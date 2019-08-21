Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019
Upgrades
- Raymond James changed the rating for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Arbor Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.94 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Arbor Realty Trust's stock last closed at $12.22 per share.
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock for Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Barclays showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Barclays's outstanding shares is at $39.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. Barclays's stock last closed at $6.69 per share.
- For Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Emerald Expositions showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. Emerald Expositions's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Emerald Expositions's stock last closed at $9.48 per share.
- For Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Life Storage's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.27 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Life Storage's stock last closed at $103.37 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.30 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $113.02 per share.
- For ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current market cap for ServiceNow is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.17 and a 52-week-low of $147.63. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $255.33 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, On Deck Capital had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for On Deck Capital is at $517.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. On Deck Capital's stock last closed at $3.23 per share.
- For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Baird upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Public Storage earned $2.64 in the second quarter, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Public Storage's outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.97 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $260.63 per share.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Redfin's stock last closed at $17.45 per share.
- For RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX), Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, RE/MAX Hldgs had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. RE/MAX Hldgs's market cap stands at $930.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.35 and a 52-week-low of $25.21. RE/MAX Hldgs's stock last closed at $26.65 per share.
Downgrades
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, First Busey showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. First Busey's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.47 and a 52-week-low of $23.13. First Busey's stock last closed at $25.06 per share.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Chimera Investment showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.88. Chimera Investment's stock last closed at $19.69 per share.
- JMP Securities downgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cree showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cree is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.72. Cree's stock last closed at $58.24 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HA) from Buy to Sell. For the second quarter, Hawaiian Holdings had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. Hawaiian Holdings's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.25 and a 52-week-low of $23.68. Hawaiian Holdings's stock last closed at $25.42 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $4.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.72 and a 52-week-low of $113.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $136.45 per share.
- For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), DZ Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.59 in the second quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JPMorgan Chase's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.24 and a 52-week-low of $91.11. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $107.33 per share.
- Janney Capital changed the rating for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LMST) from Buy to Neutral. Limestone Bancorp earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Limestone Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $113.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Limestone Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
- For Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Preferred Bank earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Preferred Bank's outstanding shares is at $724.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. Preferred Bank's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Preferred Bank showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Preferred Bank is at $724.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.87. Preferred Bank's stock last closed at $49.86 per share.
- For Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Synlogic showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Synlogic's stock last closed at $3.49 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Synlogic showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.59) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Synlogic's stock last closed at $3.49 per share.
- For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI), TD Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Thomson Reuters earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Thomson Reuters is at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.93 and a 52-week-low of $46.45. Thomson Reuters's stock last closed at $67.47 per share.
- DZ Bank downgraded the stock for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, UBS Group had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for UBS Group is at $40.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. UBS Group's stock last closed at $10.41 per share.
Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on BP PLC (NYSE: BP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BP is set at $53.00. In the second quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. BP's market cap stands at $193.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.16 and a 52-week-low of $35.73. BP's stock last closed at $36.44 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS). The price target is set at $30.50 for BancorpSouth Bank. In the second quarter, BancorpSouth Bank showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BancorpSouth Bank is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. BancorpSouth Bank's stock last closed at $27.47 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clearfield is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The total market value of Clearfield's outstanding shares is at $186.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Clearfield's stock last closed at $11.04 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on CoreLogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX). The price target is set at $54.00 for CoreLogic. In the second quarter, CoreLogic showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CoreLogic's outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.28 and a 52-week-low of $31.87. CoreLogic's stock last closed at $46.75 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX). The price target is set at $165.00 for Chevron. In the second quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. Chevron's market cap stands at $237.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.60 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Chevron's stock last closed at $116.16 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Community Corp (NASDAQ: FCCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Community is set at $20.50. First Community earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for First Community is at $82.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.10 and a 52-week-low of $17.08. First Community's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for INmune Bio is set at $11.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. INmune Bio's stock last closed at $5.94 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX). The price target is set at $8.50 for LiveXLive Media. In the first quarter, LiveXLive Media earned ($0.09). The total market value of LiveXLive Media's outstanding shares is at $258.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. LiveXLive Media's stock last closed at $2.72 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Okta is set at $150.00. For the first quarter, Okta had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The total market value of Okta's outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $131.74 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Renasant Corp (NASDAQ: RNST). The price target is set at $37.00 for Renasant. In the second quarter, Renasant showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Renasant's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $28.02. Renasant's stock last closed at $33.19 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV). The price target is set at $41.00 for Synovus Financial. Synovus Financial earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Synovus Financial's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.55 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Synovus Financial's stock last closed at $35.19 per share.
- Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tegna is set at $17.00. In the second quarter, Tegna showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Tegna's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.24. Tegna's stock last closed at $15.54 per share.
- For United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, United Community Banks had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. United Community Banks's market cap stands at $406.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.71 and a 52-week-low of $20.23. United Community Banks's stock last closed at $26.62 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wanda Sports Group is set at $5.50. The current market cap for Wanda Sports Group is at $545.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Wanda Sports Group's stock last closed at $3.92 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wanda Sports Group is set at $11.00. Wanda Sports Group's market cap stands at $545.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Wanda Sports Group's stock last closed at $3.92 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Exxon Mobil is set at $86.00. In the second quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.36 and a 52-week-low of $64.65. Exxon Mobil's stock last closed at $69.03 per share.
