Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2019
Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Arconic had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Arconic's outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.41 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Arconic's stock last closed at $24.50 per share.
- For Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Alteryx had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). Alteryx's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.79 and a 52-week-low of $42.23. Alteryx's stock last closed at $110.70 per share.
- AltaCorp Capital changed the rating for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Cenovus Energy earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cenovus Energy's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. Cenovus Energy's stock last closed at $8.54 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current market cap for DTE Energy is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $107.22. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $132.25 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Neutral to Buy. ETRADE Financial earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. ETRADE Financial's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.44 and a 52-week-low of $34.68. E*TRADE Financial's stock last closed at $36.40 per share.
- AltaCorp Capital changed the rating for Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX: IMO) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Imperial Oil earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. Imperial Oil's market cap stands at $20.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.56 and a 52-week-low of $23.71. Imperial Oil's stock last closed at $24.89 per share.
- For JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current market cap for JetBlue Airways is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $16.36 per share.
- For Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Moody's showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Moody's is at $39.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $222.85 and a 52-week-low of $129.26. Moody's's stock last closed at $203.56 per share.
- For Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Match Group earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Match Group is at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $74.43 per share.
- Nomura upgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Match Group's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $74.43 per share.
- Mizuho upgraded the stock for Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) from Neutral to Buy. Portland General Electric earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Portland General Electric's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.43 and a 52-week-low of $43.73. Portland General Electric's stock last closed at $56.79 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from Neutral to Overweight. RingCentral earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for RingCentral is at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.58 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. RingCentral's stock last closed at $163.41 per share.
- Nomura changed the rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Reduce to Neutral. For the second quarter, Silicon Motion Technology had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The total market value of Silicon Motion Technology's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.86. Silicon Motion Technology's stock last closed at $35.85 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Neutral to Buy. Uber Technologies's market cap stands at $53.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $28.31. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $29.63 per share.
Downgrades
- UBS changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TD Ameritrade Holding's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $33.70 per share.
- HSBC downgraded the stock for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival earned $2.63 in the third quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carnival's outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.71 and a 52-week-low of $40.59. Carnival's stock last closed at $41.14 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE: DRE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. Duke Realty's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. Duke Realty's stock last closed at $34.24 per share.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Entegris showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Entegris is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.43 and a 52-week-low of $23.39. Entegris's stock last closed at $47.62 per share.
- For HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. HP's stock last closed at $16.64 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Ingersoll-Rand showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingersoll-Rand's outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.31 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $118.56 per share.
- For Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Knoll had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The total market value of Knoll's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Knoll's stock last closed at $24.07 per share.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Milacron Holdings had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Milacron Holdings's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Milacron Holdings's stock last closed at $16.40 per share.
- For Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Herman Miller had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current market cap for Herman Miller is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.66. Herman Miller's stock last closed at $45.91 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Steelcase Inc (NYSE: SCS) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Steelcase had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. Steelcase's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.64 and a 52-week-low of $13.96. Steelcase's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Targa Resources earned ($0.18) in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Targa Resources's outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.85 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $40.58 per share.
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for The Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) from Positive to Neutral. For the second quarter, The Stars Group had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The Stars Group's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. The Stars Group's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Wendy's had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current market cap for Wendy's is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.
Initiations
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Fleetcor Technologies is set at $324.00. Fleetcor Technologies earned $2.85 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fleetcor Technologies's outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.65 and a 52-week-low of $172.18. Fleetcor Technologies's stock last closed at $289.78 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY). The price target is set at $56.00 for HealthEquity. For the second quarter, HealthEquity had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for HealthEquity is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity's stock last closed at $54.54 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with an Outperform rating. The current market cap for SmileDirectClub is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). The price target is set at $19.00 for SmileDirectClub. The current market cap for SmileDirectClub is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC). The price target is set at $18.00 for SmileDirectClub. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set at $31.00. The total market value of SmileDirectClub's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- Citi initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set at $19.00. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) with a Buy rating. SmileDirectClub's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.56. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $14.72 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) with an Outperform rating. SJW Gr earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of SJW Gr's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.20 and a 52-week-low of $51.82. SJW Gr's stock last closed at $68.93 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Akazoo SA (NASDAQ: SONG). The price target is set at $10.00 for Akazoo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. Akazoo's stock last closed at $6.45 per share.
- With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE). The price target is set at $21.00 for Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics earned ($0.47) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.73) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sorrento Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $278.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.80. Sorrento Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.39 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG). The price target is set at $55.00 for 10x Genomics. The total market value of 10x Genomics's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.11. 10x Genomics's stock last closed at $51.45 per share.
- For 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The total market value of 10x Genomics's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.11. 10x Genomics's stock last closed at $51.45 per share.
