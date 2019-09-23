Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 12:47pm   Comments
Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) from Neutral to Buy. Advanced Energy Indus earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advanced Energy Indus's outstanding shares is at $1.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.76 and a 52-week-low of $38.74. Advanced Energy Indus closed at $56.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($1.87), compared to ($1.19) from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.17 and a 52-week-low of $33.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals closed at $36.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Anixter International Inc (NYSE: AXE) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Anixter International had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current market cap for Anixter International is at $1.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.60 and a 52-week-low of $50.05. Anixter International closed at $64.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Nomura, the prior rating for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Chewy earned ($0.21). The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $26.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.44.
  • For Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ: CIGI), ScotiaBank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to the current rating Sector Outperform. In the second quarter, Colliers International Gr showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.35 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. At the end of the last trading period, Colliers International Gr closed at $72.43.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.53 and a 52-week-low of $73.30. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $92.39.
  • For easyJet PLC (OTC: ESYJY), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. easyJet's market cap stands at $2.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.40 and a 52-week-low of $10.64. At the end of the last trading period, easyJet closed at $13.08.
  • For Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Exact Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.30), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Exact Sciences is at $14.0 B. The current stock performance of Exact Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $123.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.97.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Green Brick Partners had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current market cap for Green Brick Partners is at $523.2 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Green Brick Partners closed at $10.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Juniper Networks showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. At the end of the last trading period, Juniper Networks closed at $23.84.
  • According to Bank of America, the prior rating for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, KKR & Co had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. KKR & Co's market cap stands at $6.9 B. The current stock performance of KKR & Co shows a 52-week-high of $29.43 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.14.
  • For Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kimberly-Clark's outstanding shares is at $45.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.16 and a 52-week-low of $100.32. At the end of the last trading period, Kimberly-Clark closed at $135.04.
  • For PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE: PSB), Citi upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, PS Business Parks showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PS Business Parks is at $4.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.14 and a 52-week-low of $120.21. At the end of the last trading period, PS Business Parks closed at $180.26.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $6.04, compared to $5.45 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $594.3 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $295.87 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • For Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa closed at $21.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE: AKS) from Overweight to Underweight. For the second quarter, AK Steel Holding had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of AK Steel Holding shows a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.42.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Brooks Automation showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Brooks Automation's outstanding shares is at $2.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.25 and a 52-week-low of $23.02. At the end of the last trading period, Brooks Automation closed at $39.40.
  • Hovde Group downgraded the previous rating for Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCBG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Capital City Bank Group earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capital City Bank Group shows a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.52.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) from Overweight to Neutral. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $7.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Neutral. Continental Resources earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Continental Resources's outstanding shares is at $20.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $34.13.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. Clorox's market cap stands at $365.0 M. The current stock performance of Clorox shows a 52-week-high of $167.70 and a 52-week-low of $141.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.78.
  • For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Commercial Metals showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Commercial Metals is at $1.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.27. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $17.96.
  • According to Sandler O'Neill, the prior rating for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Central Valley Community had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for Central Valley Community is at $267.9 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Central Valley Community closed at $21.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Concho Resources earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $63.92. Concho Resources closed at $73.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Icon earned $1.69 in the second quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. Icon's market cap stands at $2.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.13 and a 52-week-low of $118.10. At the end of the last trading period, Icon closed at $154.72.
  • For Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE: ITW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. For the second quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The current stock performance of Illinois Tool Works shows a 52-week-high of $161.71 and a 52-week-low of $117.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.09.
  • According to Citi, the prior rating for Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Noble earned ($0.34) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Noble is at $3.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. At the end of the last trading period, Noble closed at $1.87.
  • For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI), Citi downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. For the second quarter, Pennsylvania REIT had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The total market value of Pennsylvania REIT's outstanding shares is at $183.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. At the end of the last trading period, Pennsylvania REIT closed at $5.60.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Buy, Redburn initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN). The price target seems to have been set at $227.00 for Accenture. For the third quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. Accenture's market cap stands at $122.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.80 and a 52-week-low of $132.63. Accenture closed at $192.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Apache Corp (NYSE: APA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apache is set to $32.00. Apache earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Apache's market cap stands at $240.5 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.03 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Apache closed at $25.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autolus Therapeutics is set to $26.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Autolus Therapeutics's EPS was ($0.65). The total market value of Autolus Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $693.6 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Autolus Therapeutics closed at $13.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with an Underperform rating. In the second quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($1.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $155.26.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cadence Design Systems is set to $73.00. In the second quarter, Cadence Design Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Cadence Design Systems's market cap stands at $17.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.08 and a 52-week-low of $39.08. Cadence Design Systems closed at $66.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) with an Overweight rating. In the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CF Industries Holdings's outstanding shares is at $6.2 B. The current stock performance of CF Industries Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $56.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.27.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Capital Southwest is set to $23.00. Capital Southwest earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.18 and a 52-week-low of $17.22. At the end of the last trading period, Capital Southwest closed at $22.04.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Easterly Government Props. Easterly Government Props earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. Easterly Government Props's market cap stands at $882.7 M. The current stock performance of Easterly Government Props shows a 52-week-high of $21.38 and a 52-week-low of $15.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.98.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Macquarie initiated coverage on Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA). The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Encana. Encana earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. Encana's market cap stands at $7.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.61 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. At the end of the last trading period, Encana closed at $4.93.
  • With a current rating of Buy, GMP Securities initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE: EGY). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for VAALCO Energy. In the second quarter, VAALCO Energy showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for VAALCO Energy is at $45.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. At the end of the last trading period, VAALCO Energy closed at $2.09.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Elanco Animal Health. In the second quarter, Elanco Animal Health earned $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. Elanco Animal Health closed at $27.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $240.00. Edwards Lifesciences earned $1.38 in the second quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Edwards Lifesciences's outstanding shares is at $2.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.19 and a 52-week-low of $136.44. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $219.56.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for G-III Apparel Group is set to $26.00. In the second quarter, G-III Apparel Group showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. G-III Apparel Group's market cap stands at $1.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. At the end of the last trading period, G-III Apparel Group closed at $24.06.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hess is set to $70.00. In the second quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.59. Hess closed at $65.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lululemon Athletica is set to $227.00. Lululemon Athletica earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lululemon Athletica is at $15.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $204.44 and a 52-week-low of $110.71. At the end of the last trading period, Lululemon Athletica closed at $189.30.
  • Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mosaic is set to $22.00. In the second quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mosaic's outstanding shares is at $28.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.36. Mosaic closed at $20.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Marathon Oil is set to $13.00. For the second quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Marathon Oil closed at $13.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Consumer Edge Research initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $67.00. Nutrien earned $1.58 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.99 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. At the end of the last trading period, Nutrien closed at $51.59.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set to $48.00. In the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Occidental Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $20.2 B. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $83.35 and a 52-week-low of $41.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.69.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for PennyMac Mortgage. For the second quarter, PennyMac Mortgage had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. PennyMac Mortgage's market cap stands at $1.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.62 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. At the end of the last trading period, PennyMac Mortgage closed at $22.15.

