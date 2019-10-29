Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Upgrades

  • UBS upgraded the stock for Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from Neutral to Buy. Ameren earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ameren is at $19.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.85 and a 52-week-low of $62.51. Ameren's stock last closed at $75.86 per share.
  • For Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Amkor Technology showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amkor Technology's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. Amkor Technology's stock last closed at $11.08 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Underperform to Hold. Citrix Systems earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Citrix Systems is at $12.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.27 and a 52-week-low of $90.28. Citrix Systems's stock last closed at $106.87 per share.
  • SVB Leerink changed the rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.56), compared to ($0.65) from the year-ago quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $39.07 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: QTS) from Neutral to Overweight. QTS Realty Trust earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of QTS Realty Trust's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.37 and a 52-week-low of $34.27. QTS Realty Trust's stock last closed at $53.17 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.52 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. Texas Roadhouse's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.52. Texas Roadhouse's stock last closed at $50.17 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Raymond James changed the rating for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Abiomed earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Abiomed is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $427.70 and a 52-week-low of $155.02. Abiomed's stock last closed at $183.91 per share.
  • Imperial Capital changed the rating for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from In-Line to Underperform. In the second quarter, AMC Networks showed an EPS of $2.60, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMC Networks is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $44.52. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $46.80 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Armstrong World Indus had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. Armstrong World Indus's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.50 and a 52-week-low of $54.34. Armstrong World Indus's stock last closed at $97.64 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. Eversource Energy's market cap stands at $27.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.55 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $83.85 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Buy to Neutral. Golar LNG earned ($1.11) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.58) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Golar LNG is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.07. Golar LNG's stock last closed at $15.38 per share.
  • For GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Guggenheim Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. GrubHub earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $51.57. GrubHub's stock last closed at $58.39 per share.
  • Gordon Haskett changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GrubHub is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $51.57. GrubHub's stock last closed at $58.39 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. GrubHub's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $51.57. GrubHub's stock last closed at $58.39 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Hoegh LNG Partners showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hoegh LNG Partners is at $514.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.98 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Hoegh LNG Partners's stock last closed at $16.48 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Mercury General Corp (NYSE: MCY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Mercury General earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mercury General's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $47.22. Mercury General's stock last closed at $47.30 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald changed the rating for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Orthofix Medical showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Orthofix Medical is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.79. Orthofix Medical's stock last closed at $49.02 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Pennant Park Investment Corp (NASDAQ: PNNT) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Pennant Park Investment had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The total market value of Pennant Park Investment's outstanding shares is at $421.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. Pennant Park Investment's stock last closed at $6.22 per share.
  • Oppenheimer changed the rating for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Tiffany showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. Tiffany's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.40 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $129.73 per share.
  • HSBC downgraded the stock for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Tiffany had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The total market value of Tiffany's outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.40 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $129.73 per share.

 

Initiations

  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) with a Sector Weight rating. Apache earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apache's outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.06 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache's stock last closed at $21.73 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avalara is set at $93.00. In the second quarter, Avalara earned ($0.03). The current market cap for Avalara is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Avalara's stock last closed at $74.43 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set at $150.00. Coupa Software earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Coupa Software's outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.97 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Coupa Software's stock last closed at $134.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: DCOM). The price target is set at $23.00 for Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dime Community Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $769.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. Dime Community Bancshares's stock last closed at $18.94 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.35), compared to ($0.68) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $16.39 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Elastic is set at $93.00. In the first quarter, Elastic earned ($0.32). The current market cap for Elastic is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.01. Elastic's stock last closed at $73.96 per share.
  • For Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Horizon Tech Finance showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. Horizon Tech Finance's market cap stands at $160.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.25. Horizon Tech Finance's stock last closed at $12.18 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MongoDB is set at $158.00. In the second quarter, MongoDB showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to ($0.41) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MongoDB is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.78 and a 52-week-low of $65.62. MongoDB's stock last closed at $128.02 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeuBase Therapeutics is set at $14.00. NeuBase Therapeutics's market cap stands at $106.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. NeuBase Therapeutics's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC) with a Equal-Weight rating. In the third quarter, OceanFirst Financial showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for OceanFirst Financial is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.81 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. OceanFirst Financial's stock last closed at $24.28 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sunoco is set at $36.00. For the second quarter, Sunoco had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. Sunoco's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Sunoco's stock last closed at $32.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH). The price target is set at $25.00 for Theravance Biopharma. For the second quarter, Theravance Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.76). The current market cap for Theravance Biopharma is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Theravance Biopharma's stock last closed at $16.15 per share.
  • With a rating of Underweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS). The price target is set at $42.00 for Webster Financial. Webster Financial earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Webster Financial's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $42.29. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $45.55 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set at $30.00. Slack Technologies earned ($0.14) in the second quarter. Slack Technologies's market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.86. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $21.49 per share.

