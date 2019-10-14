Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current market cap for Arconic is at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic's stock last closed at $26.45 per share.
  • Monness Crespi Hardt changed the rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Ashland Global Holdings showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ashland Global Holdings is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.81 and a 52-week-low of $64.94. Ashland Global Holdings's stock last closed at $76.75 per share.
  • For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current market cap for Hewlett Packard is at $18.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $14.35 per share.
  • First Analysis changed the rating for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, LeMaitre Vascular had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current market cap for LeMaitre Vascular is at $689.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. LeMaitre Vascular's stock last closed at $31.33 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. Nike's market cap stands at $146.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.75 and a 52-week-low of $66.53. Nike's stock last closed at $93.84 per share.
  • Imperial Capital changed the rating for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from In-Line to Outperform. Planet Fitness earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Planet Fitness is at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.90 and a 52-week-low of $44.97. Planet Fitness's stock last closed at $58.67 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from In-Line to Underperform. AMC Networks earned $2.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMC Networks is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $46.31. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $48.40 per share.
  • For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The total market value of TD Ameritrade Holding's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $35.28 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Blackstone Group had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Blackstone Group's outstanding shares is at $58.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Blackstone Group's stock last closed at $47.09 per share.
  • Seaport Global changed the rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Buy to Neutral. Canopy Growth earned ($0.23) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Canopy Growth is at $11.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $19.26. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $19.43 per share.
  • OTR Global downgraded the stock for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Mixed to Negative. In the second quarter, Check Point Software Tech showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Check Point Software Tech is at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $111.26 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Delta Air Lines had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. Delta Air Lines's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $52.93 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. Equity Residential's market cap stands at $31.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.49 and a 52-week-low of $62.40. Equity Residential's stock last closed at $87.68 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Fastenal had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The total market value of Fastenal's outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Fastenal's stock last closed at $36.34 per share.
  • For HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, HEXO's EPS was ($0.04). The current market cap for HEXO is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. HEXO's stock last closed at $2.54 per share.
  • Needham changed the rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, IPG Photonics had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. IPG Photonics's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.17 and a 52-week-low of $104.64. IPG Photonics's stock last closed at $136.01 per share.
  • For McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), Kalinowski downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for McDonald's is at $161.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $161.82. McDonald's's stock last closed at $209.02 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Market Perform to Underperform. Mohawk Industries earned $2.89 in the second quarter, compared to $3.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mohawk Industries is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.44 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $124.39 per share.
  • BTIG downgraded the stock for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD) from Buy to Neutral. Insulet earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Insulet's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.80. Insulet's stock last closed at $153.39 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $125.00 for Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to ($1.22) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Beyond Meat's outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $131.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Sell, Citi initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). The price target is set at $43.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings's EPS was ($0.18). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $60.27 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $34.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target is set at $40.00 for Datadog. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $45.00. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target is set at $45.00 for Datadog. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set at $33.00. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target is set at $39.00 for Datadog. The current market cap for Datadog is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Datadog's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The total market value of Datadog's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.44 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Datadog's stock last closed at $35.67 per share.
  • For Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Physicians Realty Trust earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Physicians Realty Trust's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. Physicians Realty Trust's stock last closed at $17.55 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on GrowGeneration Corp (OTC: GRWG). The price target is set at $7.00 for GrowGeneration. GrowGeneration's market cap stands at $164.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. GrowGeneration's stock last closed at $3.75 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Medical Properties Trust is set at $19.50. Medical Properties Trust earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. Medical Properties Trust's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Medical Properties Trust's stock last closed at $19.78 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set at $150.00. Okta earned ($0.05) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Okta is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $116.24 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $21.00 for Ping Identity Holding. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $21.00 for Ping Identity Holding. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $24.00 for Ping Identity Holding. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $21.00 for Ping Identity Holding. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $24.00. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $22.00. The total market value of Ping Identity Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citi initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING). The price target is set at $22.00 for Ping Identity Holding. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • For Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING), Mizuho initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Ping Identity Holding's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set at $21.00. The current market cap for Ping Identity Holding is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.51. Ping Identity Holding's stock last closed at $16.47 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

