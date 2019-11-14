Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. AGCO's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.64 and a 52-week-low of $51.48. AGCO's stock last closed at $79.11 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Neutral to Buy. Allison Transmission earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. Allison Transmission's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.67 and a 52-week-low of $40.35. Allison Transmission's stock last closed at $44.61 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) from Neutral to Buy. Fiverr International earned ($0.12) in the third quarter. Fiverr International's market cap stands at $579.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Fiverr International's stock last closed at $22.68 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Buy. PACCAR earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PACCAR's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $53.43. PACCAR's stock last closed at $79.14 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) from Underweight to Overweight. Qiagen earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Qiagen's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen's stock last closed at $35.50 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. Sonic Automotive's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $32.83 per share.
  • For Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. Stanley Black & Decker earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Stanley Black & Decker's outstanding shares is at $23.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.15 and a 52-week-low of $110.54. Stanley Black & Decker's stock last closed at $155.38 per share.
  • Argus Research upgraded the stock for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies earned ($0.66). The total market value of Uber Technologies's outstanding shares is at $53.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $26.66 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Maxim Group changed the rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Apple had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.91. The current market cap for Apple is at $1.1 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $264.78 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $264.47 per share.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the stock for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. Albemarle's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $65.18 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altice USA's outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Altice USA's stock last closed at $26.84 per share.
  • Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ: CCMP) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Cabot Microelectronics had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The total market value of Cabot Microelectronics's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $82.24. Cabot Microelectronics's stock last closed at $156.84 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) from Overweight to Neutral. Cardlytics earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. Cardlytics's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.51 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Cardlytics's stock last closed at $56.94 per share.
  • For electroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR), JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, electroCore had an EPS of ($0.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.45). The current market cap for electroCore is at $64.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. electroCore's stock last closed at $1.85 per share.
  • For Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), HSBC downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. For the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The total market value of Emerson Electric's outstanding shares is at $43.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.54 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $73.60 per share.
  • For H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ: HEES), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, H&E Equipment Services showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of H&E Equipment Services's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. H&E Equipment Services's stock last closed at $36.37 per share.
  • For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The total market value of Kraft Heinz's outstanding shares is at $39.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.27 and a 52-week-low of $24.86. Kraft Heinz's stock last closed at $33.30 per share.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the stock for Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Myomo showed an EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.21) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Myomo's outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. Myomo's stock last closed at $0.54 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, New Residential Inv showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for New Residential Inv is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $16.06 per share.
  • For OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW), Nomura downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, OneSpaWorld Holdings earned $0.11. The total market value of OneSpaWorld Holdings's outstanding shares is at $949.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.35. OneSpaWorld Holdings's stock last closed at $15.05 per share.
  • For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ProPetro Holding had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The total market value of ProPetro Holding's outstanding shares is at $779.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $7.34 per share.
  • For RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ: ROLL), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. RBC Bearings earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for RBC Bearings is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.53 and a 52-week-low of $123.50. RBC Bearings's stock last closed at $165.26 per share.
  • For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Sally Beauty Holdings earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. Sally Beauty Holdings's stock last closed at $19.52 per share.
  • For AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of AT&T's outstanding shares is at $281.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.58 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T's stock last closed at $39.15 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for T-Mobile US is at $67.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $59.96. T-Mobile US's stock last closed at $77.97 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amplify Energy is set at $10.00. For the third quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The total market value of Amplify Energy's outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. Amplify Energy's stock last closed at $6.22 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN). The price target is set at $35.00 for Arvinas. In the third quarter, Arvinas showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to ($62.38) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Arvinas is at $696.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $28.38 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set at $17.00. In the third quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics earned ($0.53). The current market cap for Bicycle Therapeutics is at $172.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.24. Bicycle Therapeutics's stock last closed at $8.23 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $100.00 for Beyond Meat. In the third quarter, Beyond Meat earned $0.06. The total market value of Beyond Meat's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $79.02 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Conagra Brands is set at $29.00. For the first quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. Conagra Brands's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $28.32 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Energy Company of Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) with a Buy rating. Energy Co of Minas Gerais earned ($0.02) in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.11 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Energy Co of Minas Gerais's stock last closed at $3.02 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CPFL Energia SA (NYSE: CPL) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, CPFL Energia had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. CPFL Energia's stock last closed at $15.12 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ENGIE Brasil Energia SA (OTC: EGIEY) with a Sell rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. ENGIE Brasil Energia's stock last closed at $11.00 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EPAM Systems is set at $222.00. EPAM Systems earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. EPAM Systems's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.78 and a 52-week-low of $104.77. EPAM Systems's stock last closed at $200.79 per share.
  • For Equatorial Energia SA (OTC: EQUEY), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Equatorial Energia's stock last closed at $23.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC). The price target is set at $12.00 for GlycoMimetics. For the third quarter, GlycoMimetics had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.27). The total market value of GlycoMimetics's outstanding shares is at $228.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.56 and a 52-week-low of $2.64. GlycoMimetics's stock last closed at $6.26 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is set at $25.00. The current market cap for Harpoon Therapeutics is at $327.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.85 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. Harpoon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.51 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) with a Market Perform rating. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $57.63 per share.
  • For Sachem Capital Corp (AMEX: SACH), Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Sachem Capital earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sachem Capital's outstanding shares is at $103.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Sachem Capital's stock last closed at $4.25 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) with a Neutral rating. Companhia De Saneamento earned $0.17 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. Companhia De Saneamento's stock last closed at $12.24 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) with a Speculative Buy rating. The current market cap for Seelos Therapeutics is at $24.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.72. Seelos Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.72 per share.
  • With a rating of In-Line, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE). The price target is set at $36.00 for StoneCo. Interestingly, in the second quarter, StoneCo's EPS was $0.16. StoneCo's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. StoneCo's stock last closed at $35.99 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point is set at $65.00. The current market cap for Turning Point is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Turning Point's stock last closed at $48.69 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set at $3.00. In the third quarter, VBI Vaccines showed an EPS of ($0.15), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of VBI Vaccines's outstanding shares is at $104.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.20 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. VBI Vaccines's stock last closed at $0.56 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGCO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Disney's Stock Surges After Signing Up More Than 10M Customers In First Day Of New Streaming Service
Analysts Upbeat On Skyworks' Fundamentals
TheRealReal CEO: 'No Other Resale Company Doing More To Remove Fakes'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Tech Giants Continue To Find New Competition In The Online Calendar Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEBank of AmericaDowngrades
SYYCitigroupMaintains84.0
SWKSCitigroupMaintains98.0
LINCitigroupMaintains239.0
LCIICitigroupMaintains121.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Carriers Must Compete With Other Industries To Attract And Keep Drivers