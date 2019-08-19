Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 10:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Barclays changed the rating for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) from Underweight to Overweight. AECOM earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AECOM is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.20 and a 52-week-low of $24.83. AECOM's stock last closed at $32.96 per share.
  • For Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ARCC), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ares Capital showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ares Capital's outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Ares Capital's stock last closed at $18.64 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Hold to Buy. Aramark earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Aramark's stock last closed at $37.09 per share.
  • Nomura changed the rating for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Aramark showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Aramark's stock last closed at $37.09 per share.
  • Jefferies upgraded the stock for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) from Hold to Buy. Ceridian HCM Holding earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ceridian HCM Holding's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.10 and a 52-week-low of $31.39. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $50.68 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CNH Industrial earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CNH Industrial's outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. CNH Industrial's stock last closed at $8.81 per share.
  • Citi upgraded the stock for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Neutral to Buy. Corteva earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. Corteva's market cap stands at $22.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Corteva's stock last closed at $30.25 per share.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded the stock for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of ($0.67), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.98). The total market value of Deckers Outdoor's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $101.69. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $134.16 per share.
  • Imperial Capital changed the rating for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGF-B) from In-Line to Outperform. The current market cap for Lions Gate Entertainment is at $4.9 billion.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. ON Semiconductor earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ON Semiconductor's outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $17.54 per share.
  • MKM Partners upgraded the stock for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Range Resources is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Range Resources's stock last closed at $4.11 per share.
  • SVB Leerink changed the rating for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Solid Biosciences showed an EPS of ($0.76), compared to ($0.52) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Solid Biosciences's outstanding shares is at $321.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.32. Solid Biosciences's stock last closed at $8.81 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Mizuho changed the rating for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Amgen had an EPS of $3.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.83. Amgen's market cap stands at $108.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.90 and a 52-week-low of $166.30. Amgen's stock last closed at $204.02 per share.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the stock for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) from Positive to Neutral. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. Air Products & Chemicals's market cap stands at $28.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $232.47 and a 52-week-low of $148.44. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $228.78 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) from Overweight to Neutral. Alliance Resource earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Alliance Resource is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.41. Alliance Resource's stock last closed at $14.96 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Peabody Energy had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.71 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Peabody Energy's stock last closed at $19.18 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, EnLink Midstream had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current market cap for EnLink Midstream is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. EnLink Midstream's stock last closed at $7.75 per share.
  • For East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, East West Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. East West Bancorp's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.24. East West Bancorp's stock last closed at $39.91 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE: HEP) from Neutral to Underperform. Holly Energy Partners earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Holly Energy Partners's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.40 and a 52-week-low of $26.33. Holly Energy Partners's stock last closed at $27.47 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR). The price target is set at $20.00 for ACM Research. For the second quarter, ACM Research had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.88 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. ACM Research's stock last closed at $13.98 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Albany International Corp (NYSE: AIN). The price target is set at $85.00 for Albany International. Albany International earned $1.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Albany International's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.06. Albany International's stock last closed at $82.66 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Advanced Micro Devices is set at $33.00. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advanced Micro Devices's outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $31.18 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ConocoPhillips is set at $79.00. ConocoPhillips earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. ConocoPhillips's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.24 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $51.46 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Castle Biosciences is set at $27.00. The current market cap for Castle Biosciences is at $372.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Castle Biosciences's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Castle Biosciences is set at $28.00. The total market value of Castle Biosciences's outstanding shares is at $372.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Castle Biosciences's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Castle Biosciences is set at $26.00. Castle Biosciences's market cap stands at $372.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Castle Biosciences's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL). The price target is set at $25.00 for Castle Biosciences. The current market cap for Castle Biosciences is at $372.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Castle Biosciences's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX). The price target is set at $145.00 for Chevron. Chevron earned $1.89 in the second quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. Chevron's market cap stands at $237.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.60 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Chevron's stock last closed at $115.78 per share.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Diodes Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Diodes is set at $55.00. For the second quarter, Diodes had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The total market value of Diodes's outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.27 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Diodes's stock last closed at $37.60 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Entasis Therapeutics Hldg is set at $18.00. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg earned ($1.02) in the second quarter, compared to ($453.60) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.97. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg's stock last closed at $8.15 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Health Catalyst is set at $50.00. The total market value of Health Catalyst's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $53.00 for Health Catalyst. The total market value of Health Catalyst's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $55.00 for Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) with an Outperform rating. Health Catalyst's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Health Catalyst is set at $47.00. Health Catalyst's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $50.00 for Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $49.00 for Health Catalyst. The total market value of Health Catalyst's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $42.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Hess Corp (NYSE: HES). The price target is set at $93.00 for Hess. In the second quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hess is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.59. Hess's stock last closed at $59.85 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for JD.com is set at $36.00. JD.com earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JD.com's outstanding shares is at $56.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $31.29 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $40.00 for Livongo Health. The total market value of Livongo Health's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $42.00 for Livongo Health. The current market cap for Livongo Health is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $50.00 for Livongo Health. Livongo Health's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Livongo Health is set at $42.00. The total market value of Livongo Health's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $46.00 for Livongo Health. The current market cap for Livongo Health is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $43.00 for Livongo Health. The total market value of Livongo Health's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $46.00 for Livongo Health. The current market cap for Livongo Health is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $43.00 for Livongo Health. The current market cap for Livongo Health is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $36.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN). The price target is set at $3.00 for Miragen Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Miragen Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.29), compared to ($0.29) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.43 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Miragen Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.91 per share.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Myovant Sciences is set at $26.00. In the first quarter, Myovant Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.89), compared to ($0.98) from the year-ago quarter. Myovant Sciences's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.60. Myovant Sciences's stock last closed at $6.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA). The price target is set at $20.00 for NuCana. NuCana earned ($0.17) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.27) in the year-ago quarter. NuCana's market cap stands at $290.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.80. NuCana's stock last closed at $6.98 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set at $18.00. The total market value of Sunnova Energy Intl's outstanding shares is at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA). The price target is set at $16.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. The total market value of Sunnova Energy Intl's outstanding shares is at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set at $15.00. Sunnova Energy Intl's market cap stands at $935.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.51. Sunnova Energy Intl's stock last closed at $11.02 per share.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NXP Semiconductors is set at $115.00. NXP Semiconductors earned $1.91 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NXP Semiconductors is at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. NXP Semiconductors's stock last closed at $103.56 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set at $61.00. For the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The total market value of Occidental Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.35 and a 52-week-low of $43.08. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $44.66 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with an Overweight rating. The total market value of Pinduoduo's outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $25.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS). The price target is set at $23.00 for ProSight Global. The current market cap for ProSight Global is at $733.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $18.71 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ProSight Global is set at $25.00. ProSight Global's market cap stands at $733.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $18.71 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS). The price target is set at $26.00 for ProSight Global. The total market value of ProSight Global's outstanding shares is at $733.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $18.71 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ProSight Global is set at $23.00. The current market cap for ProSight Global is at $733.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $18.71 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ProSight Global Inc (NYSE: PROS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ProSight Global is set at $20.00. The current market cap for ProSight Global is at $733.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.75. ProSight Global's stock last closed at $18.71 per share.

