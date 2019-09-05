Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Alkermes had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current market cap for Alkermes is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.29 and a 52-week-low of $19.36. Alkermes's stock last closed at $19.84 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Activision Blizzard earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Activision Blizzard is at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $53.50 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Bloomin Brands earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. Bloomin Brands's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Bloomin Brands's stock last closed at $18.67 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Cloudera earned ($0.02) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cloudera is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $4.89. Cloudera's stock last closed at $7.20 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Perform to Outperform. Comcast earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.71 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. Comcast's stock last closed at $45.52 per share.
- For Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Fidelity National Info had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.73 and a 52-week-low of $94.53. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $137.78 per share.
- For Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.57 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. Fiserv's stock last closed at $106.29 per share.
- For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current market cap for Federal Realty Investment is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.29 and a 52-week-low of $115.09. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $132.94 per share.
- For Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD), Seaport Global upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Heartland Express showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Heartland Express is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.51 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Heartland Express's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.
- For HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. HubSpot earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HubSpot's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.98 and a 52-week-low of $108.39. HubSpot's stock last closed at $198.73 per share.
- For Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Incyte showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. Incyte's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.30 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. Incyte's stock last closed at $77.62 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Match Group had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Match Group's stock last closed at $85.64 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from Hold to Buy. Ingevity earned $1.36 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ingevity is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.41 and a 52-week-low of $72.59. Ingevity's stock last closed at $74.63 per share.
- For Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (OTC: NILSY), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. The current market cap for Mining and Metallurgical is at $31.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.95. Mining and Metallurgical's stock last closed at $25.15 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Hold to Buy. National Oilwell Varco earned ($0.04) in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.05. National Oilwell Varco's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pan American Silver earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pan American Silver's outstanding shares is at $109.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Pan American Silver's stock last closed at $18.86 per share.
- For Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Phibro Animal Health had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current market cap for Phibro Animal Health is at $685.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Phibro Animal Health's stock last closed at $20.34 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Proofpoint showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Proofpoint is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.85 and a 52-week-low of $75.92. Proofpoint's stock last closed at $123.17 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFSI) from Market Perform to Outperform. PennyMac Financial Servs earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PennyMac Financial Servs's outstanding shares is at $359.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.68 and a 52-week-low of $18.77. PennyMac Financial Servs's stock last closed at $30.45 per share.
- For Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Papa John's International had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The total market value of Papa John's International's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $48.15 per share.
- For Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.62. Rio Tinto's stock last closed at $51.61 per share.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Hold. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Brixmor Property Group's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $19.02 per share.
- TD Securities changed the rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $5.10 per share.
- Atlantic Equities changed the rating for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, First Republic Bank had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.75 and a 52-week-low of $79.42. First Republic Bank's stock last closed at $88.60 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Green Dot had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.19. Green Dot's stock last closed at $29.12 per share.
- Roth Capital downgraded the stock for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) from Buy to Neutral. KemPharm earned ($0.33) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.91) in the year-ago quarter. KemPharm's market cap stands at $59.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.71. KemPharm's stock last closed at $0.86 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Mallinckrodt showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Mallinckrodt's stock last closed at $2.60 per share.
- For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE: RDS-A), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Royal Dutch Shell earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHU). The price target is set at $20.00 for Cohu. In the second quarter, Cohu showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cohu's outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. Cohu's stock last closed at $12.27 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Cubic Corp (NYSE: CUB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cubic is set at $74.00. Cubic earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. Cubic's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.95 and a 52-week-low of $50.61. Cubic's stock last closed at $68.39 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on DRDGold Ltd (NYSE: DRD). The price target is set at $13.75 for DRDGold. DRDGold's market cap stands at $206.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.85 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. DRDGold's stock last closed at $4.51 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric Co (NYSE: GE). The price target is set at $10.00 for General Electric. General Electric earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for General Electric is at $91.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.25 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. General Electric's stock last closed at $8.80 per share.
- With a rating of Positive, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX). The price target is set at $40.00 for Knight-Swift. Knight-Swift earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Knight-Swift's outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.26 and a 52-week-low of $23.27. Knight-Swift's stock last closed at $34.88 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $70.00. Lyft earned ($0.68) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $44.75. Lyft's stock last closed at $46.35 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citi initiated coverage on Nesco Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSCO). The price target is set at $9.00 for Nesco Holdings. The total market value of Nesco Holdings's outstanding shares is at $394.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Nesco Holdings's stock last closed at $6.15 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ORTX). The price target is set at $21.00 for Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics earned ($0.56) in the second quarter, compared to ($15.45) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Orchard Therapeutics is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. Orchard Therapeutics's stock last closed at $14.70 per share.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) with a Positive rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set at $55.00. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Occidental Petroleum is at $20.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.35 and a 52-week-low of $41.83. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $43.57 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $3.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.80. The total market value of Phillips 66's outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.24 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $99.68 per share.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) with a Positive rating. The price target for Schneider National is set at $23.00. For the second quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current market cap for Schneider National is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Schneider National's stock last closed at $20.92 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.