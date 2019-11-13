Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2019
Upgrades
- For Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS), BTIG Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Cerus had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). Cerus's market cap stands at $618.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Cerus's stock last closed at $4.28 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Neutral to Buy. Freeport-McMoRan earned ($0.01) in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Freeport-McMoRan's outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $11.04 per share.
- Rosenblatt changed the rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Five9 is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $35.37. Five9's stock last closed at $62.05 per share.
- For G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, G-III Apparel Group had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The total market value of G-III Apparel Group's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.36 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $28.50 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ: GLIBA) from Neutral to Buy. GCI Liberty earned $0.84 in the third quarter. The total market value of GCI Liberty's outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.12 and a 52-week-low of $38.72. GCI Liberty's stock last closed at $71.56 per share.
- For Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Infinera earned ($0.17) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Infinera's outstanding shares is at $957.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Infinera's stock last closed at $5.39 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Sell to Hold. Kroger earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kroger is at $20.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $20.70. Kroger's stock last closed at $27.02 per share.
- For ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, ArcelorMittal showed an EPS of ($0.53), compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. ArcelorMittal's stock last closed at $17.02 per share.
Downgrades
- Bank of America changed the rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. Alcoa's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.72 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $22.18 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. Albemarle's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $65.31 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Chesapeake Energy had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current market cap for Chesapeake Energy is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. Chesapeake Energy's stock last closed at $0.67 per share.
- For Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Diplomat Pharmacy earned ($0.28) in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Diplomat Pharmacy's outstanding shares is at $392.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.01 and a 52-week-low of $2.43. Diplomat Pharmacy's stock last closed at $3.10 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Buy to Hold. e.l.f. Beauty earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for e.l.f. Beauty is at $839.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. e.l.f. Beauty's stock last closed at $18.45 per share.
- ScotiaBank downgraded the stock for Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) from Sector Outperform to Sector Underperform. In the third quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hess is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.59. Hess's stock last closed at $71.79 per share.
- For Intelsat SA (NYSE: I), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Intelsat showed an EPS of ($1.05), compared to ($2.74) from the year-ago quarter. Intelsat's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.54 and a 52-week-low of $14.81. Intelsat's stock last closed at $20.39 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ: LONE) from Buy to Hold. Lonestar Resources US earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lonestar Resources US is at $68.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Lonestar Resources US's stock last closed at $2.69 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Mosaic's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.33 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. Mosaic's stock last closed at $20.94 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Murphy Oil earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Murphy Oil is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.21 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. Murphy Oil's stock last closed at $24.32 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Neon Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.68), compared to ($0.67) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Neon Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Neon Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.88 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nuvectra earned ($0.62) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.83) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nuvectra's outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $1.24. Nuvectra's stock last closed at $1.39 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Sell, UBS initiated coverage on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). The price target is set at $27.00 for American Airlines Group. For the third quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current market cap for American Airlines Group is at $11.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $29.52 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The price target is set at $295.00 for Apple. For the fourth quarter, Apple had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.91. The total market value of Apple's outstanding shares is at $1.1 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.79 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $261.96 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for American Eagle Outfitters is set at $17.00. For the second quarter, American Eagle Outfitters had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The total market value of American Eagle Outfitters's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. American Eagle Outfitters's stock last closed at $16.01 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alaska Air Group is set at $75.00. In the third quarter, Alaska Air Group showed an EPS of $2.63, compared to $1.91 from the year-ago quarter. Alaska Air Group's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.83 and a 52-week-low of $53.39. Alaska Air Group's stock last closed at $70.87 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set at $51.00. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.46) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arena Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.48 and a 52-week-low of $31.97. Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $46.17 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Burlington Stores is set at $239.00. For the second quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The current market cap for Burlington Stores is at $13.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.36 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $200.34 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI). The price target is set at $37.00 for Capri Holdings. For the second quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current market cap for Capri Holdings is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Capri Holdings's stock last closed at $36.55 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Delta Air Lines is set at $62.00. Delta Air Lines earned $2.32 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delta Air Lines is at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $57.22 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS). The price target is set at $45.00 for Dick's Sporting Goods. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dick's Sporting Goods's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.59 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $40.23 per share.
- With a rating of Sector Perform, ScotiaBank initiated coverage on EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG). The price target is set at $86.00 for EOG Resources. In the third quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. EOG Resources's market cap stands at $40.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.78 and a 52-week-low of $64.33. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $73.32 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE). The price target is set at $34.00 for National Vision Holdings. In the third quarter, National Vision Holdings showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for National Vision Holdings is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. National Vision Holdings's stock last closed at $27.02 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL). The price target is set at $48.00 for Foot Locker. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current market cap for Foot Locker is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Foot Locker's stock last closed at $45.37 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII). The price target is set at $27.00 for G-III Apparel Group. In the second quarter, G-III Apparel Group showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for G-III Apparel Group is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.36 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $28.50 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). The price target is set at $14.00 for Gap. For the second quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. Gap's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.39 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Gap's stock last closed at $17.16 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hanesbrands is set at $16.00. In the third quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. Hanesbrands's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Hanesbrands's stock last closed at $15.62 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Jabil is set at $41.00. Jabil earned $0.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. Jabil's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Jabil's stock last closed at $39.10 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU). The price target is set at $25.00 for JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. JetBlue Airways's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $19.30 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Nordstrom is set at $36.00. For the second quarter, Nordstrom had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The current market cap for Nordstrom is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.60 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. Nordstrom's stock last closed at $36.90 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB). The price target is set at $35.00 for Kontoor Brands. Kontoor Brands earned $0.95 in the third quarter. The total market value of Kontoor Brands's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.78. Kontoor Brands's stock last closed at $36.08 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) with an Underweight rating. The price target for L Brands is set at $16.00. For the second quarter, L Brands had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for L Brands is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. L Brands's stock last closed at $17.52 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). The price target is set at $60.00 for Southwest Airlines. In the third quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Southwest Airlines is at $30.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.77 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $57.87 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nike is set at $111.00. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. Nike's market cap stands at $146.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.87 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $89.50 per share.
