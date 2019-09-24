Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 9:46am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's market cap stands at $69.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $48.34. Bank of Nova Scotia's stock last closed at $56.45 per share.
  • For Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Mirati Therapeutics earned ($1.26) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.94) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.99 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $89.63 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Overweight. Ralph Lauren earned $1.77 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ralph Lauren's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.56 and a 52-week-low of $82.69. Ralph Lauren's stock last closed at $92.70 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Southern Copper showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Southern Copper is at $30.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.43 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Southern Copper's stock last closed at $34.55 per share.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Snap showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
  • For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Wynn Resorts earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wynn Resorts's outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.50 and a 52-week-low of $90.06. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $108.11 per share.
  • Berenberg changed the rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Hold to Buy. Zscaler earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. Zscaler's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $50.32 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. Altra Industrial Motion earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altra Industrial Motion's outstanding shares is at $206.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.52. Altra Industrial Motion's stock last closed at $28.50 per share.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) from Outperform to Perform. Blackstone Group earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Blackstone Group's stock last closed at $53.26 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Clovis Oncology had an EPS of ($1.80), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.55). The current market cap for Clovis Oncology is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current market cap for Brinker International is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $43.28 per share.
  • For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Eagle Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Eagle Bancorp's stock last closed at $44.11 per share.
  • For Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Osisko Gold Royalties had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties's stock last closed at $11.03 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. AMC Networks earned $2.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AMC Networks's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $46.31. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $49.21 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Booz Allen Hamilton is set at $77.00. For the first quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.01 and a 52-week-low of $43.24. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $69.91 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CACI International is set at $250.00. In the fourth quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CACI International's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $230.00 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $227.12 per share.
  • For CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. CBS earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CBS's outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $40.65. CBS's stock last closed at $41.97 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clear Channel Outdoor is set at $4.00. In the second quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.83 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corcept Therapeutics is set at $20.00. Corcept Therapeutics earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Corcept Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.88 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The price target is set at $173.00 for Walt Disney. In the third quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. Walt Disney's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.15 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $132.48 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). The price target is set at $35.00 for Discovery. In the second quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $23.79. Discovery's stock last closed at $26.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE: ETM). The price target is set at $4.00 for Entercom Communications. In the second quarter, Entercom Communications showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Entercom Communications's market cap stands at $387.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. Entercom Communications's stock last closed at $3.54 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA). The price target is set at $30.00 for Fox. In the fourth quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Fox's stock last closed at $32.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Gray Television Inc (NYSE: GTN). The price target is set at $21.00 for Gray Television. Gray Television earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. Gray Television's stock last closed at $16.36 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for iHeartMedia is set at $21.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, iHeartMedia's EPS was $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $13.95 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Interpublic Gr of Cos is set at $23.00. For the second quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The total market value of Interpublic Gr of Cos's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.10 and a 52-week-low of $19.56. Interpublic Gr of Cos's stock last closed at $21.21 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Krystal Biotech is set at $60.00. For the second quarter, Krystal Biotech had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The current market cap for Krystal Biotech is at $170.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.67 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. Krystal Biotech's stock last closed at $46.76 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS). The price target is set at $95.00 for Leidos Holdings. Leidos Holdings earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Leidos Holdings's outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.33. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $85.72 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment's EPS was ($0.02). The total market value of Lions Gate Entertainment's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-B) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lions Gate Entertainment is set at $15.00. Lions Gate Entertainment's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI). The price target is set at $40.00 for Merit Medical Systems. Merit Medical Systems earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Merit Medical Systems is at $35.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $25.67. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $31.35 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeuBase Therapeutics is set at $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. NeuBase Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.55 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). The price target is set at $288.00 for Netflix. In the second quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Netflix is at $155.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $386.80 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $265.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST). The price target is set at $113.00 for Nexstar Media Group. For the second quarter, Nexstar Media Group had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. Nexstar Media Group's market cap stands at $163.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.93 and a 52-week-low of $70.09. Nexstar Media Group's stock last closed at $108.70 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Omnicom Group is set at $81.00. Omnicom Group earned $1.68 in the second quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.05 and a 52-week-low of $65.85. Omnicom Group's stock last closed at $77.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC). The price target is set at $102.00 for Science Applications Intl. Science Applications Intl earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. Science Applications Intl's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.19. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $83.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP). The price target is set at $8.00 for Strongbridge Biopharma. In the second quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Strongbridge Biopharma is at $104.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Strongbridge Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.41 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI). The price target is set at $48.00 for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sinclair Broadcast Group's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $25.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group's stock last closed at $44.03 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sirius XM Holdings is set at $8.00. In the second quarter, Sirius XM Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Sirius XM Holdings's stock last closed at $6.29 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). The price target is set at $115.00 for Spotify Technology. In the second quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of ($0.47), compared to ($2.57) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.92 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $121.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperformer, CIBC initiated coverage on The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc (OTC: SPRWF). The price target is set at $2.00 for The Supreme Cannabis. In the fourth quarter, The Supreme Cannabis earned $0.00. The current market cap for The Supreme Cannabis is at $293.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. The Supreme Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.05 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The E W Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP). The price target is set at $17.00 for The E W Scripps. In the second quarter, The E W Scripps showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The E W Scripps's market cap stands at $106.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.36. The E W Scripps's stock last closed at $13.23 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA). The price target is set at $17.00 for Tegna. For the second quarter, Tegna had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Tegna's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.24. Tegna's stock last closed at $15.08 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB). The price target is set at $23.00 for Viacom. Viacom earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $25.00 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $94.00. For the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. World Wrestling Enter's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $71.62 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIMC + AMCX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
CDEB. RileyMaintains7.8
RBZRoth CapitalMaintains6.0
AVDLLaidlaw & Co.Maintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

IEX Calls It Quits In The Listing Business