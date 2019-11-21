Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2019
Upgrades
- For Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Duke Energy showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Duke Energy's outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.37 and a 52-week-low of $82.46. Duke Energy's stock last closed at $87.10 per share.
- For GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, GlaxoSmithKline had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.01 and a 52-week-low of $36.41. GlaxoSmithKline's stock last closed at $43.91 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Kulicke & Soffa Indus's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.40. Kulicke & Soffa Indus's stock last closed at $22.95 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Alliant Energy showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alliant Energy's outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. Alliant Energy's stock last closed at $53.14 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for NorthWestern is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.72 and a 52-week-low of $57.28. NorthWestern's stock last closed at $69.93 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, PNM Resources had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The total market value of PNM Resources's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $39.52. PNM Resources's stock last closed at $48.83 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Pinnacle West Capital showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pinnacle West Capital's outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.81 and a 52-week-low of $81.63. Pinnacle West Capital's stock last closed at $87.22 per share.
Downgrades
- UBS downgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Applied Materials had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The total market value of Applied Materials's outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $59.65 per share.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $37.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $40.98 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Carnival is at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Carnival's stock last closed at $43.66 per share.
- For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for CenterPoint Energy is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.37. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $24.46 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cubic Corp (NYSE: CUB) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cubic had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The total market value of Cubic's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $50.61. Cubic's stock last closed at $73.61 per share.
- For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Consolidated Edison's outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $87.30 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for KLA is at $26.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.95 and a 52-week-low of $80.65. KLA's stock last closed at $173.67 per share.
- For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.36. The current market cap for Lam Research is at $39.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.87 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research's stock last closed at $274.13 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Macrogenics earned ($0.91) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.81) in the year-ago quarter. Macrogenics's market cap stands at $415.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Macrogenics's stock last closed at $8.63 per share.
- For Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Public Service Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. Public Service Enterprise's market cap stands at $32.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $61.18 per share.
- For RH (NYSE: RH), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, RH had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. RH's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.74 and a 52-week-low of $84.11. RH's stock last closed at $189.78 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Teck Resources showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Teck Resources's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Teck Resources's stock last closed at $15.89 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Wipro's stock last closed at $3.77 per share.
Initiations
- BTIG initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alector is set at $28.00. The current market cap for Alector is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Alector's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN). The price target is set at $50.00 for Allison Transmission. For the third quarter, Allison Transmission had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The total market value of Allison Transmission's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.35. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $45.44 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set at $39.00. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $34.43 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD). The price target is set at $129.00 for TopBuild. In the third quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TopBuild's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.18 and a 52-week-low of $41.27. TopBuild's stock last closed at $110.27 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Builders FirstSource is set at $29.00. In the third quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Builders FirstSource is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $25.36 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS). The price target is set at $22.00 for BioLife Solutions. In the third quarter, BioLife Solutions showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BioLife Solutions's outstanding shares is at $346.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.15. BioLife Solutions's stock last closed at $15.55 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.05 from the year-ago quarter. Cummins's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.72 and a 52-week-low of $124.40. Cummins's stock last closed at $180.61 per share.
- For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Datadog's EPS was $0.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.96 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $38.40 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). The price target is set at $60.00 for Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies earned $2.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $37.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. Dell Technologies's stock last closed at $55.25 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE: DRQ). The price target is set at $43.00 for Dril-Quip. Dril-Quip earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dril-Quip is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.62. Dril-Quip's stock last closed at $43.80 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Installed Building Prods is set at $82.00. For the third quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. Installed Building Prods's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $71.50 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI). The price target is set at $17.00 for International Money. In the third quarter, International Money earned $0.25. The current market cap for International Money is at $581.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. International Money's stock last closed at $13.47 per share.
- For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. For the third quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $3.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The total market value of Intuitive Surgical's outstanding shares is at $62.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $589.32 and a 52-week-low of $430.24. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $572.53 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS). The price target is set at $52.00 for Masco. Masco earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. Masco's market cap stands at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $45.77 per share.
- For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mohawk Industries is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $140.03 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set at $292.00. In the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $2.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Martin Marietta Materials is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $275.99 and a 52-week-low of $160.60. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $263.11 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) with a Market Perform rating. Navistar International earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Navistar International is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. Navistar International's stock last closed at $30.97 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy Inc (NYSE: NBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Noble Energy is set at $27.00. In the third quarter, Noble Energy showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. Noble Energy's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.40 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $20.08 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NeuBase Therapeutics is set at $14.00. The total market value of NeuBase Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. NeuBase Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.32 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII). The price target is set at $18.00 for Oceaneering International. For the third quarter, Oceaneering International had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). Oceaneering International's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $13.33 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for PACCAR is set at $90.00. PACCAR earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR's stock last closed at $78.85 per share.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE: PDS) with a Peer Perform rating. In the third quarter, Precision Drilling showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. Precision Drilling's market cap stands at $446.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.01 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Precision Drilling's stock last closed at $1.02 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SiteOne Landscape Supply is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.61 and a 52-week-low of $45.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock last closed at $88.59 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is set at $12.43. The current market cap for Virgin Galactic Holdings is at $776.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $9.09 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Strata Skin Sciences is set at $7.00. In the third quarter, Strata Skin Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Strata Skin Sciences's outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Strata Skin Sciences's stock last closed at $2.38 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Materials is set at $32.00. Summit Materials earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Summit Materials's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Summit Materials's stock last closed at $24.13 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE: TREX) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. Trex Co's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $53.48. Trex Co's stock last closed at $86.78 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Vulcan Materials is set at $166.00. In the third quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. Vulcan Materials's market cap stands at $18.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $90.04. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $140.75 per share.
- With a rating of Peer Perform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD). The price target is set at $33.00 for Cactus. In the third quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cactus's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.68 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. Cactus's stock last closed at $30.50 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Whirlpool had an EPS of $3.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.55. The total market value of Whirlpool's outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.64 and a 52-week-low of $99.40. Whirlpool's stock last closed at $142.58 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Wabash National is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Wabash National had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. Wabash National's market cap stands at $771.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Wabash National's stock last closed at $15.02 per share.
