Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019
Upgrades
- For Carter's Inc (NYSE: CRI), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Carter's earned $0.95 in the second quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Carter's's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.71 and a 52-week-low of $75.66. Carter's's stock last closed at $90.52 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IEX: IBKR) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Interactive Brokers Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. Interactive Brokers Group's market cap stands at $22.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. Interactive Brokers Group's stock last closed at $48.68 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.57). The total market value of Spotify Technology's outstanding shares is at $20.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.95 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $112.61 per share.
- Northcoast upgraded the stock for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The total market value of Tractor Supply's outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.25 and a 52-week-low of $78.67. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $89.80 per share.
Downgrades
- Barclays changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of TD Ameritrade Holding's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.45. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $34.67 per share.
- For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI), Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Activision Blizzard earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Activision Blizzard is at $41.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $52.90 per share.
- For Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ), National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Canadian Natural Res earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canadian Natural Res's outstanding shares is at $32.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.85. Canadian Natural Res's stock last closed at $25.80 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, ETRADE Financial showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ETRADE Financial is at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.44 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. E*TRADE Financial's stock last closed at $36.51 per share.
- For Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ: EXPD), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Expeditors International showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. Expeditors International's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.69 and a 52-week-low of $62.90. Expeditors International's stock last closed at $73.17 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. First Republic Bank's market cap stands at $15.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.75 and a 52-week-low of $79.42. First Republic Bank's stock last closed at $94.63 per share.
- For Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX), Longbow Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Louisiana-Pacific earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Louisiana-Pacific is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.15 and a 52-week-low of $20.39. Louisiana-Pacific's stock last closed at $23.91 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Monster Beverage had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Monster Beverage's market cap stands at $32.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.38 and a 52-week-low of $47.74. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $56.42 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Overweight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Charles Schwab had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current market cap for Charles Schwab is at $54.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.47 and a 52-week-low of $35.85. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $37.76 per share.
- For Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET), National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Vermilion Energy had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.35). The current market cap for Vermilion Energy is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. Vermilion Energy's stock last closed at $15.90 per share.
Initiations
- Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FMAO) with a Hold rating. In the second quarter, Farmers & Merchants earned $0.42. The current market cap for Farmers & Merchants is at $285.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.92 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. Farmers & Merchants's stock last closed at $26.02 per share.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. Kinder Morgan's market cap stands at $46.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $20.30 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV). The price target is set at $84.00 for Live Nation Entertainment. In the second quarter, Live Nation Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Live Nation Entertainment's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.72 and a 52-week-low of $46.02. Live Nation Entertainment's stock last closed at $66.14 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Fortress Energy is set at $30.00. The total market value of New Fortress Energy's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. New Fortress Energy's stock last closed at $17.49 per share.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) with a Buy rating. Williams Companies earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Williams Companies's market cap stands at $29.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. Williams Companies's stock last closed at $23.82 per share.
