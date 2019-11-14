Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. AGCO's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.64 and a 52-week-low of $51.48. AGCO's stock last closed at $79.11 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Neutral to Buy. Allison Transmission earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. Allison Transmission's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.35. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $44.61 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) from Neutral to Buy. Fiverr International earned ($0.12) in the third quarter. Fiverr International's market cap stands at $579.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Fiverr International's stock last closed at $22.68 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Buy. PACCAR earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR's stock last closed at $79.14 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) from Underweight to Overweight. Qiagen earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Qiagen's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $35.50 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. Sonic Automotive's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $32.83 per share.
- For Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. Stanley Black & Decker earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Stanley Black & Decker's outstanding shares is at $23.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.15 and a 52-week-low of $110.54. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $155.38 per share.
- Argus Research upgraded the stock for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies earned ($0.66). The total market value of Uber Technologies's outstanding shares is at $53.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $26.66 per share.
Downgrades
- Maxim Group changed the rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Apple had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.91. The current market cap for Apple is at $1.1 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $264.78 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $264.47 per share.
- Seaport Global downgraded the stock for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. Albemarle's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $65.18 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altice USA's outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $26.84 per share.
- Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Cabot Microelectronics had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The total market value of Cabot Microelectronics's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $82.24. Cabot Microelectronics's stock last closed at $156.84 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) from Overweight to Neutral. Cardlytics earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. Cardlytics's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.51 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Cardlytics's stock last closed at $56.94 per share.
- For electroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR), JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, electroCore had an EPS of ($0.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.45). The current market cap for electroCore is at $64.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. electroCore's stock last closed at $1.85 per share.
- For Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), HSBC downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. For the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The total market value of Emerson Electric's outstanding shares is at $43.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.54 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.60 per share.
- For H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ: HEES), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, H&E Equipment Services showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of H&E Equipment Services's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. H&E Equipment Services's stock last closed at $36.37 per share.
- For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The total market value of Kraft Heinz's outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.27 and a 52-week-low of $24.86. Kraft Heinz's stock last closed at $33.30 per share.
- Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Myomo showed an EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.21) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Myomo's outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. Myomo's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, New Residential Inv showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for New Residential Inv is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $16.06 per share.
- For OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW), Nomura downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, OneSpaWorld Holdings earned $0.11. The total market value of OneSpaWorld Holdings's outstanding shares is at $949.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.35. OneSpaWorld Holdings's stock last closed at $15.05 per share.
- For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The total market value of ProPetro Holding's outstanding shares is at $779.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $7.34 per share.
- For RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ: ROLL), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. RBC Bearings earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for RBC Bearings is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.53 and a 52-week-low of $123.50. RBC Bearings's stock last closed at $165.26 per share.
- For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Sally Beauty Holdings earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. Sally Beauty Holdings's stock last closed at $19.52 per share.
- For AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of AT&T's outstanding shares is at $281.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.58 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T's stock last closed at $39.15 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for T-Mobile US is at $67.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $59.96. T-Mobile US's stock last closed at $77.97 per share.
Initiations
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amplify Energy is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The total market value of Amplify Energy's outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. Amplify Energy's stock last closed at $6.22 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN). The price target is set at $35.00 for Arvinas. In the third quarter, Arvinas showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to ($62.38) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arvinas is at $696.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $28.38 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set at $17.00. In the third quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics earned ($0.53). The current market cap for Bicycle Therapeutics is at $172.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. Bicycle Therapeutics's stock last closed at $8.23 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $100.00 for Beyond Meat. In the third quarter, Beyond Meat earned $0.06. The total market value of Beyond Meat's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $79.02 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Conagra Brands is set at $29.00. For the first quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. Conagra Brands's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $28.32 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Energy Company of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) with a Buy rating. Energy Co of Minas Gerais earned ($0.02) in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.11 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Energy Co of Minas Gerais's stock last closed at $3.02 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CPFL Energia SA (NYSE: CPL) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, CPFL Energia had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. CPFL Energia's stock last closed at $15.12 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ENGIE Brasil Energia SA (OTC: EGIEY) with a Sell rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. ENGIE Brasil Energia's stock last closed at $11.00 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EPAM Systems is set at $222.00. EPAM Systems earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. EPAM Systems's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.78 and a 52-week-low of $104.77. EPAM Systems's stock last closed at $200.79 per share.
- For Equatorial Energia SA (OTC: EQUEY), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Equatorial Energia's stock last closed at $23.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC). The price target is set at $12.00 for GlycoMimetics. For the third quarter, GlycoMimetics had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.27). The total market value of GlycoMimetics's outstanding shares is at $228.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.56 and a 52-week-low of $2.64. GlycoMimetics's stock last closed at $6.26 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is set at $25.00. The current market cap for Harpoon Therapeutics is at $327.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.85 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Harpoon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.51 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) with a Market Perform rating. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $57.63 per share.
- For Sachem Capital Corp (AMEX: SACH), Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Sachem Capital earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sachem Capital's outstanding shares is at $103.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Sachem Capital's stock last closed at $4.25 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) with a Neutral rating. Companhia De Saneamento earned $0.17 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. Companhia De Saneamento's stock last closed at $12.24 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) with a Speculative Buy rating. The current market cap for Seelos Therapeutics is at $24.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.72. Seelos Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.72 per share.
- With a rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE). The price target is set at $36.00 for StoneCo. Interestingly, in the second quarter, StoneCo's EPS was $0.16. StoneCo's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. StoneCo's stock last closed at $35.99 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point is set at $65.00. The current market cap for Turning Point is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Turning Point's stock last closed at $48.69 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set at $3.00. In the third quarter, VBI Vaccines showed an EPS of ($0.15), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of VBI Vaccines's outstanding shares is at $104.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.20 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. VBI Vaccines's stock last closed at $0.56 per share.
