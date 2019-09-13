Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019
Upgrades
- For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.15 and a 52-week-low of $130.09. Advance Auto Parts's stock last closed at $155.20 per share.
- For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD), SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.38), compared to ($0.51) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $39.14 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Avery Dennison showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. Avery Dennison's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.65 and a 52-week-low of $82.89. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $112.98 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Cimpress had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.67 and a 52-week-low of $73.74. Cimpress's stock last closed at $126.61 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Neutral to Buy. Dana earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. Dana's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.57. Dana's stock last closed at $14.36 per share.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Etsy's stock last closed at $54.88 per share.
- For Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO), BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Frontline earned \ No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Frontline's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. Frontline's stock last closed at $8.71 per share.
- For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current market cap for Federal Realty Investment is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.29 and a 52-week-low of $115.09. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $135.80 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (NYSE: GHG) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, GreenTree Hospitality Gr showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GreenTree Hospitality Gr's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. GreenTree Hospitality Gr's stock last closed at $11.13 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX) from Underperform to Neutral. The total market value of Garrett Motion's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Garrett Motion's stock last closed at $11.88 per share.
- For M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, M.D.C. Holdings had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.93 and a 52-week-low of $23.28. M.D.C. Holdings's stock last closed at $40.27 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, PRA Health Sciences had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $82.12. PRA Health Sciences's stock last closed at $101.85 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ: SHLO) from Underperform to Neutral. Shiloh Industries earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Shiloh Industries's outstanding shares is at $184.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.28 and a 52-week-low of $3.97. Shiloh Industries's stock last closed at $4.02 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) from Neutral to Buy. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Tradeweb Markets's stock last closed at $39.77 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Westlake Chemical had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of Westlake Chemical's outstanding shares is at $732.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Westlake Chemical's stock last closed at $21.71 per share.
Downgrades
- Bank of America changed the rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Asbury Automotive Group had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. Asbury Automotive Group's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.92 and a 52-week-low of $58.60. Asbury Automotive Group's stock last closed at $101.83 per share.
- For Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Adient had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current market cap for Adient is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $25.36 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Amerant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: AMTB) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Amerant Bancorp earned $0.30. Amerant Bancorp's market cap stands at $569.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Amerant Bancorp's stock last closed at $20.45 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from Buy to Neutral. Aptiv earned $1.33 in the second quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. Aptiv's stock last closed at $91.15 per share.
- Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Broadcom showed an EPS of $5.16, compared to $4.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Broadcom is at $109.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $323.20 and a 52-week-low of $208.23. Broadcom's stock last closed at $300.58 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. Cboe Global Markets's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.88 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $114.98 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Buy to Neutral. Huntington Bancshares earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Huntington Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Huntington Bancshares's stock last closed at $14.65 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) from Buy to Neutral. Huazhu Group earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Huazhu Group is at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $24.90. Huazhu Group's stock last closed at $37.58 per share.
- For Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Lithia Motors had an EPS of $2.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. Lithia Motors's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.18 and a 52-week-low of $67.90. Lithia Motors's stock last closed at $132.78 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason RETAIL (NYSE: LM) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.27 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason's stock last closed at $39.76 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $4.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $414.63 and a 52-week-low of $314.13. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $393.90 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Neutral to Underperform. Sonic Automotive earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sonic Automotive is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $31.75 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) from Buy to Neutral. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $14.97 per share.
- Chardan Capital downgraded the stock for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tocagen had an EPS of ($0.72), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.81). Tocagen's market cap stands at $219.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.73. Tocagen's stock last closed at $0.93 per share.
- Citi changed the rating for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Tocagen showed an EPS of ($0.72), compared to ($0.81) from the year-ago quarter. Tocagen's market cap stands at $219.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.73. Tocagen's stock last closed at $0.93 per share.
- For Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE: WDR), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Waddell & Reed Financial had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. Waddell & Reed Financial's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. Waddell & Reed Financial's stock last closed at $18.06 per share.
Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cresco Labs is set at $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. Cresco Labs's stock last closed at $8.08 per share.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Denali Therapeutics is set at $35.00. For the second quarter, Denali Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). The current market cap for Denali Therapeutics is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Denali Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.05 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Green Thumb Industries is set at $18.50. Green Thumb Industries earned ($0.12) in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. Green Thumb Industries's stock last closed at $9.43 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, Newmont Goldcorp showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $38.64 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set at $26.00. Slack Technologies earned ($0.14) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $25.68 per share.
