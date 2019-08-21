Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 9:50am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Raymond James changed the rating for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Arbor Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.94 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Arbor Realty Trust's stock last closed at $12.22 per share.
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock for Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Barclays showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Barclays's outstanding shares is at $39.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. Barclays's stock last closed at $6.69 per share.
  • For Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Emerald Expositions showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. Emerald Expositions's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Emerald Expositions's stock last closed at $9.48 per share.
  • For Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Life Storage's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.27 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Life Storage's stock last closed at $103.37 per share.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.30 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $113.02 per share.
  • For ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current market cap for ServiceNow is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.17 and a 52-week-low of $147.63. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $255.33 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, On Deck Capital had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for On Deck Capital is at $517.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. On Deck Capital's stock last closed at $3.23 per share.
  • For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Public Storage earned $2.64 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Public Storage's outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.97 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $260.63 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Redfin's stock last closed at $17.45 per share.
  • For RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, RE/MAX Hldgs had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. RE/MAX Hldgs's market cap stands at $930.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.35 and a 52-week-low of $25.21. RE/MAX Hldgs's stock last closed at $26.65 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, First Busey showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. First Busey's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.47 and a 52-week-low of $23.13. First Busey's stock last closed at $25.06 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Chimera Investment showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.88. Chimera Investment's stock last closed at $19.69 per share.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cree showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cree is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.72. Cree's stock last closed at $58.24 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) from Buy to Sell. For the second quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. Hawaiian Holdings's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $23.68. Hawaiian Holdings's stock last closed at $25.42 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $4.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.72 and a 52-week-low of $113.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $136.45 per share.
  • For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), DZ Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.59 in the second quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JPMorgan Chase's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.24 and a 52-week-low of $91.11. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $107.33 per share.
  • Janney Capital changed the rating for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LMST) from Buy to Neutral. Limestone Bancorp earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Limestone Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $113.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Limestone Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
  • For Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Preferred Bank earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Preferred Bank's outstanding shares is at $724.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. Preferred Bank's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Preferred Bank showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Preferred Bank is at $724.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. Preferred Bank's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
  • For Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Synlogic showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Synlogic's stock last closed at $3.49 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Synlogic showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Synlogic's stock last closed at $3.49 per share.
  • For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI), TD Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Thomson Reuters earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Thomson Reuters is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.93 and a 52-week-low of $46.45. Thomson Reuters's stock last closed at $67.47 per share.
  • DZ Bank downgraded the stock for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, UBS Group had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for UBS Group is at $40.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. UBS Group's stock last closed at $10.41 per share.

 

Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on BP PLC (NYSE: BP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BP is set at $53.00. In the second quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. BP's market cap stands at $193.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.16 and a 52-week-low of $35.73. BP's stock last closed at $36.44 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS). The price target is set at $30.50 for BancorpSouth Bank. In the second quarter, BancorpSouth Bank showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BancorpSouth Bank is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. BancorpSouth Bank's stock last closed at $27.47 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clearfield is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The total market value of Clearfield's outstanding shares is at $186.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Clearfield's stock last closed at $11.04 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX). The price target is set at $54.00 for CoreLogic. In the second quarter, CoreLogic showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CoreLogic's outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.28 and a 52-week-low of $31.87. CoreLogic's stock last closed at $46.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX). The price target is set at $165.00 for Chevron. In the second quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. Chevron's market cap stands at $237.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.60 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Chevron's stock last closed at $116.16 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Community Corp (NASDAQ: FCCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Community is set at $20.50. First Community earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for First Community is at $82.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.10 and a 52-week-low of $17.08. First Community's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for INmune Bio is set at $11.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. INmune Bio's stock last closed at $5.94 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX). The price target is set at $8.50 for LiveXLive Media. In the first quarter, LiveXLive Media earned ($0.09). The total market value of LiveXLive Media's outstanding shares is at $258.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. LiveXLive Media's stock last closed at $2.72 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Okta is set at $150.00. For the first quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The total market value of Okta's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $131.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Renasant Corp (NASDAQ: RNST). The price target is set at $37.00 for Renasant. In the second quarter, Renasant showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Renasant's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.02. Renasant's stock last closed at $33.19 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV). The price target is set at $41.00 for Synovus Financial. Synovus Financial earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Synovus Financial's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.55 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Synovus Financial's stock last closed at $35.19 per share.
  • Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tegna is set at $17.00. In the second quarter, Tegna showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tegna's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.24. Tegna's stock last closed at $15.54 per share.
  • For United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, United Community Banks had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. United Community Banks's market cap stands at $406.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.71 and a 52-week-low of $20.23. United Community Banks's stock last closed at $26.62 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wanda Sports Group is set at $5.50. The current market cap for Wanda Sports Group is at $545.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Wanda Sports Group's stock last closed at $3.92 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wanda Sports Group is set at $11.00. Wanda Sports Group's market cap stands at $545.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Wanda Sports Group's stock last closed at $3.92 per share.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Exxon Mobil is set at $86.00. In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.36 and a 52-week-low of $64.65. Exxon Mobil's stock last closed at $69.03 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABR + BCS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
David Einhorn's Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HUBBInitiates Coverage On160.0
CTREUpgrades25.0
GLNGMaintains27.0
SEMaintains45.0
MDTMaintains112.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: FOMC: SparkNotes Version