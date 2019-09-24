Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
Upgrades
- For Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's market cap stands at $69.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $48.34. Bank of Nova Scotia's stock last closed at $56.45 per share.
- For Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Mirati Therapeutics earned ($1.26) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.94) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.99 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $89.63 per share.
- Atlantic Equities changed the rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Overweight. Ralph Lauren earned $1.77 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ralph Lauren's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.56 and a 52-week-low of $82.69. Ralph Lauren's stock last closed at $92.70 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Southern Copper showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Southern Copper is at $30.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.43 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Southern Copper's stock last closed at $34.55 per share.
- For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Snap showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Snap's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
- For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Wynn Resorts earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wynn Resorts's outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.50 and a 52-week-low of $90.06. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $108.11 per share.
- Berenberg changed the rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Hold to Buy. Zscaler earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. Zscaler's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $50.32 per share.
Downgrades
- For Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight. Altra Industrial Motion earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altra Industrial Motion's outstanding shares is at $206.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.40 and a 52-week-low of $23.52. Altra Industrial Motion's stock last closed at $28.50 per share.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) from Outperform to Perform. Blackstone Group earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Blackstone Group's stock last closed at $53.26 per share.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Clovis Oncology had an EPS of ($1.80), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.55). The current market cap for Clovis Oncology is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current market cap for Brinker International is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $43.28 per share.
- For Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EGBN), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Eagle Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Eagle Bancorp's stock last closed at $44.11 per share.
- For Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Osisko Gold Royalties had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.43 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties's stock last closed at $11.03 per share.
Initiations
- For AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. AMC Networks earned $2.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AMC Networks's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.42 and a 52-week-low of $46.31. AMC Networks's stock last closed at $49.21 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Booz Allen Hamilton is set at $77.00. For the first quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.01 and a 52-week-low of $43.24. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $69.91 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CACI International is set at $250.00. In the fourth quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CACI International's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $230.00 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $227.12 per share.
- For CBS Corp (NYSE: CBS), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. CBS earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CBS's outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.56 and a 52-week-low of $40.65. CBS's stock last closed at $41.97 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clear Channel Outdoor is set at $4.00. In the second quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to ($0.14) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.83 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corcept Therapeutics is set at $20.00. Corcept Therapeutics earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Corcept Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.88 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The price target is set at $173.00 for Walt Disney. In the third quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. Walt Disney's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.15 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Walt Disney's stock last closed at $132.48 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). The price target is set at $35.00 for Discovery. In the second quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $23.79. Discovery's stock last closed at $26.58 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE: ETM). The price target is set at $4.00 for Entercom Communications. In the second quarter, Entercom Communications showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Entercom Communications's market cap stands at $387.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.94. Entercom Communications's stock last closed at $3.54 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA). The price target is set at $30.00 for Fox. In the fourth quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Fox's stock last closed at $32.27 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Gray Television Inc (NYSE: GTN). The price target is set at $21.00 for Gray Television. Gray Television earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. Gray Television's stock last closed at $16.36 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for iHeartMedia is set at $21.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, iHeartMedia's EPS was $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. iHeartMedia's stock last closed at $13.95 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Interpublic Gr of Cos is set at $23.00. For the second quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The total market value of Interpublic Gr of Cos's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.10 and a 52-week-low of $19.56. Interpublic Gr of Cos's stock last closed at $21.21 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Krystal Biotech is set at $60.00. For the second quarter, Krystal Biotech had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.22). The current market cap for Krystal Biotech is at $170.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.67 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. Krystal Biotech's stock last closed at $46.76 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS). The price target is set at $95.00 for Leidos Holdings. Leidos Holdings earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Leidos Holdings's outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.33. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $85.72 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-A) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Lions Gate Entertainment's EPS was ($0.02). The total market value of Lions Gate Entertainment's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-B) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lions Gate Entertainment is set at $15.00. Lions Gate Entertainment's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI). The price target is set at $40.00 for Merit Medical Systems. Merit Medical Systems earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Merit Medical Systems is at $35.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $25.67. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $31.35 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeuBase Therapeutics is set at $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. NeuBase Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.55 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). The price target is set at $288.00 for Netflix. In the second quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Netflix is at $155.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $386.80 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $265.92 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST). The price target is set at $113.00 for Nexstar Media Group. For the second quarter, Nexstar Media Group had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. Nexstar Media Group's market cap stands at $163.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.93 and a 52-week-low of $70.09. Nexstar Media Group's stock last closed at $108.70 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Omnicom Group is set at $81.00. Omnicom Group earned $1.68 in the second quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.05 and a 52-week-low of $65.85. Omnicom Group's stock last closed at $77.74 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC). The price target is set at $102.00 for Science Applications Intl. Science Applications Intl earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. Science Applications Intl's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.19. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $83.78 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP). The price target is set at $8.00 for Strongbridge Biopharma. In the second quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Strongbridge Biopharma is at $104.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Strongbridge Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.41 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI). The price target is set at $48.00 for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sinclair Broadcast Group's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.57 and a 52-week-low of $25.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group's stock last closed at $44.03 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sirius XM Holdings is set at $8.00. In the second quarter, Sirius XM Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Sirius XM Holdings's stock last closed at $6.29 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). The price target is set at $115.00 for Spotify Technology. In the second quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of ($0.47), compared to ($2.57) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.92 and a 52-week-low of $103.29. Spotify Technology's stock last closed at $121.65 per share.
- With a rating of Outperformer, CIBC initiated coverage on The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc (OTC: SPRWF). The price target is set at $2.00 for The Supreme Cannabis. In the fourth quarter, The Supreme Cannabis earned $0.00. The current market cap for The Supreme Cannabis is at $293.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. The Supreme Cannabis's stock last closed at $1.05 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The E W Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP). The price target is set at $17.00 for The E W Scripps. In the second quarter, The E W Scripps showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The E W Scripps's market cap stands at $106.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.36. The E W Scripps's stock last closed at $13.23 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA). The price target is set at $17.00 for Tegna. For the second quarter, Tegna had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Tegna's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.24. Tegna's stock last closed at $15.08 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Viacom Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB). The price target is set at $23.00 for Viacom. Viacom earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Viacom's stock last closed at $25.00 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $94.00. For the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. World Wrestling Enter's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $71.62 per share.
