiffany had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. Tiffany's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
- For Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF), Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tiffany had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The current market cap for Tiffany is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
- China Renaissance downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.90. Tesla's market cap stands at $56.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $379.49 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $336.34 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO). The price target is set at $64.00 for Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.81) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.63) in the year-ago quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.18 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $37.86 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD). The price target is set at $241.00 for Air Products & Chemicals. For the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. Air Products & Chemicals's market cap stands at $46.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $241.90 and a 52-week-low of $149.64. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $234.68 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX). The price target is set at $112.00 for Alteryx. Alteryx earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alteryx's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.79 and a 52-week-low of $48.34. Alteryx's stock last closed at $107.26 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, BlackLine had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. BlackLine's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.29 and a 52-week-low of $36.85. BlackLine's stock last closed at $54.24 per share.
- For Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Brookline Bancorp earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. Brookline Bancorp's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.34 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Brookline Bancorp's stock last closed at $16.05 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National Corp (NASDAQ: CAC) with a Market Perform rating. For the third quarter, Camden National had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Camden National's outstanding shares is at $673.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.25 and a 52-week-low of $33.49. Camden National's stock last closed at $43.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN). The price target is set at $84.00 for Cerner. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Cerner's outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. Cerner's stock last closed at $70.68 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC). The price target is set at $23.00 for Commercial Metals. Commercial Metals earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Commercial Metals is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. Commercial Metals's stock last closed at $20.93 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The price target is set at $175.00 for Walt Disney. In the fourth quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Walt Disney is at $231.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.63 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $149.58 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EBSB). The price target is set at $22.00 for Meridian Bancorp. In the third quarter, Meridian Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. Meridian Bancorp's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. Meridian Bancorp's stock last closed at $19.89 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Transportation is set at $22.00. For the third quarter, Fortress Transportation had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. Fortress Transportation's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.62 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Fortress Transportation's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, Fortress Transportation had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The total market value of Fortress Transportation's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.62 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Fortress Transportation's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
- For Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.02. Jones Lang LaSalle's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.32 and a 52-week-low of $119.79. Jones Lang LaSalle's stock last closed at $167.97 per share.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gladstone Land is set at $13.50. Gladstone Land earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gladstone Land is at $248.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Gladstone Land's stock last closed at $12.18 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). The price target is set at $193.00 for McDonald's. For the third quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. McDonald's's market cap stands at $148.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.04. McDonald's's stock last closed at $191.93 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX). The price target is set at $11.50 for Allscripts Healthcare. Allscripts Healthcare earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Allscripts Healthcare is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. Allscripts Healthcare's stock last closed at $11.03 per share.
- For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Marathon Oil's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $12.11 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ: PBCT) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, People's United Finl showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. People's United Finl's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.03 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. People's United Finl's stock last closed at $16.48 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Purple Innovation is set at $11.00. In the third quarter, Purple Innovation earned $0.16. Purple Innovation's market cap stands at $389.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Purple Innovation's stock last closed at $8.56 per share.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs is set at $96.00. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $64.48. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $90.19 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). The price target is set at $105.00 for Square. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Square's EPS was $0.25. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $68.38 per share.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point Brands is set at $40.00. Turning Point Brands earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Turning Point Brands's outstanding shares is at $410.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.06 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Turning Point Brands's stock last closed at $26.81 per share.
