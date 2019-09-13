Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.15 and a 52-week-low of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $155.20 per share.
  • For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD), SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.51) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $39.14 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Avery Dennison showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. Avery Dennison's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.65 and a 52-week-low of $82.89. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $112.98 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Cimpress had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.67 and a 52-week-low of $73.74. Cimpress's stock last closed at $126.61 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Neutral to Buy. Dana earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. Dana's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Dana's stock last closed at $14.36 per share.
  • For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Etsy's stock last closed at $54.88 per share.
  • For Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO), BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Frontline earned \ No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Frontline's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Frontline's stock last closed at $8.71 per share.
  • For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current market cap for Federal Realty Investment is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.29 and a 52-week-low of $115.09. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $135.80 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (NYSE: GHG) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, GreenTree Hospitality Gr showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GreenTree Hospitality Gr's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. GreenTree Hospitality Gr's stock last closed at $11.13 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX) from Underperform to Neutral. The total market value of Garrett Motion's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Garrett Motion's stock last closed at $11.88 per share.
  • For M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, M.D.C. Holdings had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.93 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. M.D.C. Holdings's stock last closed at $40.27 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, PRA Health Sciences had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $82.12. PRA Health Sciences's stock last closed at $101.85 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ: SHLO) from Underperform to Neutral. Shiloh Industries earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Shiloh Industries's outstanding shares is at $184.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.28 and a 52-week-low of $3.97. Shiloh Industries's stock last closed at $4.02 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) from Neutral to Buy. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Tradeweb Markets's stock last closed at $39.77 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Westlake Chemical had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of Westlake Chemical's outstanding shares is at $732.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $21.71 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Bank of America changed the rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Asbury Automotive Group had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. Asbury Automotive Group's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.92 and a 52-week-low of $58.60. Asbury Automotive Group's stock last closed at $101.83 per share.
  • For Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Adient had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current market cap for Adient is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $25.36 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: AMTB) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Amerant Bancorp earned $0.30. Amerant Bancorp's market cap stands at $569.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Amerant Bancorp's stock last closed at $20.45 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv earned $1.33 in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. Aptiv's stock last closed at $91.15 per share.
  • Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Broadcom showed an EPS of $5.16, compared to $4.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Broadcom is at $109.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.20 and a 52-week-low of $208.23. Broadcom's stock last closed at $300.58 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. Cboe Global Markets's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.88 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $114.98 per share.
  • DA Davidson changed the rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Buy to Neutral. Huntington Bancshares earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Huntington Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Huntington Bancshares's stock last closed at $14.65 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) from Buy to Neutral. Huazhu Group earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Huazhu Group is at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $24.90. Huazhu Group's stock last closed at $37.58 per share.
  • For Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Lithia Motors had an EPS of $2.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. Lithia Motors's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.18 and a 52-week-low of $67.90. Lithia Motors's stock last closed at $132.78 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason RETAIL (NYSE: LM) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.27 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason's stock last closed at $39.76 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $4.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $414.63 and a 52-week-low of $314.13. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $393.90 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Neutral to Underperform. Sonic Automotive earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sonic Automotive is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $31.75 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) from Buy to Neutral. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $14.97 per share.
  • Chardan Capital downgraded the stock for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tocagen had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.81). Tocagen's market cap stands at $219.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.73. Tocagen's stock last closed at $0.93 per share.
  • Citi changed the rating for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Tocagen showed an EPS of ($0.72), compared to ($0.81) from the year-ago quarter. Tocagen's market cap stands at $219.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.73. Tocagen's stock last closed at $0.93 per share.
  • For Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE: WDR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Waddell & Reed Financial had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. Waddell & Reed Financial's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. Waddell & Reed Financial's stock last closed at $18.06 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cresco Labs is set at $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. Cresco Labs's stock last closed at $8.08 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Denali Therapeutics is set at $35.00. For the second quarter, Denali Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). The current market cap for Denali Therapeutics is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Denali Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.05 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Green Thumb Industries is set at $18.50. Green Thumb Industries earned ($0.12) in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. Green Thumb Industries's stock last closed at $9.43 per share.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, Newmont Goldcorp showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $38.64 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set at $26.00. Slack Technologies earned ($0.14) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $25.68 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP + ABG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Economic Reports
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Here Comes The Sun: Advance Auto Parts Analysts Bullish After Stormy Q2
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMATNeedhamMaintains56.0
VOYACitigroupMaintains62.0
VCCitigroupMaintains86.0
CLRBRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On11.0
UNMCitigroupMaintains32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

New Cannabis-Focused Real Estate Company NewLake Raises $85.5M