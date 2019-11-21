Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 9:44am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Duke Energy showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.65 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Duke Energy's outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.37 and a 52-week-low of $82.46. Duke Energy's stock last closed at $87.10 per share.
  • For GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, GlaxoSmithKline had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.01 and a 52-week-low of $36.41. GlaxoSmithKline's stock last closed at $43.91 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Kulicke & Soffa Indus's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.40. Kulicke & Soffa Indus's stock last closed at $22.95 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ: LNT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Alliant Energy showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alliant Energy's outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. Alliant Energy's stock last closed at $53.14 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE: NWE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for NorthWestern is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.72 and a 52-week-low of $57.28. NorthWestern's stock last closed at $69.93 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, PNM Resources had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The total market value of PNM Resources's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $39.52. PNM Resources's stock last closed at $48.83 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Pinnacle West Capital showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pinnacle West Capital's outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.81 and a 52-week-low of $81.63. Pinnacle West Capital's stock last closed at $87.22 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Applied Materials had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The total market value of Applied Materials's outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $59.65 per share.
  • For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $37.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $40.98 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Carnival is at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Carnival's stock last closed at $43.66 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for CenterPoint Energy is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.37. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $24.46 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cubic Corp (NYSE: CUB) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cubic had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The total market value of Cubic's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $50.61. Cubic's stock last closed at $73.61 per share.
  • For Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Consolidated Edison's outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.97 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. Consolidated Edison's stock last closed at $87.30 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for KLA is at $26.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.95 and a 52-week-low of $80.65. KLA's stock last closed at $173.67 per share.
  • For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.36. The current market cap for Lam Research is at $39.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $285.87 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research's stock last closed at $274.13 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Macrogenics earned ($0.91) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.81) in the year-ago quarter. Macrogenics's market cap stands at $415.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Macrogenics's stock last closed at $8.63 per share.
  • For Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Public Service Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. Public Service Enterprise's market cap stands at $32.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $61.18 per share.
  • For RH (NYSE: RH), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, RH had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. RH's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.74 and a 52-week-low of $84.11. RH's stock last closed at $189.78 per share.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Teck Resources showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Teck Resources's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Teck Resources's stock last closed at $15.89 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Wipro's stock last closed at $3.77 per share.

 

Initiations

  • BTIG initiated coverage on Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alector is set at $28.00. The current market cap for Alector is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Alector's stock last closed at $15.80 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN). The price target is set at $50.00 for Allison Transmission. For the third quarter, Allison Transmission had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The total market value of Allison Transmission's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.35. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $45.44 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set at $39.00. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $34.43 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD). The price target is set at $129.00 for TopBuild. In the third quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TopBuild's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.18 and a 52-week-low of $41.27. TopBuild's stock last closed at $110.27 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Builders FirstSource is set at $29.00. In the third quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Builders FirstSource is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Builders FirstSource's stock last closed at $25.36 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS). The price target is set at $22.00 for BioLife Solutions. In the third quarter, BioLife Solutions showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BioLife Solutions's outstanding shares is at $346.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.15. BioLife Solutions's stock last closed at $15.55 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.05 from the year-ago quarter. Cummins's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.72 and a 52-week-low of $124.40. Cummins's stock last closed at $180.61 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Datadog's EPS was $0.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.96 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. Datadog's stock last closed at $38.40 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Nomura initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). The price target is set at $60.00 for Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies earned $2.15 in the second quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $37.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. Dell Technologies's stock last closed at $55.25 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE: DRQ). The price target is set at $43.00 for Dril-Quip. Dril-Quip earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dril-Quip is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.62. Dril-Quip's stock last closed at $43.80 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Installed Building Prods is set at $82.00. For the third quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. Installed Building Prods's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $71.50 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI). The price target is set at $17.00 for International Money. In the third quarter, International Money earned $0.25. The current market cap for International Money is at $581.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. International Money's stock last closed at $13.47 per share.
  • For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. For the third quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $3.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The total market value of Intuitive Surgical's outstanding shares is at $62.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $589.32 and a 52-week-low of $430.24. Intuitive Surgical's stock last closed at $572.53 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS). The price target is set at $52.00 for Masco. Masco earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. Masco's market cap stands at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $45.77 per share.
  • For Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mohawk Industries is at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $140.03 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set at $292.00. In the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $2.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Martin Marietta Materials is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $275.99 and a 52-week-low of $160.60. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $263.11 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) with a Market Perform rating. Navistar International earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Navistar International is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.52 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. Navistar International's stock last closed at $30.97 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy Inc (NYSE: NBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Noble Energy is set at $27.00. In the third quarter, Noble Energy showed an EPS of ($0.10), compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. Noble Energy's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.40 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $20.08 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NeuBase Therapeutics is set at $14.00. The total market value of NeuBase Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. NeuBase Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.32 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE: OII). The price target is set at $18.00 for Oceaneering International. For the third quarter, Oceaneering International had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). Oceaneering International's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Oceaneering International's stock last closed at $13.33 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for PACCAR is set at $90.00. PACCAR earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR's stock last closed at $78.85 per share.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE: PDS) with a Peer Perform rating. In the third quarter, Precision Drilling showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. Precision Drilling's market cap stands at $446.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.01 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Precision Drilling's stock last closed at $1.02 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SiteOne Landscape Supply is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.61 and a 52-week-low of $45.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock last closed at $88.59 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is set at $12.43. The current market cap for Virgin Galactic Holdings is at $776.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $9.09 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Strata Skin Sciences is set at $7.00. In the third quarter, Strata Skin Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Strata Skin Sciences's outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Strata Skin Sciences's stock last closed at $2.38 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Materials is set at $32.00. Summit Materials earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Summit Materials's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Summit Materials's stock last closed at $24.13 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE: TREX) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. Trex Co's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $53.48. Trex Co's stock last closed at $86.78 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Vulcan Materials is set at $166.00. In the third quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. Vulcan Materials's market cap stands at $18.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $90.04. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $140.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Peer Perform, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD). The price target is set at $33.00 for Cactus. In the third quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cactus's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.68 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. Cactus's stock last closed at $30.50 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) with a Hold rating. For the third quarter, Whirlpool had an EPS of $3.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.55. The total market value of Whirlpool's outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.64 and a 52-week-low of $99.40. Whirlpool's stock last closed at $142.58 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Wabash National is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Wabash National had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. Wabash National's market cap stands at $771.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Wabash National's stock last closed at $15.02 per share.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PDSWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On
OIIWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On18.0
WHDWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On33.0
DRQWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On43.0
WITGoldman SachsDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
