Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. TD Ameritrade Holding's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.78 per share.
  • Citi upgraded the stock for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. TD Ameritrade Holding's market cap stands at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.78 per share.
  • For Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Barclays had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The total market value of Barclays's outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Barclays's stock last closed at $8.83 per share.
  • SVB Leerink upgraded the stock for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of ($3.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.73). The current market cap for bluebird bio is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.42. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $74.84 per share.
  • ScotiaBank changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.11) in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. Chesapeake Energy's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.58 per share.
  • For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Commercial Metals earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Commercial Metals's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. Commercial Metals's stock last closed at $20.93 per share.
  • Needham changed the rating for Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE: CMD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cantel Medical had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current market cap for Cantel Medical is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.87 and a 52-week-low of $63.47. Cantel Medical's stock last closed at $75.81 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.82 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chipotle Mexican Grill is at $21.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $857.90 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $786.43 per share.
  • ScotiaBank changed the rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the third quarter, Camden Prop Trust showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. Camden Prop Trust's market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.67 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $109.54 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. Deckers Outdoor's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $110.87. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $164.58 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Physicians Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The total market value of Physicians Realty Trust's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $18.56 per share.
  • For Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Dynex Capital earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dynex Capital is at $370.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. Dynex Capital's stock last closed at $16.57 per share.
  • Stifel upgraded the stock for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $27.08. Healthcare Realty Trust's stock last closed at $32.27 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Hold to Buy. Healthcare Trust earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Healthcare Trust is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Healthcare Trust's stock last closed at $29.64 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. JELD-WEN Holding's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $21.98 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) from Sell to Buy. For the first quarter, Kennametal had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current market cap for Kennametal is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $27.49. Kennametal's stock last closed at $34.28 per share.
  • ScotiaBank changed the rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Mid-America Apartment had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. Mid-America Apartment's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.15 and a 52-week-low of $91.21. Mid-America Apartment's stock last closed at $134.06 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Adamis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The total market value of Adamis Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $49.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.62 per share.
  • B. Riley changed the rating for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Airgain is at $110.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
  • William Blair changed the rating for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Airgain is at $110.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Airgain's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
  • For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the third quarter, CymaBay Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics's market cap stands at $308.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, CymaBay Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.34). The total market value of CymaBay Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $308.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.29. CymaBay Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.33 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Comerica is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $70.50 per share.
  • For Conmed Corp (NASDAQ: CNMD), Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Conmed earned $0.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. Conmed's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.91. Conmed's stock last closed at $116.55 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. CenterPoint Energy's market cap stands at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $24.80 per share.
  • For La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ: LJPC), H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, La Jolla Pharmaceutical had an EPS of ($1.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.93). La Jolla Pharmaceutical's market cap stands at $190.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. La Jolla Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $2.59 per share.
  • For The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO), Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Medicines Co's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $83.80 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for The Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Medicines Co earned ($0.72) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. Medicines Co's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. Medicines Co's stock last closed at $83.80 per share.
  • Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock for MTS Systems Corp (NASDAQ: MTSC) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, MTS Systems had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. MTS Systems's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.31 and a 52-week-low of $38.42. MTS Systems's stock last closed at $60.56 per share.
  • For PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, PagSeguro Digital had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. PagSeguro Digital's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. PagSeguro Digital's stock last closed at $33.66 per share.
  • Vertical Research changed the rating for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) from Buy to Hold. Packaging Corp of America earned $1.92 in the third quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. Packaging Corp of America's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.78 and a 52-week-low of $77.90. Packaging Corp of America's stock last closed at $111.92 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Molson Coors Brewing had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. Molson Coors Brewing's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.24 and a 52-week-low of $49.92. Molson Coors Brewing's stock last closed at $52.42 per share.
  • William Blair changed the rating for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tiffany earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. Tiffany's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Tiffany had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. Tiffany's market cap stands at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
  • For Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF), Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tiffany had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The current market cap for Tiffany is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.50 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.27 per share.
  • China Renaissance downgraded the stock for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.90. Tesla's market cap stands at $56.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $379.49 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $336.34 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO). The price target is set at $64.00 for Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.81) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.63) in the year-ago quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.18 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $37.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD). The price target is set at $241.00 for Air Products & Chemicals. For the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. Air Products & Chemicals's market cap stands at $46.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $241.90 and a 52-week-low of $149.64. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $234.68 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX). The price target is set at $112.00 for Alteryx. Alteryx earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alteryx's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.79 and a 52-week-low of $48.34. Alteryx's stock last closed at $107.26 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, BlackLine had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. BlackLine's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.29 and a 52-week-low of $36.85. BlackLine's stock last closed at $54.24 per share.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) with a Neutral rating. BlackLine earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BlackLine is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.29 and a 52-week-low of $36.85. BlackLine's stock last closed at $54.24 per share.
  • For Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: BRKL), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Brookline Bancorp earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. Brookline Bancorp's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.34 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Brookline Bancorp's stock last closed at $16.05 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National Corp (NASDAQ: CAC) with a Market Perform rating. For the third quarter, Camden National had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Camden National's outstanding shares is at $673.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.25 and a 52-week-low of $33.49. Camden National's stock last closed at $43.28 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN). The price target is set at $84.00 for Cerner. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of Cerner's outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. Cerner's stock last closed at $70.68 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC). The price target is set at $23.00 for Commercial Metals. Commercial Metals earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Commercial Metals is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. Commercial Metals's stock last closed at $20.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The price target is set at $175.00 for Walt Disney. In the fourth quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Walt Disney is at $231.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.63 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $149.58 per share.
  • Consumer Edge initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with an Overweight rating. Walt Disney earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Walt Disney's outstanding shares is at $231.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.63 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $149.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EBSB). The price target is set at $22.00 for Meridian Bancorp. In the third quarter, Meridian Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. Meridian Bancorp's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. Meridian Bancorp's stock last closed at $19.89 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Transportation is set at $22.00. For the third quarter, Fortress Transportation had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. Fortress Transportation's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.62 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Fortress Transportation's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, Fortress Transportation had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The total market value of Fortress Transportation's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.62 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Fortress Transportation's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
  • For Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.02. Jones Lang LaSalle's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.32 and a 52-week-low of $119.79. Jones Lang LaSalle's stock last closed at $167.97 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ: LAND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gladstone Land is set at $13.50. Gladstone Land earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gladstone Land is at $248.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.85 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Gladstone Land's stock last closed at $12.18 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). The price target is set at $193.00 for McDonald's. For the third quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. McDonald's's market cap stands at $148.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.04. McDonald's's stock last closed at $191.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX). The price target is set at $11.50 for Allscripts Healthcare. Allscripts Healthcare earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Allscripts Healthcare is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. Allscripts Healthcare's stock last closed at $11.03 per share.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Marathon Oil's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Marathon Oil's stock last closed at $12.11 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ: PBCT) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, People's United Finl showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. People's United Finl's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.03 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. People's United Finl's stock last closed at $16.48 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Purple Innovation is set at $11.00. In the third quarter, Purple Innovation earned $0.16. Purple Innovation's market cap stands at $389.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Purple Innovation's stock last closed at $8.56 per share.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs is set at $96.00. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $64.48. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $90.19 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). The price target is set at $105.00 for Square. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Square's EPS was $0.25. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $68.38 per share.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point Brands is set at $40.00. Turning Point Brands earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Turning Point Brands's outstanding shares is at $410.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.06 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Turning Point Brands's stock last closed at $26.81 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + AGIO)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Medicines Company Jumps Following Acquisition News; CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Plunge
36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Extended Again, Zymeworks' Positive Readout, Enanta Misses Earnings Estimate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLCascendReiterates290.0
SPLKJMP SecuritiesMaintains155.0
AIRGWilliam BlairDowngrades
PKGVertical ResearchDowngrades
TIFAtlantic EquitiesDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Brokers: Where Are We In The Freight Cycle?