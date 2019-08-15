Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
Upgrades
- For Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC), TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Bausch Health Companies showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.20. Bausch Health Companies's stock last closed at $21.08 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Elanco Animal Health earned $0.28. Elanco Animal Health's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Elanco Animal Health's stock last closed at $28.50 per share.
- Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock for Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. Eastman Chemical's market cap stands at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.52 and a 52-week-low of $63.52. Eastman Chemical's stock last closed at $63.66 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Essex Property Trust had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.14. The current market cap for Essex Property Trust is at $19.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $313.43 and a 52-week-low of $234.99. Essex Property Trust's stock last closed at $307.30 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) from Neutral to Overweight. The total market value of Liberty Formula One Group's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.51. Liberty Formula One Group's stock last closed at $40.03 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, GAIN Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. GAIN Capital Holdings's market cap stands at $320.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. GAIN Capital Holdings's stock last closed at $4.23 per share.
- For Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Levi Strauss earned $0.17. The current market cap for Levi Strauss is at $7.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Levi Strauss's stock last closed at $16.21 per share.
- Argus changed the rating for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.30) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Pinterest's stock last closed at $32.21 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Children's Place had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The total market value of Children's Place's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.23 and a 52-week-low of $76.15. Children's Place's stock last closed at $76.28 per share.
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Neutral to Buy. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.67 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Sprouts Farmers Market's stock last closed at $17.10 per share.
Downgrades
- For Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO), Maxim Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Abeona Therapeutics earned ($0.49) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Abeona Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.43 per share.
- For Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Autodesk had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The total market value of Autodesk's outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.95 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Autodesk's stock last closed at $146.92 per share.
- For Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Central Puerto earned $0.02. The total market value of Central Puerto's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Central Puerto's stock last closed at $3.47 per share.
- For Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Clarus earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Clarus's stock last closed at $11.08 per share.
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Camping World Holdings had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. Camping World Holdings's market cap stands at $925.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.60 and a 52-week-low of $7.98. Camping World Holdings's stock last closed at $8.06 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Evergy had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The total market value of Evergy's outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.38 and a 52-week-low of $54.19. Evergy's stock last closed at $63.79 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current market cap for Host Hotels & Resorts is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.94 and a 52-week-low of $15.78. Host Hotels & Resorts's stock last closed at $15.83 per share.
- Summit Insights Group downgraded the stock for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Buy to Hold. NetApp earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. NetApp's market cap stands at $16.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. NetApp's stock last closed at $44.71 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Paychex earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Paychex is at $29.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.43 and a 52-week-low of $61.32. Paychex's stock last closed at $81.06 per share.
- BTIG downgraded the stock for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current market cap for Pebblebrook Hotel is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $25.64. Pebblebrook Hotel's stock last closed at $26.29 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Sonic Automotive had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. Sonic Automotive's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $27.61 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, The Toronto-Dominion Bank had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The total market value of The Toronto-Dominion Bank's outstanding shares is at $104.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank's stock last closed at $54.62 per share.
- For Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN), B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Urban Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. Urban Outfitters's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.17. Urban Outfitters's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
Initiations
- William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM) with a Market Perform rating. In the second quarter, ABM Industries showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ABM Industries's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.67 and a 52-week-low of $25.64. ABM Industries's stock last closed at $38.40 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO). The price target is set at $80.00 for AGCO. For the second quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $1.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The current market cap for AGCO is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.64 and a 52-week-low of $49.50. AGCO's stock last closed at $64.15 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR). The price target is set at $30.00 for Acadia Realty Trust. For the second quarter, Acadia Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. Acadia Realty Trust's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.82 and a 52-week-low of $23.11. Acadia Realty Trust's stock last closed at $27.43 per share.
- CL King initiated coverage on AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, AdvanSix had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The total market value of AdvanSix's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.90 and a 52-week-low of $21.29. AdvanSix's stock last closed at $21.43 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brixmor Property Group is set at $19.00. Brixmor Property Group earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brixmor Property Group is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $18.36 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Caterpillar is set at $100.00. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. Caterpillar's market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.37 and a 52-week-low of $112.06. Caterpillar's stock last closed at $115.17 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: CDR) with a Sell rating. The price target for Cedar Realty Trust is set at $2.00. In the second quarter, Cedar Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. Cedar Realty Trust's market cap stands at $425.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. Cedar Realty Trust's stock last closed at $2.42 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Hold rating. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The total market value of Charter Communications's outstanding shares is at $89.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $417.13 and a 52-week-low of $272.91. Charter Communications's stock last closed at $375.18 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CNH Industrial is set at $10.00. For the second quarter, CNH Industrial had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. CNH Industrial's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. CNH Industrial's stock last closed at $8.66 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Deere is set at $160.00. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $3.52, compared to $3.14 from the year-ago quarter. Deere's market cap stands at $47.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.22 and a 52-week-low of $128.32. Deere's stock last closed at $143.14 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT). The price target is set at $142.00 for Federal Realty Investment. In the second quarter, Federal Realty Investment showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Federal Realty Investment is at $9.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.29 and a 52-week-low of $115.09. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $129.63 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Geron is set at $4.00. For the second quarter, Geron had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The total market value of Geron's outstanding shares is at $391.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. Geron's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ: GLIBA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GCI Liberty is set at $70.00. GCI Liberty earned $4.34 in the second quarter. The current market cap for GCI Liberty is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.85 and a 52-week-low of $38.72. GCI Liberty's stock last closed at $57.97 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Bank of America initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS). The price target is set at $42.00 for JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JBG SMITH Properties's outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. JBG SMITH Properties's stock last closed at $38.26 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM). The price target is set at $19.00 for Kimco Realty. For the second quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. Kimco Realty's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $18.41 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) with a Sell rating. The price target for Kite Realty Gr Trust is set at $13.50. Kite Realty Gr Trust earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. Kite Realty Gr Trust's market cap stands at $318.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $14.83 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LMST). The price target is set at $18.00 for Limestone Bancorp. For the second quarter, Limestone Bancorp had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. Limestone Bancorp's market cap stands at $113.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Limestone Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Manhattan Associates is set at $100.00. In the second quarter, Manhattan Associates showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Manhattan Associates is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Manhattan Associates's stock last closed at $81.80 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QuickLogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK). The price target is set at $1.00 for QuickLogic. For the second quarter, QuickLogic had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.19 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. QuickLogic's stock last closed at $0.38 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG). The price target is set at $67.00 for Regency Centers. For the first quarter, Regency Centers had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $55.50. Regency Centers's stock last closed at $64.71 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE: RPAI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Retail Props of America is set at $12.00. In the first quarter, Retail Props of America showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. Retail Props of America's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.33 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. Retail Props of America's stock last closed at $11.31 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) with a Sell rating. The price target for RPT Realty is set at $10.50. For the second quarter, RPT Realty had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of RPT Realty's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. RPT Realty's stock last closed at $11.93 per share.
- For Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Rexnord showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Rexnord's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.38. Rexnord's stock last closed at $26.30 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC). The price target is set at $14.00 for SITE Centers. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $13.56 per share.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Seaspan Corp (NYSE: SSW) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Seaspan is set at $10.50. Seaspan earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Seaspan is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Seaspan's stock last closed at $9.80 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE). The price target is set at $20.00 for Urban Edge Props. In the second quarter, Urban Edge Props showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Urban Edge Props is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.37 and a 52-week-low of $15.96. Urban Edge Props's stock last closed at $16.77 per share.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set at $31.00. The current market cap for Slack Technologies is at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.10. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $30.66 per share.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Weingarten Realty is set at $27.50. For the second quarter, Weingarten Realty had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. Weingarten Realty's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.02 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. Weingarten Realty's stock last closed at $26.87 per share.
