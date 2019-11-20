Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2019
Upgrades
- For Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Canopy Growth earned ($1.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.70) in the year-ago quarter. Canopy Growth's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $15.31 per share.
- Redburn upgraded the stock for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Sell to Neutral. Credit Suisse Group earned $0.34 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.23. Credit Suisse Group's stock last closed at $13.06 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for easyJet PLC (OTC: ESYJY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.64. easyJet's stock last closed at $16.58 per share.
- For Intelsat SA (NYSE: I), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Intelsat had an EPS of ($1.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.74). The total market value of Intelsat's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.54 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Intelsat's stock last closed at $6.09 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. Paycom Software's market cap stands at $12.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.71 and a 52-week-low of $107.46. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $239.56 per share.
- For Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.27 in the third quarter. Tradeweb Markets's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Tradeweb Markets's stock last closed at $43.27 per share.
Downgrades
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Brixmor Property Group had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. Brixmor Property Group's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $22.50 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Berry Petroleum's market cap stands at $760.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Berry Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.90 per share.
- For Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. The total market value of Berry Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $760.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Berry Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.90 per share.
- For Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. The total market value of Berry Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $760.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Berry Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.90 per share.
- For Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. Cboe Global Markets's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.88 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $122.51 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Castlight Health showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. Castlight Health's market cap stands at $220.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Castlight Health's stock last closed at $1.43 per share.
- For Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Evergy earned $1.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. Evergy's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.81 and a 52-week-low of $54.57. Evergy's stock last closed at $64.78 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kohl's had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The total market value of Kohl's's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.91 and a 52-week-low of $43.33. Kohl's's stock last closed at $47.01 per share.
- Macquarie changed the rating for Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Qudian had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current market cap for Qudian is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.21 and a 52-week-low of $4.16. Qudian's stock last closed at $5.63 per share.
- Citi changed the rating for RPC Inc (NYSE: RES) from Neutral to Sell. RPC earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of RPC's outstanding shares is at $888.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. RPC's stock last closed at $3.84 per share.
- Edward Jones changed the rating for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams had an EPS of $6.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The current market cap for Sherwin-Williams is at $52.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $597.00 and a 52-week-low of $365.20. Sherwin-Williams's stock last closed at $584.03 per share.
- For SunTrust Banks Inc (NYSE: STI), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, SunTrust Banks showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SunTrust Banks is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.05. SunTrust Banks's stock last closed at $70.68 per share.
Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set at $128.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.50) in the third quarter, compared to ($1.56) in the year-ago quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.92 and a 52-week-low of $60.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $97.93 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN). The price target is set at $7.00 for Amarin Corp. For the third quarter, Amarin Corp had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The current market cap for Amarin Corp is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Amarin Corp's stock last closed at $22.73 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The Brink's Co (NYSE: BCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brink's is set at $108.00. For the third quarter, Brink's had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current market cap for Brink's is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.81 and a 52-week-low of $59.08. Brink's's stock last closed at $90.06 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR). The price target is set at $32.00 for Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes's market cap stands at $21.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $20.09. Baker Hughes's stock last closed at $22.01 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CytomX Therapeutics is set at $16.00. In the third quarter, CytomX Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.53) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CytomX Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $278.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. CytomX Therapeutics's stock last closed at $5.18 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dana is set at $20.00. In the third quarter, Dana showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. Dana's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Dana's stock last closed at $16.80 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Evercore is set at $96.00. In the third quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Evercore's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.90 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Evercore's stock last closed at $76.50 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI). The price target is set at $33.00 for TechnipFMC. In the third quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $19.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL). The price target is set at $26.00 for Halliburton. Halliburton earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Halliburton's market cap stands at $16.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. Halliburton's stock last closed at $19.88 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Houlihan Lokey is set at $49.00. For the second quarter, Houlihan Lokey had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.31. Houlihan Lokey's stock last closed at $47.70 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP). The price target is set at $34.00 for Helmerich & Payne. For the fourth quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The total market value of Helmerich & Payne's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $35.74. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $38.41 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Johnson & Johnson is set at $160.00. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.12 in the third quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Johnson & Johnson's outstanding shares is at $347.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.99 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $134.77 per share.
- Nomura initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for KLA is set at $215.00. For the first quarter, KLA had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.46. The current market cap for KLA is at $26.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.95 and a 52-week-low of $80.65. KLA's stock last closed at $175.99 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Lazard is set at $35.00. Lazard earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lazard's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.76 and a 52-week-low of $31.07. Lazard's stock last closed at $37.59 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN). The price target is set at $40.00 for LivePerson. In the third quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of ($0.36), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of LivePerson's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.98. LivePerson's stock last closed at $37.26 per share.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Luxfer Holdings is set at $25.00. For the third quarter, Luxfer Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current market cap for Luxfer Holdings is at $462.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Luxfer Holdings's stock last closed at $17.54 per share.
- For MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. MorphoSys earned ($0.83) in the third quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $21.95. MorphoSys's stock last closed at $28.98 per share.
- Citi initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE: NEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for NexTier Oilfield is set at $5.80. The total market value of NexTier Oilfield's outstanding shares is at $964.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. NexTier Oilfield's stock last closed at $4.67 per share.
- For Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the third quarter, Northwest Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Northwest Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.81 and a 52-week-low of $15.46. Northwest Bancshares's stock last closed at $16.76 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $24.49 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) with a Sell rating. The price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is set at $7.00. Patterson-UTI Energy earned ($0.27) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.67. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $8.47 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) with a Sell rating. The price target for Transocean is set at $3.00. For the third quarter, Transocean had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The total market value of Transocean's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.03 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Transocean's stock last closed at $4.66 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF). The price target is set at $91.00 for Raymond James Financial. In the fourth quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Raymond James Financial is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.11. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $89.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB). The price target is set at $42.00 for Schlumberger. Schlumberger earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Schlumberger is at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.18 and a 52-week-low of $30.65. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $34.31 per share.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: TAST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is set at $11.00. Carrols Restaurant Group earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group's market cap stands at $363.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.89 and a 52-week-low of $6.23. Carrols Restaurant Group's stock last closed at $7.39 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL) with a Hold rating. The current market cap for Valaris is at $815.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Valaris's stock last closed at $3.69 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR). The price target is set at $9.00 for Exicure. For the second quarter, Exicure had an EPS of ($0.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). Exicure's market cap stands at $198.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Exicure's stock last closed at $2.60 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB). The price target is set at $40.00 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Y-mAbs Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.70), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.42). Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.90 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.54 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zymeworks is set at $48.00. Zymeworks earned ($0.54) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.47) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zymeworks's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $38.29 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.