Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019
Upgrades
- Argus Research changed the rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Cerner showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cerner is at $18.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. Cerner's stock last closed at $71.78 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Conmed Corp (NASDAQ: CNMD) from Neutral to Overweight. Conmed earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Conmed is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.15 and a 52-week-low of $56.91. Conmed's stock last closed at $97.17 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Neutral to Buy. Energizer Holdings earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Energizer Holdings's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.06 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $36.46 per share.
- For Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Fluor had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. Fluor's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.60 and a 52-week-low of $16.52. Fluor's stock last closed at $17.36 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey changed the rating for Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) from Hold to Buy. Cedar Fair earned $1.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. Cedar Fair's market cap stands at $980.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.58 and a 52-week-low of $45.58. Cedar Fair's stock last closed at $55.00 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Jumia Technologies earned ($0.86) in the second quarter. Jumia Technologies's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.77 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Jumia Technologies's stock last closed at $12.26 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Keysight Technologies had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.52 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Keysight Technologies's stock last closed at $89.10 per share.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Noble Energy Inc (NYSE: NBL) from Perform to Outperform. Noble Energy earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Noble Energy's outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.73 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Noble Energy's stock last closed at $22.22 per share.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, ORBCOMM showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ORBCOMM is at $414.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. ORBCOMM's stock last closed at $4.83 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Buy. Target earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.38 and a 52-week-low of $60.15. Target's stock last closed at $103.18 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of ($1.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.77). Wayfair's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $76.60. Wayfair's stock last closed at $115.12 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, WESCO International showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of WESCO International's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.20 and a 52-week-low of $42.03. WESCO International's stock last closed at $43.29 per share.
Downgrades
- For Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Delek US Hldgs had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. Delek US Hldgs's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.36 and a 52-week-low of $29.51. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $33.38 per share.
- For HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, HMS Holdings showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HMS Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.67 and a 52-week-low of $26.21. HMS Holdings's stock last closed at $38.73 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kimco Realty's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $18.54 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.43 and a 52-week-low of $32.42. SolarEdge Technologies's stock last closed at $87.85 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current market cap for Splunk is at $18.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $128.46 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) from Neutral to Underweight. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.80 and a 52-week-low of $25.34. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's stock last closed at $25.39 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ: TERP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, TerraForm Power had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.13). TerraForm Power's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. TerraForm Power's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Toll Brothers earned $1.00 in the third quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Toll Brothers is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.80 and a 52-week-low of $28.68. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $35.28 per share.
Initiations
- Stifel initiated coverage on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACM Research is set at $22.00. In the second quarter, ACM Research showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.88 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. ACM Research's stock last closed at $14.25 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX). The price target is set at $137.00 for Alteryx. In the second quarter, Alteryx showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.13 and a 52-week-low of $42.23. Alteryx's stock last closed at $142.64 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is set at $65.00. For the second quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). Ceridian HCM Holding's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.47 and a 52-week-low of $31.39. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $56.71 per share.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ: CSOD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cornerstone OnDemand is set at $65.00. In the second quarter, Cornerstone OnDemand showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.66 and a 52-week-low of $45.89. Cornerstone OnDemand's stock last closed at $51.34 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME). The price target is set at $57.00 for Mimecast. For the first quarter, Mimecast had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The total market value of Mimecast's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.57 and a 52-week-low of $29.66. Mimecast's stock last closed at $43.58 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mobile Mini is set at $36.00. Mobile Mini earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mobile Mini's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.56 and a 52-week-low of $29.02. Mobile Mini's stock last closed at $30.89 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC). The price target is set at $240.00 for Paycom Software. In the second quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.84 and a 52-week-low of $107.46. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $251.85 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY). The price target is set at $105.00 for Paylocity Holding. Paylocity Holding earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. Paylocity Holding's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.61 and a 52-week-low of $53.46. Paylocity Holding's stock last closed at $109.47 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for PTC is set at $83.00. PTC earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PTC's outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $62.05. PTC's stock last closed at $67.92 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE: TREX) with an Outperform rating. Trex Co earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Trex Co is at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.74 and a 52-week-low of $50.88. Trex Co's stock last closed at $85.64 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE: USNA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Usana Health Sciences is set at $65.00. For the second quarter, Usana Health Sciences had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The total market value of Usana Health Sciences's outstanding shares is at $54.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.65 and a 52-week-low of $58.30. Usana Health Sciences's stock last closed at $67.48 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY). The price target is set at $225.00 for Workday. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The total market value of Workday's outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $226.83 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Workday's stock last closed at $190.92 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is set at $62.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's EPS was $0.84. The current market cap for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $50.71 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). The price target is set at $40.00 for Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.10. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $30.82 per share.
